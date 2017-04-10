RTDNA Canada congratulates John Daly and Cecilia Walters as recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the BC Region

Vancouver, British Columbia – (April 10, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize two outstanding individuals in the BC region who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of their careers in journalism and news management.

RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, “Cecilia and John epitomise the very high standard of journalism in British Columbia, their lifetime achievement awards recognise and celebrate the incredible contribution they have made to the journalistic fabric of our community.” He added, “While the legacy of their work will always be remembered they also need to be acknowledged for the mentoring they have provided to so many young and aspiring journalists”

John Daly and Cecilia Walters will be presented with their RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Awards during the BC Regional Meeting on April 22, 2017. For more information on the event visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/2017-bc-regional-meeting/.



John Daly, Global BC

John Daly is one of British Columbia’s best journalists, in any medium. In over 35 years with BCTV and then Global BC, John broke some of the province’s biggest stories. From the night police executed a search warrant at the home of a BC Premier to his reporting on the worst gang violence in BC’s history, John Daly always had a scoop! John is a reporter’s reporter with a strong sense of story and the ability to root out what some may have wanted to hide.

Cecilia Walters, CBC

Cecilia Walters’ career in broadcast journalism spreads over four decades. From early days in eastern Canada, Cecilia soon found herself in Vancouver. In those early days Cecilia spent time with the CTV network but most of her career was spent in front of a camera or behind a microphone at the CBC. Cecilia is most known for co-anchoring CBC’s local news in the 1980’s and for almost 20 years of service as the anchor of CBC Radio’s local morning newscasts.