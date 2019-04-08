RTDNA Canada Announces West Region Award Winners





Vancouver, BC – (April 8, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the West Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

2019 RTDNA Awards – WEST Region Winners:

Digital

Best Podcast

980 CKNW – This Is Why

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CTV Vancouver Island – Severe Windstorm Turns Deadly on Vancouver Island

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

Global News BC – Wine Wars

Data Storytelling

cbc.ca/bc – We’ve Tracked Every Promise the B.C. NDP Made in the Last Election: Here’s Where They Stand

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

UBC School of Journalism – Follow the Water, Hidden Cost of a B.C. Town’s Water

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Mobile for Digital

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

cbc.ca/bc – Pride and Progress

Excellence in Social Media

cbc.ca/bc – Walking a Mile in Their Combat Shoes

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

cbc.ca/bc – Municipal Election, Oct 20, 2018

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

cbc.ca/bc – Metro Matters: 2018 Election Newsletter

Sports – Feature Reporting

Global News BC – Sedins’ Farewell



Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CBC Victoria – On the Commute, On the Island

Excellence in Innovation

Global News BC – Decision BC 2018

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

Global News – BC Money Laundering Investigation

Original / Enterprise

Global News BC – Journey for Justice



Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

980 CKNW – December Windstorm, CKNW Newsroom

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

980 CKNW – Whalley Strip Transformation

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Victoria – Beyond Beads and Bannock

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Victoria – The People of Resilience, On the Island

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Trudeau’s Talk of Nationalizing Pipeline Frustrates Some Cheam First Nation Members, The Early Edition

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nelson – The Voice of Sarah Vee

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

C-FAX 1070 AM – Election Night 2018, The Capital Region Decides

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

C-FAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary, The Troublesome Way Sir John A. Came Down

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Vancouver – On the Coast

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

980 CKNW – Civic Election Day, CKNW Newsroom

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops – Batchelor Heights Wildfire

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Revisiting Loon Lake

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kelowna – Last Place, Radio West

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Kamloops – After Ty



Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

Global News BC – Lower Mainland Windstorm

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CTV Vancouver – The Worst Flooding in a Century

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CHEK Victoria – Connections

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CBC Vancouver – Tumbling Giants

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Over the Volcano

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Award)

CKPG-TV – Remembrance Day Special

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CTV Vancouver – BC Municipal Election

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CTV Vancouver – The Last Word with Mike McCardell

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Binning Philanthropist

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – Arlene’s Song

Sports – Feature Reporting

CTV Vancouver Island – The Ultimate Stunt

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CBC Vancouver – Our Vancouver, Back to School

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

Global News BC – News Hour December 20, 2018

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6

These West Region winners will now compete with winners from Prairie, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!

For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/



About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

