RTDNA Canada Announces West Region Award Winners

Vancouver, BC – (April 22, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the West Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”

2018 RTDNA Awards – WEST Region Winners:

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Vancouver, B.C. Wildfires: State of Emergency

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Vancouver, The Fentanyl Fix

Data Storytelling Award

CBC Vancouver, Election 2017: Stories Behind the Numbers

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island, B.C. Election 2017

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver, CBC.ca/BC, B.C. Wildfires

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Vancouver, Gay Afghan Fears Death Before Freedom in B.C.

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Vancouver, Remembering Const. John Davidson

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Vancouver, Yvette Brend

Podcast Award

CBC Vancouver, 2050: Degrees of Change

Social Media Award

CBC Vancouver, B.C. Wildfires

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

Global BC, World’s Strongest Man

Multiplatform

In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC Vancouver, The Big Bank Upsell

Innovation Award

CKNW, B.C.’s Family Justice System: In Our Children’s Best Interest?

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

NEWS 1130, Dump Truck Crash

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC B.C., On the Coast, Wasted Lives: BC’s Biggest Addiction Crisis

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC B.C., Reconcile This

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Kelowna, Towns on the Clock

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC B.C., The Early Edition, Bikes for Syrian Kids

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CKRW The RUSH, The 34th Yukon Quest on CKRW The RUSH

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

CKBZ Kamloops, B-100 Noon News: 28-Apr-17

Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

CBC Vancouver, Oct 2, 2017: Las Vegas Shooter

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Kamloops, Road to Recovery

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Radio One, Bikers in the Louvre

Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Vancouver, 2050: Degrees of Change

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

NEWS 1130, A Minute With Bill Good, 13-Sep-17

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CKNW, The Jon McComb Show, Fairytales of Royal Princesses and Senseless Politics

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC B.C., Major Misconduct: Why We Let Kids Fight On Ice

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CTV Vancouver, BC Forest Fires

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CTV News Vancouver Island, Parkinson’s Drug

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

Global BC, Inspirational Wrestler

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CKPG News, Cougar Tracks: Sam Ruopp

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CTV Vancouver, Election 2017

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CTV Vancouver, Officer Down, The Last Word With Mike McCardell

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CTV News Vancouver Island, Biggest Little Fan

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CTV Vancouver, Keeper of the Flag

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CTV News Vancouver Island, The Long Shots

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CBC Vancouver, Our Vancouver: Life by the Ocean

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award

CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News At 6

TV Newscast (Large Market) – Bert Cannings Award

CTV Vancouver, CTV News at 6

Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CTV Vancouver, One-Handed Shooter

These West Region winners will now compete with winners from Prairie, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 25-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!

For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2018-national-conference/

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

