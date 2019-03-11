RTDNA Canada Announces West Region Award Finalists

Vancouver, BC – (March 11, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the West Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

West Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 6, 2019 in Vancouver, BC. To read more about the meeting, or to register, visit

http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-western-regional-meeting/

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2019 RTDNA Awards – WEST Region Finalists:

Digital

Best Podcast

980 CKNW – This is Why

980 CKNW – When Life Gives You Parkinson’s

CBC Vancouver – Sold!

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

ca/bc – Backcountry Knife Fight Closes B.C.’s Mount Seymour

CTV Vancouver Island – Severe Windstorm Turns Deadly on Vancouver Island

Global News – Global BC, Marrisa Shen Arrest

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

ca/bc – Crackdown on Misleading Claims in the Chiropractic Profession

ca/bc – 2018 Municipal Election

Global News – Global BC: Wine Wars

Data Storytelling

ca/bc – We’ve Tracked Every Promise the B.C. NDP Made in the Last Election: Here’s Where They Stand

ca/bc – When Prescription Opioids Run Out, Users Look for Supply on the Street

CTV Vancouver – Fact-Checking the Mayor

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

ca/bc – CBC British Columbia

CTV Vancouver – Bringing 2018’s Biggest Stories Alive

UBC School of Journalism – Follow The Water, Hidden Cost of a B.C. Town’s Water

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Mobile for Digital

CHEK Victoria – Morning CHEK

ca: Vancouver Island’s Local, Breaking News

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC North Whitehorse – Roadside Moose Harvest: A Story of Gratitude

ca/bc – Pride and Progress

ca/bc – #CityHallSoWhite: In Metro Vancouver: Local Politics is the Least Diverse Level of Government

Excellence in Social Media

ca/bc – Walking a Mile in their Combat Shoes

ca/bc – Electoral Reform Referendum

Global News – Global BC

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

ca/bc – Municipal Election, Oct 20, 2018

ca/bc – Greenpeace Protest on Facebook Live

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

ca/bc – Metro Matters: 2018 Election Newsletter

ca/bc – Jason Proctor

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Vancouver – The Stephen Peat Story

ca/bc – Men only at The International: Why Are There No Female Competitors at Esports’ Biggest Event?

Global News – Global BC, Sedins Farewell

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CBC North Whitehorse – Yukon Coverage of BC Wildfires

CBC Vancouver – Sold! Housing Forum

CBC Victoria – On the Commute, On the Island

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Vancouver – Election Cycle, The Early Edition

Global News – Global BC, Decision BC 2018

NEWS 1130 / CityNews – City Vote 2018

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC Vancouver – Telling on Telcos

CTV Vancouver – Casino Money Laundering Investigation

Global News – BC Money Laundering Investigation

Original / Enterprise

CBC Vancouver – Reconcile This: Youth in Care

CTV Vancouver – Surrey’s Homelessness Crisis

Global News – Global BC, Journey for Justice

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

980 CKNW – December Windstorm, CKNW Newsroom

CBC Prince George – Enbridge pipeline explodes in Prince George

CBC Vancouver – The Morning Canada Bought a Pipeline, The Early Edition

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

980 CKNW – Metro Board Pay Hikes, The Jon McComb Show

980 CKNW – Whalley Strip Transformation

CBC Prince George – The Last Ride, Daybreak North

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC North Whitehorse – Roadside Moose Harvest: A Story of Gratitude

CBC Vancouver – Hoobiyee: Nisga’a New Year, On the Coast

CBC Victoria – Beyond Beads and Bannock

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Vancouver – So long, Arthur Black

CBC Victoria – The People of Resilience, On the Island

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Trudeau’s Talk of Nationalizing Pipeline Frustrates Some Cheam First Nation Members: The Early Edition

CBC Vancouver – Blind Beginnings – Buddy Up Cycling Club, The Early Edition

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nelson – The Voice of Sarah Vee

CBC Victoria – Borgy Borgerson and the Banjo Hall of Fame, On the Island

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Victoria – Whale Special, All Points West

C-FAX 1070 AM – Election Night 2018, The Capital Region Decides

NEWS 1130 – City Vote 2018

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Vancouver – Greenlit: On the Coast

C-FAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary, The Troublesome Way Sir John A. Came Down

NEWS 1130 – A Minute With Bill Good, The Hostile Takeover

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

980 CKNW – The Kinder Morgan Decision, The Jon McComb Show

CBC Kelowna – Daybreak South

CBC Vancouver – On the Coast

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

980 CKNW – Civic Election Day, CKNW Newsroom

CBC Vancouver – May 29, 2018, Federal Government Announces Pipeline Purchase

NEWS 1130 – November 6, 2018, 8am News

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops – Batchelor Heights Wildfire

C-FAX 1070 AM – Victoria @ Noon

CKBZ Kamloops – B100 12:00 Noon Newscast, June 21, 2018

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Revisiting Loon Lake

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops – Search Dogs and Choppers

CBC Kelowna – Last Place, Radio West

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Kamloops – After Ty

CBC Prince George – Pickleball Taking over Tennis Courts in Prince George

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Vancouver – White Rock Pier Destroyed in Storm

CTV Vancouver – Wicked Windstorm

Global News – Global BC, Lower Mainland Windstorm

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CTV Vancouver – The Worst Flooding in a Century

CTV Vancouver – Pot For Sale

Global News – Global BC, BC Wildfires

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Vancouver – Transgender Barbershop

CHEK Victoria – Connections

Global News – Global BC, Residential School Transformation

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CBC Vancouver – Tumbling Giants

CHEK Victoria – SoundCHEK

CTV Vancouver – Electric Plane

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Among the Missing

CBC Vancouver – Over the Volcano

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Award)

CKPG-TV – Remembrance Day Special

CTV Vancouver Island – Living With Type 1

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Vancouver – CBC News Electoral Debate Special

CTV Vancouver – BC Municipal Election

Global News – Global BC, Decision BC 2019

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CTV Vancouver – The Last Word with Mike McCardell

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Binning Philanthropist

CTV Vancouver – Opioid Epidemic – On the Front Lines

Global News – Global BC, Little Mountain Studios

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK Victoria – Rehab Treatment

CTV Vancouver Island – Arlene’s Song

CTV Vancouver Island – Bus Boy Goodbye

Sports – Feature Reporting

CTV Vancouver – A Coach and Cancer

CTV Vancouver Island – The Ultimate Stunt

Global News – Global BC, The Flying V

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CBC Vancouver – Our Vancouver, Back to School

Global News – Global BC, Focus BC

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – CBC Vancouver News at 6

CTV Vancouver – CTV News At 6

Global News – Global BC: News Hour December 20, 2018

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK Victoria Television – CHEK News at 5

CHEK Victoria Television – CHEK News at 10

CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6

