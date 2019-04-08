RTDNA Canada Announces West Region Award Winners

Vancouver, BC – (April 8, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the West Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. 2019 RTDNA Awards – WEST Region Winners:
Digital
Best Podcast
- 980 CKNW – This Is Why
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV Vancouver Island – Severe Windstorm Turns Deadly on Vancouver Island
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- Global News BC – Wine Wars
Data Storytelling
- cbc.ca/bc – We’ve Tracked Every Promise the B.C. NDP Made in the Last Election: Here’s Where They Stand
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- UBC School of Journalism – Follow the Water, Hidden Cost of a B.C. Town’s Water
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Mobile for Digital
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- cbc.ca/bc – Pride and Progress
Excellence in Social Media
- cbc.ca/bc – Walking a Mile in Their Combat Shoes
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- cbc.ca/bc – Municipal Election, Oct 20, 2018
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- cbc.ca/bc – Metro Matters: 2018 Election Newsletter
Sports – Feature Reporting
- Global News BC – Sedins’ Farewell
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CBC Victoria – On the Commute, On the Island
Excellence in Innovation
- Global News BC – Decision BC 2018
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- Global News – BC Money Laundering Investigation
Original / Enterprise
- Global News BC – Journey for Justice
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- 980 CKNW – December Windstorm, CKNW Newsroom
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- 980 CKNW – Whalley Strip Transformation
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Victoria – Beyond Beads and Bannock
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Victoria – The People of Resilience, On the Island
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Trudeau’s Talk of Nationalizing Pipeline Frustrates Some Cheam First Nation Members, The Early Edition
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nelson – The Voice of Sarah Vee
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- C-FAX 1070 AM – Election Night 2018, The Capital Region Decides
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- C-FAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary, The Troublesome Way Sir John A. Came Down
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Vancouver – On the Coast
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- 980 CKNW – Civic Election Day, CKNW Newsroom
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops – Batchelor Heights Wildfire
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Revisiting Loon Lake
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kelowna – Last Place, Radio West
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Kamloops – After Ty
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- Global News BC – Lower Mainland Windstorm
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV Vancouver – The Worst Flooding in a Century
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CHEK Victoria – Connections
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CBC Vancouver – Tumbling Giants
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Over the Volcano
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Award)
- CKPG-TV – Remembrance Day Special
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CTV Vancouver – BC Municipal Election
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CTV Vancouver – The Last Word with Mike McCardell
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Binning Philanthropist
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – Arlene’s Song
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CTV Vancouver Island – The Ultimate Stunt
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Vancouver – Our Vancouver, Back to School
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- Global News BC – News Hour December 20, 2018
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6
These West Region winners will now compete with winners from Prairie, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!
For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
Kathryn Stewart
Co-chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada
Les Staff
Co-chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada
