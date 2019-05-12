RTDNA Canada Announces Network Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (May 12, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners for the Network RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “Congratulations to all the 2019 RTDNA award winners –
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2019 RTDNA Award – NETWORK Winners:
Digital
Best News App
- CBC News – CBC News App
Best Podcast
- CBC News – Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo
Best Sports App
- Sportsnet – Sportsnet Sports App
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- Global News – Toronto Van Attack
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- TSN – CTE Coverage on tsn.ca
Data Storytelling
- HuffPost Canada / The Discourse / APTN – #TrackingTransMountain
Digital Media Award
- CBC News – Cannabis and Legalization in Canada
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- Global News – GenZED: Canada’s Untapped Generation
Social Media Award
- Global News – First Time I Was Called
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- Global News – The Royal Wedding
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- HuffPost Canada – Hometown
Sports – Feature Reporting
- Sportsnet – Doc’s Last Season
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CBC News – The National: Mission in Mali
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC News – Forever Changed
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CTV W5 – No Witnesses
Original or Enterprise Journalism
- CBC Podcasts & CBC News: The National – Bomb on Board
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC News -The World at Six: Toronto Van Attack
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Radio – The Current: Humboldt Crash Coverage
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Radio – Ideas: Canada’s Slavery Secret: The Whitewashing of 200 Years of Enslavement
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC News – The World at Six: Farewell to the Queen of Soul
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Radio – White Coat Black Art: A Doctor’s Story: The Las Vegas Shooting
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC News – The World at Six: Attack on Syria
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Radio – Unreserved: “A long moment of stunned silence”
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Radio – Out in the Open: “It’s a wound I don’t think will ever get covered”
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award
- CBC News – World Report: Humboldt Vigil
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC News – The World This Weekend: Irish Catholic Abuse
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC News – The National: Toronto Van Attack
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC News – The National: Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- TSN – The Shift
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- TSN – Out of Nowhere
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC News – The National: Ryan’s Story
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- TSN – Humboldt Broncos Season Opener Pre-Game
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CTV NEWS – Hope and Heroes: Essay on Thai Cave Rescue
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- Global News – Fentanyl Moms
Sports – Feature Reporting
- TSN – Mystery of Paul Ranger
Sports – Live Special Events
- CBC Sports – PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CTV W5 – Hot Wheels | Suspect Zero
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award
- CTV NEWS – CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme – The Humboldt Tragedy – April 9, 2018
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
