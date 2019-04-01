Menu
RTDNA Canada congratulates Rob Germain as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the West Region

Vancouver, BC – (April 1, 2019)RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Rob Germain who has distinguished himself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of his career in journalism and news management.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, “Rob Germain’s contributions to journalism in British Columbia are significant. Germain played a key role in transforming CHEK TV which ultimately led to the survival of CHEK. I am so pleased to see his work and contributions recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Congratulations Rob!”

Rob Germain will be presented with his RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award during the West Regional Meeting on April 6, 2019. For more information on the event visit  http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-western-regional-meeting/

Rob Germain has been in broadcasting for more than 30 years, starting his career at BCTV (now Global BC). For 17 years Germain was News Director at CHEK in Victoria.

In 2009, Germain was instrumental in bringing employees and community minded investors together to save CHEK from closure. CHEK is now the only employee-owned TV station in North America. This year CHEK will celebrate 10 years of success as an independent.

Under Germain’s leadership, CHEK News was awarded Best Medium Market Newscast in Canada in 2016.

In September Germain was appointed as General Manager of CHEK Media Group.

Germain has served on advisory committees for BCIT Broadcast and Online Journalism and Camosun Digital Communications. He has served on the board of Greater Victoria Crimestoppers. Germain is married to Suzanne. They have two children. Germain is an accomplished sailor and an amateur photographer.


About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us


Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Kathryn Stewart

Co-chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada

kathryn.stewart@corusent.com

Les Staff

Co-chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada

les.staff@bellmedia.ca

Jennifer Nguyen

RTDNA Canada

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com

 

 

