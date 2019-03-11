RTDNA Canada Announces West Region Award Finalists Vancouver, BC – (March 11, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the West Region with the finalists for the regional awards. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio,
RTDNA Canada Announces West Region Award Finalists
Vancouver, BC – (March 11, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the West Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
West Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 6, 2019 in Vancouver, BC. To read more about the meeting, or to register, visit
http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-western-regional-meeting/
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2019 RTDNA Awards – WEST Region Finalists:
Digital
Best Podcast
- 980 CKNW – This is Why
- 980 CKNW – When Life Gives You Parkinson’s
- CBC Vancouver – Sold!
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- ca/bc – Backcountry Knife Fight Closes B.C.’s Mount Seymour
- CTV Vancouver Island – Severe Windstorm Turns Deadly on Vancouver Island
- Global News – Global BC, Marrisa Shen Arrest
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- ca/bc – Crackdown on Misleading Claims in the Chiropractic Profession
- ca/bc – 2018 Municipal Election
- Global News – Global BC: Wine Wars
Data Storytelling
- ca/bc – We’ve Tracked Every Promise the B.C. NDP Made in the Last Election: Here’s Where They Stand
- ca/bc – When Prescription Opioids Run Out, Users Look for Supply on the Street
- CTV Vancouver – Fact-Checking the Mayor
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- ca/bc – CBC British Columbia
- CTV Vancouver – Bringing 2018’s Biggest Stories Alive
- UBC School of Journalism – Follow The Water, Hidden Cost of a B.C. Town’s Water
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Mobile for Digital
- CHEK Victoria – Morning CHEK
- ca: Vancouver Island’s Local, Breaking News
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC North Whitehorse – Roadside Moose Harvest: A Story of Gratitude
- ca/bc – Pride and Progress
- ca/bc – #CityHallSoWhite: In Metro Vancouver: Local Politics is the Least Diverse Level of Government
Excellence in Social Media
- ca/bc – Walking a Mile in their Combat Shoes
- ca/bc – Electoral Reform Referendum
- Global News – Global BC
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- ca/bc – Municipal Election, Oct 20, 2018
- ca/bc – Greenpeace Protest on Facebook Live
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- ca/bc – Metro Matters: 2018 Election Newsletter
- ca/bc – Jason Proctor
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Vancouver – The Stephen Peat Story
- ca/bc – Men only at The International: Why Are There No Female Competitors at Esports’ Biggest Event?
- Global News – Global BC, Sedins Farewell
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CBC North Whitehorse – Yukon Coverage of BC Wildfires
- CBC Vancouver – Sold! Housing Forum
- CBC Victoria – On the Commute, On the Island
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC Vancouver – Election Cycle, The Early Edition
- Global News – Global BC, Decision BC 2018
- NEWS 1130 / CityNews – City Vote 2018
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Vancouver – Telling on Telcos
- CTV Vancouver – Casino Money Laundering Investigation
- Global News – BC Money Laundering Investigation
Original / Enterprise
- CBC Vancouver – Reconcile This: Youth in Care
- CTV Vancouver – Surrey’s Homelessness Crisis
- Global News – Global BC, Journey for Justice
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- 980 CKNW – December Windstorm, CKNW Newsroom
- CBC Prince George – Enbridge pipeline explodes in Prince George
- CBC Vancouver – The Morning Canada Bought a Pipeline, The Early Edition
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- 980 CKNW – Metro Board Pay Hikes, The Jon McComb Show
- 980 CKNW – Whalley Strip Transformation
- CBC Prince George – The Last Ride, Daybreak North
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC North Whitehorse – Roadside Moose Harvest: A Story of Gratitude
- CBC Vancouver – Hoobiyee: Nisga’a New Year, On the Coast
- CBC Victoria – Beyond Beads and Bannock
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Vancouver – So long, Arthur Black
- CBC Victoria – The People of Resilience, On the Island
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Trudeau’s Talk of Nationalizing Pipeline Frustrates Some Cheam First Nation Members: The Early Edition
- CBC Vancouver – Blind Beginnings – Buddy Up Cycling Club, The Early Edition
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nelson – The Voice of Sarah Vee
- CBC Victoria – Borgy Borgerson and the Banjo Hall of Fame, On the Island
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Victoria – Whale Special, All Points West
- C-FAX 1070 AM – Election Night 2018, The Capital Region Decides
- NEWS 1130 – City Vote 2018
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Vancouver – Greenlit: On the Coast
- C-FAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary, The Troublesome Way Sir John A. Came Down
- NEWS 1130 – A Minute With Bill Good, The Hostile Takeover
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- 980 CKNW – The Kinder Morgan Decision, The Jon McComb Show
- CBC Kelowna – Daybreak South
- CBC Vancouver – On the Coast
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- 980 CKNW – Civic Election Day, CKNW Newsroom
- CBC Vancouver – May 29, 2018, Federal Government Announces Pipeline Purchase
- NEWS 1130 – November 6, 2018, 8am News
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops – Batchelor Heights Wildfire
- C-FAX 1070 AM – Victoria @ Noon
- CKBZ Kamloops – B100 12:00 Noon Newscast, June 21, 2018
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Revisiting Loon Lake
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops – Search Dogs and Choppers
- CBC Kelowna – Last Place, Radio West
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Kamloops – After Ty
- CBC Prince George – Pickleball Taking over Tennis Courts in Prince George
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Vancouver – White Rock Pier Destroyed in Storm
- CTV Vancouver – Wicked Windstorm
- Global News – Global BC, Lower Mainland Windstorm
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV Vancouver – The Worst Flooding in a Century
- CTV Vancouver – Pot For Sale
- Global News – Global BC, BC Wildfires
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Vancouver – Transgender Barbershop
- CHEK Victoria – Connections
- Global News – Global BC, Residential School Transformation
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CBC Vancouver – Tumbling Giants
- CHEK Victoria – SoundCHEK
- CTV Vancouver – Electric Plane
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Among the Missing
- CBC Vancouver – Over the Volcano
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Award)
- CKPG-TV – Remembrance Day Special
- CTV Vancouver Island – Living With Type 1
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Vancouver – CBC News Electoral Debate Special
- CTV Vancouver – BC Municipal Election
- Global News – Global BC, Decision BC 2019
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CTV Vancouver – The Last Word with Mike McCardell
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Binning Philanthropist
- CTV Vancouver – Opioid Epidemic – On the Front Lines
- Global News – Global BC, Little Mountain Studios
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK Victoria – Rehab Treatment
- CTV Vancouver Island – Arlene’s Song
- CTV Vancouver Island – Bus Boy Goodbye
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CTV Vancouver – A Coach and Cancer
- CTV Vancouver Island – The Ultimate Stunt
- Global News – Global BC, The Flying V
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Vancouver – Our Vancouver, Back to School
- Global News – Global BC, Focus BC
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – CBC Vancouver News at 6
- CTV Vancouver – CTV News At 6
- Global News – Global BC: News Hour December 20, 2018
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CHEK Victoria Television – CHEK News at 5
- CHEK Victoria Television – CHEK News at 10
- CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalism’s purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
Kathryn Stewart
Co-chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada
Les Staff
Co-chair, West Region, RTDNA Canada
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada
KEYWORDS
RTDNA Canada, West, awards, journalism, excellence, news management
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.