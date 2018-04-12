RTDNA Canada congratulates Lynn Burry and Terry Seguin as recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the East Region

RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize two outstanding individuals in the East region who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in journalism and news management.

RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, “Lynn and Terry epitomize the very high standard of journalism in Canada. Their lifetime achievement awards recognize and celebrate the incredible contribution they have made to the journalistic fabric of their communities.” He added, “The RTDNA thanks them for their dedication and commitment to local journalism. Their legacy stands strong.”

Lynn Burry and Terry Seguin will be presented with their RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Awards during the East Regional Meeting on April 21, 2018. For more information on the event visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2018-east-regional-meeting/.

Lynn Burry

Lynn Burry is not only a dedicated and respected journalist, but a broadcasting icon in her home of Newfoundland and Labrador. She began her career at CJYQ Radio in the early 1980’s. She moved to NTV in 1983 and quickly became the network’s legislative reporter. Lynn was promoted to the anchor desk of NTV’s flagship newscast, NTV Evening Newshour, in 1993 where she continues to serve as the Senior Producer and Co-host. She has covered politics for most of her career, participating as a panelist for the leaders’ debates in eight provincial elections. Lynn is also the host and producer of NTV’s public affairs show, Issues & Answers. Lynn’s dignified career- including 25 years as host of Newfoundland’s prime supper-hour newscast- places her in rare North American broadcasting company.

Terry Seguin

Terry Seguin has been a broadcast fixture in the Maritimes for more than 30 years. As a reporter, television anchor and radio host, Terry has personified professionalism and credibility in a distinguished career. After getting his start at CKOT in Tillsonburg, ON, Terry went on to work for ATV in Sydney, NS and Saint John, NB, before joining CBC New Brunswick in Fredericton in 1985. Since then, he’s anchored CBC’s supper-hour newscast and hosted the network’s popular radio program, Information Morning. Viewers and listeners have come to appreciate Terry’s insightful interviews with influential people, including Ralph Nader, Rene Levesque, Brian Mulroney and Jean Chretien. Terry is a respected, national award-winning journalist, but those who know him will agree, his passion is his family.

RTDNA CANADA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

