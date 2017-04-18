RTDNA Canada Congratulates the Lifetime Achievement Recipients from the Central Region

Toronto, ONTARIO – (April 18, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize three outstanding individuals in the Central region who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in journalism and news management.

“These three recipients embody the spirit of the RTDNA’s Lifetime Achievement Award both individually for their incredible service to their communities but also collectively as exceptional representatives and ambassadors of our industry,” said Ian Koenigsfest, President of RTDNA Canada. He added, “Their contribution is deservedly recognized by their peers.”

Keith Leslie, Scott Metcalfe, and Mutsumi Takahashi will be presented with their RTDNA Lifetime Achievement awards during the President’s Reception on May 26 during the 2017 National Conference & Awards Gala.

Keith Leslie

The Canadian Press

Keith Leslie’s broadcast career began at CKOC in Hamilton in 1977, covering the police beat and Tiger Cats while still going to college. Soon he moved to CFTJ in Cambridge and then to CKLC in Kingston, working as a reporter/weekend anchor in both cities.

Keith’s career with CP began in 1981, when he was hired as a newscaster, but before too long he was off to Queen’s Park, where he made his mark covering the governments of Bill Davis, Frank Miller, David Peterson and Bob Rae. He anchored live election night coverage when BN still did those, and covered countless campaigns and budgets, provincial and federal.

Over the next 10 years, he went from GA reporter to desker to a Supervising Editor at Broadcast News to music writer to deputy news director. There was little that Keith didn’t do for CP, in broadcast and print, all of it with style and enthusiasm.

Keith was a long-time member of what was then known as the Radio-Television News Directors Association or RTDNA. His roles included treasurer, he helped organize the 1997 national convention in Toronto, and later became a member of the RTNDF Foundation board.

Among his career highlights, after he returned to full-time reporting in 2000, Keith was the only journalist to report from inside a SARS-infected hospital, broke the story that Ontario was going to outlaw Sharia law, prompted action on ticket resales by Ticketmaster, and revealed misdeeds by police at the G20 summit, which he also covered live on the ground.

Keith’s doggedness in the Queen’s Park press gallery is legendary. So is his sense of humour. It was partly in response to Keith being continually “in his face”, that former Premier Dalton McGuinty established the ‘Five Foot Rule’ requiring journalists and photographers to stay back at least five feet during photo ops and availabilities. Keith responded by bringing along a five foot stick to ensure he wasn’t violating the rule. It came to be affectionately known at Queen’s Park as “The McGuinty Stick”.

After 35 years at The Canadian Press, Keith Leslie retired at the end of 2016.

Scott Metcalfe

680 NEWS – Rogers

Scott Metcalfe’s broadcasting career began 41 years ago at CHAB Radio in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan followed by a stint at CHED in Edmonton, Alberta where he covered the City Hall beat.

After a brief stopover in London, Ontario, Scott moved to Toronto and CJCL. He started as the Queen’s Park reporter, then became a news anchor and eventually was appointed news director.

In 1992 CJCL became THE FAN 590, Canada’s first all-sports radio station, and Scott was appointed sports director and executive producer. He has continued to host a weekly Golf Show on Sportsnet 590 The FAN since 1999. The FAN eventually joined the Rogers Broadcasting family of radio stations, and Scott was appointed news director of 680 NEWS in 2003.

His is among the most challenging jobs in the industry. Scott is in charge of a dynamic 24-7 on-air operation with 65 employees. However, with over 40 years in the industry Scott is able to navigate seamlessly through a demanding environment.

His calm demeanour can sometimes conceal his competitive side and his desire to win. That is evident in the number of national RTDNA and Edward R Murrow Awards 680 NEWS has captured over the years.

Over the course of his radio career Scott has also mentored numerous emerging broadcasters and news leaders who are making their marks in the industry today.

A nominator says “I have been in this business for more than 30 years and I have never met a harder working or more decent and dedicated person than Scott.”

Mutsumi Takahashi

CTV Montreal

Mutsumi Takahashi is celebrating her 30th year as Chief Anchor of Montreal’s top rated English Newscast. She is a familiar and trusted face to more than a generation of Montrealers. During her tenure, Mutsumi has strengthened and consolidated CFCF/CTV’s position as the preeminent newscast for English speaking Quebecers.

Mutsumi has been involved in benevolent work in the community since her career began, by volunteering her time to support countless community groups and charities, most notably serving alongside Jean Beliveau as co-chair of the McGill University Hospital Centre fundraising campaign.

Mutsumi was recently recognized with an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, Concordia University. As a leader at CTV News and as a leader in our community, we believe Mutsumi is more than deserving of this lifetime achievement award from the RTDNA.