RTDNA Canada congratulates Sandie Rinaldo as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Network Programming

Toronto, ON – (April 27, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Sandie Rinaldo as an outstanding individual who has distinguished herself through exemplary service and continued excellence during the course of her career in journalism.

“In her 45-years with CTV News, calling Sandie Rinaldo an icon would be a major understatement”, said RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest, adding, “her trailblazing work as a journalist has inspired dozens of people in our industry. Her list of career achievements stands in an esteemed class of its own. This RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award epitomizes Sandie’s consummate professionalism and recognizes her outstanding contribution to journalism in Canada.”

Sandie Rinaldo will be presented with her award during the Awards Gala Dinner on May 26, 2018 at the 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala.

For nearly 40 years, Sandie Rinaldo has anchored weekend broadcasts of CTV NATIONAL NEWS, Canada’s most-watched national newscast. Additionally, Rinaldo reports for CTV’s W5. Rinaldo has received national recognition for her news stories. Rinaldo was named on the 2013 Women’s Executive Network list of Canada’s Most Powerful Women in Arts & Communications. Additional awards include the Canadian Veterinary Award 2005; the Canadian Association of Journalism Award 2001 for Best Overall Newscast; several RTNDA Awards for Best Newscast; and numerous Canadian Screen Award nominations. In 1980, Rinaldo became the first woman in Canadian history to anchor a daily network newscast, when she was promoted to News Anchor of CANADA AM just four years after beginning as a story producer. This year, Rinaldo marks 45 years with CTV. Rinaldo first joined the network in 1973, one week after graduating from York University where she earned an Honours B.A. in Fine Arts.

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Ian Koenigsfest
President, RTNDA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com

Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com

