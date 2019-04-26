RTDNA Canada Regional Chairs to be presented with the 2019 RTDNA President’s Award

Toronto, ONTARIO – (April 26, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is proud to announce that the Regional Chairs will receive the prestigious President’s Award. The award will be presented to Dan Appleby, Rhonda Brown, Ron Kronstein, Liam Nixon, Manny Paiva, Jill Smith, Les Staff and Kathryn Stewart at the President’s Reception on May 10 during the 2019 RTDNA National Conference & Awards Gala.

The President’s Award, which is the highest honour bestowed by the association, acknowledges individuals who has brought recognition and distinction to the field of electronic and digital journalism. The Regional Chairs’ commitment and dedication to RTDNA Canada has played a major role in the continuing success of the association and the regional events cannot run without them.

RTDNA Canada President Fiona Conway said, “The RTDNA depends on our volunteers in newsrooms across the country. This year I am proud to recognize all of the Regional Chairs whose support and hard work contributed to a successful year for awards and regional events. While managing the demands of their jobs, this group of Chairs has worked tirelessly to keep the RTDNA current and relevant from coast to coast. Bravo to all!”

The President’s Award will be presented to the Regional Chairs at the President’s Reception on May 10 during the 2019 RTDNA National Conference & Awards Gala.

ABOUT RTDNA CANADA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

