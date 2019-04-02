RTDNA Canada congratulates Cecil Rosner as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Prairie Region

Saskatoon, SK – (April 2, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Cecil Rosner who has distinguished himself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of his career in journalism and news management.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, “Cecil Rosner has led investigations at CBC that have uncovered wrong doing and led to making our communities better and stronger. His legacy is remarkable and I am thrilled to see him honored by his peers. Congratulations Cecil.”

Cecil Rosner will be presented with his RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award during the Prairies Regional Meeting on April 6, 2019. For more information on the event visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-prairie-regional-meeting/

Cecil Rosner

Cecil has been an award-winning journalist in Canada for four decades and has devoted his career to reporting and supervising investigative journalism projects and teams, including the I-Team in Winnipeg. He has won Michener and Gemini Awards for his journalism, medals from the New York and Columbus Film Festivals, along with many other distinctions. He’s a teacher, champion and author of investigative work such as: Behind the Headlines: A History of Investigative Journalism in Canada and When Justice Fails: The David Milgaard Story. He was the managing editor in Manitoba until last year and he is now the director of investigative for all the regions at CBC across the country.

Cecil goes above and beyond for a story and for the reporters who want to learn and work up investigative stories. This is his absolute passion and it is infectious to all who have worked with him, for him and have had the pleasure of his taking his training courses. He is also an adjunct professor at the University of Winnipeg where he teaches Investigative Journalism in the Department of Rhetoric, Writing, and Communications. Cecil was also the main organizer of an international conference on investigative journalism in Winnipeg in 2014, highlighting basic human rights, to investigating corruption globally, to an examination of criminal justice abuses like wrongful convictions, imprisonments and torture. Cecil is compassionate, dedicated and has served the public with his passion for holding powers that be to account.

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

