RTDNA Canada calls for an end to spying on the media in Quebec

RTDNA Canada condemns the action taken by the Quebec provincial police in which six members of the media were spied on in 2013 as part of a police investigation. The action is contrary to a democracy with an independent media. RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest says the activity is extremely troubling and contravenes the RTDNA’s

RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest says the activity is extremely troubling and contravenes the RTDNA’s Code of Journalistic Ethics. “Our Code is built on five fundamental principles guaranteeing the right of journalists to perform their duties without government interference.”

Koenigsfest added, “Article 3 of the Code ensures independence and our role as journalists is to always act in the public interest. Our association will resist any attempt at censorship or interference, direct or indirect, which would undermine the principle of editorial independence.”

RTDNA Canada welcomes the announcement by Quebec’s Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux that the province will put together an expert panel and launch an administrative inquiry into the practise.

The RTDNA Code of Journalists Ethics can be found here http://www.rtdnacanada.com/rtdna-code-of-journalistic-ethics-2016/

For further information please contact Ian Koenigsfest, President RTDNA Canada president@rtdnacanada.com

