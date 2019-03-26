RTDNA Canada congratulates Brian Madore as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the East Region

Halifax, Nova Scotia – (March 26, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Brian Madore who has distinguished himself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of his career in journalism and news management.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, “I am thrilled to see Brian Madore’s contribution to journalism recognized by his peers and colleagues. His many years of commitment to journalism and his community speaks to a legacy of which he can be proud. Congratulations to Brian!”

Brian Madore will be presented with his RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Awards during the East Regional Meeting on March 30, 2019. For more information on the event visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-east-regional-meeting/.

Brian Madore got into the radio business through the radio broadcasting course at the Nova Scotia Institute of Technology in Halifax in 1980 – CRXL, which broadcast over the Dartmouth Community Cable Channel in the day when there were only about 13 channels. After seven months, CJYQ Radio in St. John’s, Newfoundland was looking for somebody in their operation; Brian liked what he saw and in December 1980 took a news position at CKYQ in Grand Bank. After only a few months he was promoted to the flagship station in St. John’s and spent the next three years doing just about everything in the business as there were only four people in the newsroom. The competition, VOCM, had about 13. Brian then spent a short time at CFNB in Fredericton before VOCM came calling. That was in 1984 and Brian has been there ever since, even serving a three-year period as news director. There have been many highlights including winning an Atlantic Journalism Award for his coverage of the Muskrat Falls protest 2 1/2 years ago. Brian resides in St. John’s with his wife Mary Furey and their 8-year-old daughter Jude Gerarda Madore.

RTDNA CANADA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

