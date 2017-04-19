The late Stuart McLean to be presented with the 2017 RTDNA President’s Award

Toronto, ONTARIO—(April 19, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is privileged to announce that Stuart McLean will receive the RTDNA’s prestigious President’s Award. The award will be presented posthumously to Mr. McLean’s sons at the President’s Reception on May 26 during the 2017 RTDNA National Conference & Awards Gala.

The President’s Award, which is the highest honour bestowed by the association, acknowledges an individual who has brought recognition and distinction to the field of electronic and digital journalism.

In making the announcement, RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, “This is truly an emotional and landmark choice allowing the RTDNA to acknowledge and pay tribute to Stuart’s amazing and memorable catalogue of journalistic and storytelling work.” Koenigsfest added, “As Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary we recognise a true Canadian icon who brought joy to Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”

Susan Marjetti, Executive Director of Radio and Audio for CBC, said, “Stuart connected with listeners in a way that few have before him. A masterful storyteller, he was able to make Canadians laugh and cry with the turn of a phrase. His stories are now part of the very fabric of Canada and they have connected us from coast to coast to coast throughout the years.” Marjetti added, “Stuart was also part of our CBC Radio family. He is, and always will be, missed. CBC Radio extends special thanks to the RTDNA for honouring Stuart’s forty year career as a journalist, documentary maker, host and humourist.”