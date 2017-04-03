RTDNA Canada Announces Network Award Finalists

Toronto, ON – (April 3, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism with the finalists for the Network Awards. The RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to
The RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “As our industry continues to weather a bombardment from many fronts, it is crucial to pause, regroup and celebrate outstanding Canadian journalism,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “All nominees should be proud of the exceptional work they have submitted for the RTDNA’s prestigious Network awards; our industry is stronger because of them.”
Network winners will be announced at the 2017 National Conference & Awards Gala in Toronto on May 27. To see more information, and to register, click here.
2017 RTDNA Awards – Network Finalists:
Digital
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC News Investigates: Behind the headlines: Syrian Refugees
- CBC News: Missing & Murdered: Who Killed Alberta Williams?
- Global News: Experiments on Canada’s Indigenous Populations
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC News: Presidential poll tracker
- CBC News Manitoba: Transport Canada List of 500 ‘Highest Risk’ Railway Crossings Not Widely Shared
Digital Media Award
- CBC News: Saving Sid
- CBC News: Unresolved: Case Closed or Murder?
- CBC The Highway of Tears: A Virtual Reality Documentary
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC News: America Votes 2016: Election Night
- Global News: America Votes: U.S. Presidential Election Night
- Global News: Tragically Hip’s Final Concert
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CBC News: America Votes: The Road to Election Night
- CBC News: Surveillance in Canada: Past, Present and Future
- Global News: Fort McMurray Fires
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- CBC News: Opinion: Robyn Urback
- Global News: What if the fighting in Aleppo was happening in Toronto?
Sports Live Special Events Award
- CBC North: 2016 Arctic Winter Games
Multiplatform
Dan McArthur Award – In-depth or Investigative
- CBC News: Doctors Without Boundaries
- CBC News: Kept in the Dark – The Kidnapping of Canadians John Ridsdel and Robert Hall
- CBC News: The National: Dirty Work
- Global News: Ontario Hydro Crisis
Radio
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Music: q: Mohawk Girls Brings Indigenous Female Perspectives to TV
- CBC News: Dating with Autism
- CBC Radio: Ideas From the Trenches: Undoing Linguicide
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast
- CBC News: The World at Six: Donald Trump Wins
- CBC News: The World This Weekend: Castro Dies
- NEWSTALK1010: US Election Night – David Mckee
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC News: The World at Six: Brussels Bombing
- CBC News: The World this Hour: Fort McMurray Fire
- CBC News: World Report: Brexit Edition
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature
- The Canadian Press: Inmate 111211 Florida v. Russell Davies
- CBC News: Nepal Kids
- CBC News: RNC Diversity
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature
- Accessible Media Inc.: Two Steps Forward: Indigenous and Disabled in Saskatchewan
- CBC News: The World at Six: Notes of a Lawsuit
- CBC Radio and Audio Original Podcast: Someone Knows Something: Season 2, 4 – Intimation
- CBC Radio: The Sunday Edition: Manjusha Meets her Match
Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound
- CBC Music: q: A Musical Tour Through the Life of Thomas Dolby
- CBC News: The World at Six: Battleground Florida
- CBC Radio: Canoe Carving
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC Calgary: Alberta@Noon – National Special: Fleeing the Fort McMurray Fire
- CBC News: America Votes
- CBC Music: q: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program
- 630CHED and NewsTalk 770: Fort McMurray: The First 24 Hours
- Accessible Media Inc.: Contact: Alzheimer’s: The Tsunami to Come
- NEWSTALK1010: Suffering in Silence
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- 630CHED and NewsTalk 770: Fort McMurray Wildfire Continuing Coverage
- CBC Radio: The Current’s Public Forums on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
- CBC News: CBC at Standing Rock
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- CBC Radio: The 180: An In-flight Arabic Announcement
- CBC Radio: Out in the Open: The Invisibility of Late-term Pregnancy Loss
- CBC Radio: The Sunday Edition: Michael Enright’s Essays
Sports Feature Reporting Award
- CBC Radio: Jurassic Park: The Toronto Raptors’ Secret Weapon
- CBC Sports: 10-Thousand Hours: the Patience, Pain and Pride it Takes to be an Olympian
Sports Live Special Events Award
- CBC Sports: Olympic Games Report
Television
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CTV News: Autism – What Happens Now?
- CTV W5: After Ebola
- CTV W5: The Forgotten
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast
- CBC News: The National: June 10th, 2016
- CTV News: CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme
- Global National Newscast: September 8, 2016
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC News: The National: Earthquake Aftermath
- CTV News Channel: Orlando Shooting
- Global National: Fort McMurray on Fire
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature
- CBC News: The National: Failure to Protect
- CBC News: The National: Fire’s Choice
- CTV News: 100th Anniversary of Beaumont-Hamel
- CTV News: Trump Tower
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature
- CBC News: The National: Notes of a Lawsuit
- CTV W5: Canada’s Commandos
- CTV W5: In their Footsteps
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC News: America Votes
- CBC News Special: Face to Face with the Prime Minister
- CTV News: Remembrance Day 2016
Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video
- CBC News: The National: Deeper Wounds
- CBC News: The National: Ethiopia – The Lion of Africa
- CTV W5: Canada’s Commandos
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CBC Edmonton: In the Face of the Fire – Briar Stewart
- CBC News: The National: The Fentanyl Crisis
- Global National: “The Beast” in Fort McMurray
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- CBC News: The National: Art of War
- CTV News: Sour Note
- Global National: Top YouTube Fort McMurray Reflection
Sports Feature Reporting Award
- CBC News: The National: Michelle Stilwell Profile
- Sportsnet: PLAY BALL! Mackenzie Siddall
- TSN: Dear Momma
Sports Live Special Events Award
- CBC TV Sports: Rio 2016 Olympic Games on CBC
- TSN: 2016 IIHF World Junior Gold Medal Game
- TSN: 2016 Grey Cup
Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program
- CBC News Network: The Investigators with Diana Swain: Journalism’s ‘Existential Crisis’ & Inside Syria
- CTV W5: Episode 50-15: Lifetime Penalty | The Ringmaster
- CTV W5: Episode 51-02: Energy Trap | Swatting
For more information regarding the awards contact Joanna Rose at 604.681.2153 ext 133 or info@rtdnacanada.com. For information regarding RTDNA Canada or the 2017 National Conference & Awards Gala contact Leya Duigu at 647.323.2152 or admin@rtdnacanada.com.
