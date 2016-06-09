Menu
RTDNA supports call for independent investigation

TOR01-TORONTOSTAR+LABOURRTDNA Canada supports the call for an independent, third-party investigation into the death of  Toronto Star reporter Raveena Aulakh. The RTDNAs Code of Journalistic Ethics makes reference to journalists being able to govern themselves on and off the job in a manner that avoids conflict of interest, real or perceived. When conflicts are unavoidable, they should be disclosed. RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said,  This is a tragic incident and with these serious allegations an independent investigation is essential. Koenigsfest added that “RTDNA Canada strongly supports a workplace that is harassment free and follows the highest standards of health and safety.

