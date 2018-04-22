Menu
RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Winners

Regina, SK – (April 22, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Prairie Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”

 

2018 RTDNA Awards – PRAIRIE Region Winners:

 

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

  • Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

  • Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

Data Storytelling Award

  • CBC Saskatchewan, In Line for Life

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Manitoba, Life on the Line

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

  • CBC Edmonton, Little Pills, Big Trouble

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC Yellowknife, My Language, My Heart

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

  • CTV Calgary, Civic Election 2017

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

  • CBC Calgary, Alberta’s $10-Billion Deficits: What’s Behind That Big, Scary Number

Podcast Award

  • Global News Radio – 770 CHQR Calgary, Off-Script Ep. 3: The Rosebud Project

Social Media Award

  • CBC Saskatchewan, Sask Budget 2017

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

  • CBC Edmonton, The Edmonton Oilers

 

Multiplatform

In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

  • Global News Winnipeg / CJOB / Globalnews.ca, Robin Milne Medical Bills

Innovation Award

  • Global Calgary, Decision Calgary

 

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

  • 650 CKOM, Gunshots Fired in Downtown Saskatoon

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

  • 680 CJOB, Growing Pains

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Thom Collegiate Drummers

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC Yellowknife, I Will Remember For You

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC Edmonton, Wapiti Flight 402: The Untold Story of the Noskiye Family

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

  • CBC Calgary, A Homestretch Special: CBC Calgary Celebrates Canada’s 150th

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

  • 770 CHQR Calgary, Gord Gillies: Step Up and Get an Arena Deal Done in Calgary

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

  • CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Fond-du-Lac Plane Crash

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

  • 980 CJME, Wind and Fire Storm

Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

  • 660NEWS, Nenshi Wins Again

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • 980 CJME, The Amazing Grace of Electronic Sight

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC Calgary, Oilpatch Dad

Sound – Dick Smyth Award

  • CBC Calgary, Chaos Day

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

  • CBC Calgary, World Skateboarding Day 2017: Calgary’s 100% All-Girls Skate Club

 

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

  • Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

  • Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • Global Regina, Colonialism Skateboards

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • CBC Manitoba, A Syrian Girl’s Road To Recovery

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray: The Road Back

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

  • Global Calgary, #Our YYC on the Road – Calgary Stampede

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

  • Global Edmonton, Referendum Referee, Bob Layton Editorial

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • CTV Regina, Harvesting Hope: The Brothers of the Bursary

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

  • Global Edmonton, Profiles in Courage: Christian Zyp

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

  • CTV Edmonton, Ryder Soccer

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

  • CTV Regina, Indigenous Circle

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award

  • CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Saskatchewan News at 6:00

TV Newscast (Large Market) – Bert Cannings Award

  • Global Calgary, Waterton Wildfire

Video – Hugh Haugland Award

  • Global Regina, Junkaholic

 

These Prairie Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 25-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!

For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2018-national-conference/

 

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

 

Contact Information

 

Ian Koenigsfest
President
RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com

 

Karen Mitchell
Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada
karen.mitchell@bellmedia.ca

 

Liam Nixon
Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada
liam.nixon@globalnews.ca

 

Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com

