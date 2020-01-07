Menu
RTDNA Canada New Year’s Message

Happy New Year to you all and thank you for your continued support of RTDNA Canada. The award submissions are now open and while many of you have already submitted, a reminder that the early bird deadline ends on January 12th.  In 2019 we witnessed many examples of ground-breaking journalism from across the country!  During

During these challenging times for journalism, it is important we come together to showcase our successes and innovations to help inspire and energize. 

With that in mind we are busy planning our May conference which will be held in Toronto May 8-9. Co-Chairs are Jonathan Whitten of Rogers News and Beatrice Politi of Global News. Your ideas and contributions are welcome.

From small newsroom innovations and investigative collaboration, to new story telling techniques and dissecting the new audience metrics, our conference panels will cover topics vital to all working journalists. 

And don’t forget our annual bear pit session where news leaders debate the top issues confronting our industry today. 

Please join us for what promises to be an exciting conference and awards gala.

We will keep you updated on the conference planning so stay tuned to the website and social media for more news.

I want to thank all of our board members for their contributions and hard work.

RTDNA also welcomes Sherry Naylor and Associates as our new association manager.  Sherry is located in Toronto and I believe will be a great asset to our association. Sherry can be reached at admin@RTDNACanada.com.

Again, Happy New Year and Welcome to 2020!  

Sincerely,

Fiona Conway, President RTDNA Canada

Categories

