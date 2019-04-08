RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Winners





Saskatoon, SK – (April 8, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Prairie Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

2019 RTDNA Awards – PRAIRIE Region Winners:

Digital

Best Podcast

CBC Saskatchewan – Boushie

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Saskatchewan – Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

Global Saskatoon – Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

Data Storytelling

CBC Manitoba – Deadly Force – Canadians Killed by Police

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

Global Calgary – Calgary Olympic Vote – Decision 2026

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – New Lens on Life

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Calgary – Drawing a Line in the Oilsands

Excellence in Social Media

CBC Calgary – Why Does Alberta Still Have a Separate Catholic School System? Here’s a 2-Minute Explanation

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Saskatoon – CBC Asks – Should Saskatoon Build a Downtown Arena?

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Manitoba – Remember Arthur

Sports – Feature Reporting

Global Saskatoon – Humboldt Bronco Layne Matechuk Leaves Hospital after 6 Months



Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

Global Calgary – Humboldt Broncos Funerals

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Saskatchewan, Manitoba and North – Manitoba and North: Beyond 94

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

Global News Winnipeg – Exploited Children

Original / Enterprise

CBC Manitoba – A Soldier’s Suicide



Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

650 CKOM – Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Calgary – Faces of Fentanyl

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Saskatchewan – Street Warriors

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Calgary – Songbird Interrupted

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

680 CJOB – Surviving Canada’s Most Powerful Tornado

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – How to Support a Child Through Trauma, Beautiful Mess

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC North Yellowknife – Indigenous Expo Remote, Trail’s End

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Saskatchewan – Bridging the Gap, Blue Sky

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

650 CKOM – Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy, Gormley Show

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

680 CJOB – Live at 5 on 680 CJOB

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM – Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CHQT – Global News Radio 880 – A Love Story Worth Listening To

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North Yellowknife – A Broken Lifeline, The Impact of Kugluktuk’s Cancelled Barg

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Edmonton – A Winning Sound



Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CTV Calgary – Officer Down

Continuing Coverage Ron Laidlaw Award

CTV Winnipeg – Winnipeg’s Meth Crisis

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

Global Calgary – Pride Without Prejudice

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

Global Regina – Jesse James Tin

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CTV Edmonton – Highway to Alaska

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – New Lens on Life

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CTV Calgary – Grey Cup Victory Rally

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

Global Edmonton – Condo Fires, Bob Layton Editorial

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

Global Calgary – Breast Cancer Show & Tell

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

Global Regina – Family Ties in the Sky

Sports – Feature Reporting

CTV Calgary – Tyson Defies the Odds

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

Global Regina – Focus Saskatchewan, Humboldt Broncos

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – Portage and Main, Live

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Humboldt Crash

These Prairie Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Central and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!

For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

