The 2016 RTDNA Canada Distinguished Service Award

RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce that the 2016 Distinguished Service Award will be presented to members of the committee that revised and modernised the association’s Code of Journalism Ethics.

Following a spirited discussion at the 2015 national conference on ethics, several RTDNA members suggested the Code was in need of an overhaul. A committee was struck and their work has been herculean.

RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest says, “Andy LeBlanc, Jack Nagler, Mark Sikstrom and Ron Waksman undertook the most comprehensive review of the Code ever since it was initially approved by RTNDA back in 1970.”

The committee have shared lifetimes of experience and deep thought to craft the words in the revised Code.

Koenigsfest added, “ The Code is more important now then ever before and the work of the committee will help provide key baselines for all journalists in Canada”

The RTDNA’s Code of Journalism Ethics has been adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council (CBSC) and is regarded as the industry standard.

RTDNA Canada Distinguished Service Award honours members who have played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada. The award is presented in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary distinguished service rendered for the benefit and advancement of journalism and the RTDNA.

The presentation will take place at the President’s Reception at The RTDNA National Conference on June 4th, 2016 at the Shangri-La hotel in Toronto.

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

