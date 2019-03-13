RTNDF Canada Announces New Scholarship

March 13, 2019 – The Radio Television News Directors Foundation of Canada is pleased to announce the addition of a new national scholarship.

JJ Richards Scholarship

This award is for a student who is registered full time in their third or final year in a recognized journalism program in Canada.

Candidates must submit a radio documentary between 2:00-30:00 minutes long

Must be completed by the entrant, not by a team

Judging criteria will be based on: Excellence in storytelling; Originality; Quality of actuality and clips

Submissions are limited to one per applicant and work must have been produced in the Fall 2017 – Spring 2019 school year. Entry deadline is March 29, 2019.

About JJ Richards

JJ was a pioneer in the broadcasting industry and will be remembered for his captivating voice, deadpan humour. JJ worked for a variety of television and radio news outlets across the country, beginning as a teenage disc-jockey in Brandon before moving on to CKUA in Edmonton, CBC and CHUM in Toronto, CKDA in Victoria and C-FUN/QM-FM in Vancouver to name but a few. JJ received the Radio-Television News Directors Association Distinguished Service Award in 1993 and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004 for his accomplishments as a journalist covering some of the most important news stories of the 20th century.

About RTDNF

The Radio Television Digital News Association, the voice of electronic and digital journalists and News Managers in Canada and the Radio Television Digital News Foundation is thrilled to announce the creation of JJ Richards Scholarship. It is available online now, in time for students enrolled in a registered university or college journalism or communications program to submit their work.

For Scholarship information and submission details, visit www.rtdnfcanada.com

For more information, contact Lis Travers, President, RTNDF Canada at 416-384-7407 or email: lis.travers@bellmedia.ca or visit www.rtdnfcanada.com