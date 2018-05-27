RTDNA Canada Announces Network Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (May 27, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Network RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”

2018 RTDNA Awards – NETWORK Winners:

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Montreal, Quebec City Mosque Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC News, Crossing into Canada

Data Storytelling Award

CBC News, Census 2016

Digital Media Award

UBC School of Journalism International Reporting Program, Surviving the City

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC News, Dancing Towards the Light

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC News, Visit Vimy with Peter Mansbridge

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

Global TV, Cultural Appropriation

Podcast Award

CBC Original Podcasts, Someone Knows Something – Dee & Moore

Social Media Award

CBC News Social Team, From Danger to Despair: Life for Refugees on the Streets of Serbia

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC News, Throwing it All Away

Multiplatform

In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

Global TV, Who’s Watching? Ontario’s Probation System ‘a joke,’ say Offenders

Innovation Award

CBC News, A City Destroyed: The Halifax Explosion, 100 Years Later

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC News, World Report, London Tube Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC News, The World at Six, No Home for Rohingyas

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Radio One, The Current, ‘I Want to Understand’: Ottawa Police Sergeant Openly Apologizes for Racist Comments

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award

CBC News, The World at Six, Selling Elephants

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC News, CBC Radio News Special: Vimy @ 100

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Radio One, Day 6, Ryan McMahon’s 12-Step-Guide to Decolonization

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Radio, On Drugs, Opioids, Addiction and our Troubled History with Pain

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award

CBC News, The World at Six, A Deadly Day

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award

CBC News, The World at Six, Toby’s Apology

Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC News, The World at Six, Trump Inauguration

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC News, The World This Weekend, Indigenous Sprinter

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CTV News Channel, Quebec City Mosque Shooting

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC News, The National, South Sudan Famine

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CTV W5, Electric Pow Wow

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award

CBC News, The National, The Ruins of Raqqa

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC News Special Presentation, Canada Day 2017

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CTV News, Essay: Power of the People

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award

CTV News, James Sydney Battis at Vimy Ridge

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

TSN, Sound of Thunder

Sports – Live Special Events Awards

TSN, 2017 Grey Cup

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CTV W5, Episode 52-02: Jet Lagged | Mesh Misery

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award

CBC News, The National, December 7, 2017

Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CBC News, The National, Disappearing Giants

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

Contact Information

Ian Koenigsfest

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com



Jennifer Nguyen

RTDNA Canada Awards

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com