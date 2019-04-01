RTDNA Canada congratulates Lynda Steele as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the West Region

Vancouver, BC – (April 1, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Lynda Steele who has distinguished herself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of her career in journalism and broadcasting.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, “Lynda Steele has had a major role in journalism in western Canada. Lynda has always put the story and audience first. She stands for the highest standard of excellence in journalism. Congratulations Lynda.”

Lynda Steele will be presented with her RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award during the West Regional Meeting on April 6, 2019. For more information on the event visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-western-regional-meeting/

Lynda Steele

Life-long news junkie and proud graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast Journalism program, Lynda is the host of The Lynda Steele Show on 980 CKNW.

Lynda’s career began at CKVU-TV in Vancouver, then moved to CITV-TV Edmonton, CBC Edmonton and Global Edmonton, where she was 6pm anchor for 17 years.

After she moved back to BC in 2011, she was the popular host of the consumer/investigative segment Steele On Your Side on CTV Vancouver, before becoming a talk show host at CKNW.

Lynda’s career has made her a trusted voice in Edmonton and Vancouver – and has shown her strengths on television and in radio, serving as reporter, anchor, and now as a commentator.

She has been a strong community supporter, raising over $120K for women’s shelters through sales of her book Laptop Diaries. She is a recipient of the YWCA Woman of Distinction award for Community Service and the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Outstanding Community Service Award.



About RTDNA



RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us



Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Kathryn Stewart

Co-chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada

kathryn.stewart@corusent.com

Les Staff

Co-chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada

les.staff@bellmedia.ca

Jennifer Nguyen

RTDNA Canada

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com