RTDNA Canada National Conference & Awards Gala

In this era of fake news, media distrust and rapid technological change, is the news industry in a crisis? Join us for the 2017 RTDNA Canada National Conference on May 26-27 in Toronto (ON) themed Connecting With Audiences in the Age of Mistrust, for some frank discussions about how to reconnect and regain the trust of our audiences.

Participants will enjoy two days of interactive sessions featuring top Canadian and international journalists and industry specialists sharing their tips and experiences.

This conference is the only event of its kind dedicated to the Canadian broadcast and digital news industry, offering a unique opportunity to network with key players in Canadian news media while engaging in top of mind issues. There will be workshops to learn new skills and a deep dive into the world of radio, TV and digital metrics. Other features include a Presidents Reception and Awards Gala Dinner that will showcase and celebrate excellence in field.

Venue
Sheraton Hotel Toronto, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, ON

Highlights

  • An exclusive RTDNA Canada / Ipsos Canada poll gauging the public’s trust in the country’s news media industry
  • Keynote Luncheon: Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s weekly public affairs show ‘Question Period’, interviews CBC’s ‘This Hour Has 22 Minutes’ anchor and roving reporter Mark Critch, about the role satire has in covering politics
  • Presentations from Major Canadian Broadcasters, Facebook, Associated Press, NBC News, New York Times and many more
  • Fake news workshop by Buzzfeed’s, Craig Silverman
  • Panel discussions on investigative reporting, knowing your audience metrics, 360 Virtual Reality and the latest on Social Media
  • Exhibitors new
  • Student sessions
  • Daily Reporting by our very own Conference Social Media Ambassadors

For a complete list of conference sessions and speakers click here: http://www.rtdnacanada.com/session-information/

Conference passes and social event tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eiseverywhere.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=234288&

Stay up-to-date on latest developments by following us online #RTDNA2017

RTDNA Canada

#300, 1201 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
V6E 2V2

Membership, Conference & Events:
Leya Duigu
admin@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (647) 323.2152

Awards: Joanna Rose
info@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (604) 681.2153 Ext. 133

