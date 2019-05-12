RTDNA Canada Announces Network Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (May 12, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners for the Network RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “Congratulations to all the 2019 RTDNA award winners – we saw the best of the best in journalism and story telling from across Canada. Every nominee and winner should be proud of their accomplishments” said RTDNA Canada President Fiona Conway.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2019 RTDNA Award – NETWORK Winners:

Digital

Best News App

CBC News – CBC News App

Best Podcast

CBC News – Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo

Best Sports App

Sportsnet – Sportsnet Sports App

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

Global News – Toronto Van Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

TSN – CTE Coverage on tsn.ca

Data Storytelling

HuffPost Canada / The Discourse / APTN – #TrackingTransMountain

Digital Media Award

CBC News – Cannabis and Legalization in Canada

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

Global News – GenZED: Canada’s Untapped Generation

Social Media Award

Global News – First Time I Was Called

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

Global News – The Royal Wedding

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

HuffPost Canada – Hometown

Sports – Feature Reporting

Sportsnet – Doc’s Last Season

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CBC News – The National: Mission in Mali

Excellence in Innovation

CBC News – Forever Changed

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CTV W5 – No Witnesses

Original or Enterprise Journalism

CBC Podcasts & CBC News: The National – Bomb on Board

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC News -The World at Six: Toronto Van Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Radio – The Current: Humboldt Crash Coverage

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Radio – Ideas: Canada’s Slavery Secret: The Whitewashing of 200 Years of Enslavement

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC News – The World at Six: Farewell to the Queen of Soul

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Radio – White Coat Black Art: A Doctor’s Story: The Las Vegas Shooting

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC News – The World at Six: Attack on Syria

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Radio – Unreserved: “A long moment of stunned silence”

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Radio – Out in the Open: “It’s a wound I don’t think will ever get covered”

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award

CBC News – World Report: Humboldt Vigil

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award

CBC News – The World This Weekend: Irish Catholic Abuse

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC News – The National: Toronto Van Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC News – The National: Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

TSN – The Shift

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

TSN – Out of Nowhere

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award

CBC News – The National: Ryan’s Story

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

TSN – Humboldt Broncos Season Opener Pre-Game

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CTV NEWS – Hope and Heroes: Essay on Thai Cave Rescue

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award

Global News – Fentanyl Moms

Sports – Feature Reporting

TSN – Mystery of Paul Ranger

Sports – Live Special Events

CBC Sports – PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CTV W5 – Hot Wheels | Suspect Zero

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award

CTV NEWS – CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme – The Humboldt Tragedy – April 9, 2018

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

