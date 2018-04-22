RTDNA Canada Announces West Region Award Winners

Vancouver, BC – (April 22, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the West Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough
Vancouver, BC – (April 22, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the West Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”
2018 RTDNA Awards – WEST Region Winners:
Digital
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Vancouver, B.C. Wildfires: State of Emergency
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Vancouver, The Fentanyl Fix
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC Vancouver, Election 2017: Stories Behind the Numbers
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island, B.C. Election 2017
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver, CBC.ca/BC, B.C. Wildfires
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Vancouver, Gay Afghan Fears Death Before Freedom in B.C.
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Vancouver, Remembering Const. John Davidson
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Vancouver, Yvette Brend
Podcast Award
- CBC Vancouver, 2050: Degrees of Change
Social Media Award
- CBC Vancouver, B.C. Wildfires
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- Global BC, World’s Strongest Man
Multiplatform
In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Vancouver, The Big Bank Upsell
Innovation Award
- CKNW, B.C.’s Family Justice System: In Our Children’s Best Interest?
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- NEWS 1130, Dump Truck Crash
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC B.C., On the Coast, Wasted Lives: BC’s Biggest Addiction Crisis
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC B.C., Reconcile This
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Kelowna, Towns on the Clock
Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC B.C., The Early Edition, Bikes for Syrian Kids
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CKRW The RUSH, The 34th Yukon Quest on CKRW The RUSH
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award
- CKBZ Kamloops, B-100 Noon News: 28-Apr-17
Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award
- CBC Vancouver, Oct 2, 2017: Las Vegas Shooter
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Kamloops, Road to Recovery
Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Radio One, Bikers in the Louvre
Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Vancouver, 2050: Degrees of Change
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- NEWS 1130, A Minute With Bill Good, 13-Sep-17
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CKNW, The Jon McComb Show, Fairytales of Royal Princesses and Senseless Politics
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CBC B.C., Major Misconduct: Why We Let Kids Fight On Ice
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV Vancouver, BC Forest Fires
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV News Vancouver Island, Parkinson’s Drug
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- Global BC, Inspirational Wrestler
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CKPG News, Cougar Tracks: Sam Ruopp
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CTV Vancouver, Election 2017
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CTV Vancouver, Officer Down, The Last Word With Mike McCardell
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CTV News Vancouver Island, Biggest Little Fan
Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CTV Vancouver, Keeper of the Flag
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CTV News Vancouver Island, The Long Shots
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Vancouver, Our Vancouver: Life by the Ocean
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award
- CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News At 6
TV Newscast (Large Market) – Bert Cannings Award
- CTV Vancouver, CTV News at 6
Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CTV Vancouver, One-Handed Shooter
These West Region winners will now compete with winners from Prairie, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 25-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!
For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2018-national-conference/
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us
Contact Information
Ian Koenigsfest
President
RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Karen Burgess
Co-chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada
karen.burgess@cbc.ca
Les Staff
Co-chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada
les.staff@bellmedia.ca
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
