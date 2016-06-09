RTDNA supports call for independent investigation

RTDNA Canada supports the call for an independent, third-party investigation into the death of Toronto Star reporter Raveena Aulakh. The RTDNAs Code of Journalistic Ethics makes reference to journalists being able to govern themselves on and off the job in a manner that avoids conflict of interest, real or perceived. When conflicts are unavoidable, they
RTDNA Canada supports the call for an independent, third-party investigation into the death of Toronto Star reporter Raveena Aulakh. The RTDNAs Code of Journalistic Ethics makes reference to journalists being able to govern themselves on and off the job in a manner that avoids conflict of interest, real or perceived. When conflicts are unavoidable, they should be disclosed. RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, This is a tragic incident and with these serious allegations an independent investigation is essential. Koenigsfest added that “RTDNA Canada strongly supports a workplace that is harassment free and follows the highest standards of health and safety.
