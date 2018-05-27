RTDNA Canada Announces Network Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (May 27, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Network RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”
2018 RTDNA Awards – NETWORK Winners:
Digital
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Montreal, Quebec City Mosque Attack
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC News, Crossing into Canada
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC News, Census 2016
Digital Media Award
- UBC School of Journalism International Reporting Program, Surviving the City
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC News, Dancing Towards the Light
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC News, Visit Vimy with Peter Mansbridge
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- Global TV, Cultural Appropriation
Podcast Award
- CBC Original Podcasts, Someone Knows Something – Dee & Moore
Social Media Award
- CBC News Social Team, From Danger to Despair: Life for Refugees on the Streets of Serbia
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CBC News, Throwing it All Away
Multiplatform
In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- Global TV, Who’s Watching? Ontario’s Probation System ‘a joke,’ say Offenders
Innovation Award
- CBC News, A City Destroyed: The Halifax Explosion, 100 Years Later
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC News, World Report, London Tube Attack
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC News, The World at Six, No Home for Rohingyas
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Radio One, The Current, ‘I Want to Understand’: Ottawa Police Sergeant Openly Apologizes for Racist Comments
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC News, The World at Six, Selling Elephants
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC News, CBC Radio News Special: Vimy @ 100
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Radio One, Day 6, Ryan McMahon’s 12-Step-Guide to Decolonization
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Radio, On Drugs, Opioids, Addiction and our Troubled History with Pain
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award
- CBC News, The World at Six, A Deadly Day
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC News, The World at Six, Toby’s Apology
Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC News, The World at Six, Trump Inauguration
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CBC News, The World This Weekend, Indigenous Sprinter
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV News Channel, Quebec City Mosque Shooting
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC News, The National, South Sudan Famine
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CTV W5, Electric Pow Wow
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC News, The National, The Ruins of Raqqa
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC News Special Presentation, Canada Day 2017
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CTV News, Essay: Power of the People
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- CTV News, James Sydney Battis at Vimy Ridge
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- TSN, Sound of Thunder
Sports – Live Special Events Awards
- TSN, 2017 Grey Cup
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CTV W5, Episode 52-02: Jet Lagged | Mesh Misery
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award
- CBC News, The National, December 7, 2017
Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CBC News, The National, Disappearing Giants
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
