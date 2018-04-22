RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Winners

Regina, SK – (April 22, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Prairie Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”

2018 RTDNA Awards – PRAIRIE Region Winners:

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

Data Storytelling Award

CBC Saskatchewan, In Line for Life

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Manitoba, Life on the Line

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton, Little Pills, Big Trouble

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Yellowknife, My Language, My Heart

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CTV Calgary, Civic Election 2017

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Calgary, Alberta’s $10-Billion Deficits: What’s Behind That Big, Scary Number

Podcast Award

Global News Radio – 770 CHQR Calgary, Off-Script Ep. 3: The Rosebud Project

Social Media Award

CBC Saskatchewan, Sask Budget 2017

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC Edmonton, The Edmonton Oilers

Multiplatform

In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

Global News Winnipeg / CJOB / Globalnews.ca, Robin Milne Medical Bills

Innovation Award

Global Calgary, Decision Calgary

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

650 CKOM, Gunshots Fired in Downtown Saskatoon

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

680 CJOB, Growing Pains

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Thom Collegiate Drummers

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Yellowknife, I Will Remember For You

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Edmonton, Wapiti Flight 402: The Untold Story of the Noskiye Family

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Calgary, A Homestretch Special: CBC Calgary Celebrates Canada’s 150th

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

770 CHQR Calgary, Gord Gillies: Step Up and Get an Arena Deal Done in Calgary

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Fond-du-Lac Plane Crash

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

980 CJME, Wind and Fire Storm

Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

660NEWS, Nenshi Wins Again

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

980 CJME, The Amazing Grace of Electronic Sight

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Calgary, Oilpatch Dad

Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Calgary, Chaos Day

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC Calgary, World Skateboarding Day 2017: Calgary’s 100% All-Girls Skate Club

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

Global Regina, Colonialism Skateboards

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Manitoba, A Syrian Girl’s Road To Recovery

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray: The Road Back

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

Global Calgary, #Our YYC on the Road – Calgary Stampede

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

Global Edmonton, Referendum Referee, Bob Layton Editorial

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CTV Regina, Harvesting Hope: The Brothers of the Bursary

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

Global Edmonton, Profiles in Courage: Christian Zyp

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CTV Edmonton, Ryder Soccer

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CTV Regina, Indigenous Circle

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award

CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Saskatchewan News at 6:00

TV Newscast (Large Market) – Bert Cannings Award

Global Calgary, Waterton Wildfire

Video – Hugh Haugland Award

Global Regina, Junkaholic

These Prairie Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 25-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!

For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2018-national-conference/

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Contact Information

Ian Koenigsfest

President

RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Karen Mitchell

Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada

karen.mitchell@bellmedia.ca

Liam Nixon

Co-chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada

liam.nixon@globalnews.ca

Jennifer Nguyen

RTDNA Canada Awards

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com