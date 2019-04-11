RTDNA Canada Announces Network Award Finalists

Toronto, ON – (April 11, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the finalists for the Network RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Network winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto! For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2019 RTDNA Award – NETWORK Finalists:

Digital

Best News App

BNN Bloomberg – BNN Bloomberg App

CBC News – CBC News App

CBC Radio – Because News Alexa App

Best Podcast Award

CBC News – Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo

CBC Podcasts – Someone Knows Something: Kerrie Brown

CBC Podcasts – Uncover: Escaping NXIVM

Best Sports App

Sportsnet – Sportsnet Sports App

Charlie Edwards Award for Breaking News – Digital

Global News – Humboldt Bus Tragedy

Global News – Toronto Van Attack

Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage – Digital

Global News – Legalization of Marijuana

HuffPost Canada – No Strings Attached

TSN – CTE Coverage on tsn.ca

Data Storytelling Award

BNN Bloomberg – One in 100: Canada’s Embarrassing’ Lack of Female CEOs Among Top TSX Companies

CBC News – Ontario Poll Tracker

HuffPost Canada / The Discourse / APTN – #TrackingTransMountain

Digital Media Award

CBC News – Cannabis and Legalization in Canada

Global News – Globalnews.ca

Sportsnet – Sportsnet.ca

Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity – Digital

Global News – Gen Z: Canada’s Untapped Generation

HuffPost Canada – Born & Raised

The Conversation Canada – Cutting-edge Perspectives on Culture and Society in Canada

Social Media Award

CBC Radio – As It Happens 50th Anniversary Animations

Global News – First Time I Was Called

Sportsnet – 2018 NHL Draft Lottery

Gord Sinclair Award for Outstanding Coverage of News – Live Special Events – Digital

Global News – The Royal Wedding

Sam Ross Award for Opinion and Commentary – Digital

Global News – You Can Lock Up Perpetrators of Hate Crimes – But the Online Vitriol That Motivates Them Only Grows

HuffPost Canada – Hometown

Sports Feature Reporting Award – Digital

Global News – Long-Simmering Dispute Could Keep Canada Out of World Lacrosse Championship For 1st Time Since 1967

Sportsnet – A Better Mirror – Inside Hockey Night Punjabi’s Fight to Be Part of Canada’s Game

Sportsnet – Doc’s Last Season

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CBC News – The National: Mission in Mali

CTV NEWS – CTV’S Live Remotes: Harry and Meghan, The Royal Wedding

CTV NEWS – National iPhone Broadcast

Excellence in Innovation Award

CBC News – Forever Changed

CBC News – Canadian David Saint-Jacques’s Journey to the ISS – Live & Interactive Coverage

CTV News Channel and CTV News.ca – Cannabis Canada

Dan McArthur Award for Investigative Journalism

CBC News – Marketplace: CRA: Scam Centres

CTV W5 – No Witnesses

Global News – Dispensing Harm

Best Original / Enterprise Journalism

CBC News Interactives: Bomb On Board

CBC News – Deadly Force

CBC Vancouver – Telling on Telcos

Radio

Charlie Edwards Award for Breaking News – Radio

CBC News -The World at Six: Toronto Van Attack

CBC News – World Report: Fredericton Shooting

Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage – Radio

CBC News – The World at Six: Inside Syria

CBC News – The World at Six: Rohingya Repatriation

CBC Radio – The Current: Humboldt Crash Coverage

Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity – Radio

CBC Radio – Now or Never: “I Don’t Think There’s an Ojibway Word For Duvet” – Residential School Survivor Gets Her First New Bed

CBC Radio – Ideas: Canada’s Slavery Secret: The whitewashing of 200 years of enslavement

CBC Radio – Out in the Open: How Straight, White, Able-Bodied Men Can Have A Role in Workplace Diversity

Dick Smyth Award for Excellence in Sound

CBC News – The World at Six: Farewell to the Queen of Soul

CBC News – World Report: Brexit and the Irish Border

CBC Radio – The Current: A Fowl Feud

Dave Rogers Award for Best Long Feature – Radio

CBC News – The World at Six: Race for Texas

CBC Radio – White Coat Black Art: A Doctor’s Story: The Las Vegas Shooting

CBC Radio – Now or Never: The 40-Year-Old Learner: A CBC Host Finally Gets Behind the Wheel

CBC Radio One – The Sunday Edition – One Judge Down

Gord Sinclair Award for Outstanding Coverage of News – Live Special Events – Radio

CBC News – America Votes: The U.S. Midterms

CBC News – The World at Six: Attack on Syria

CBC News – World Report: The Royal Wedding

Sam Ross Award for Opinion and Commentary – Radio

CBC Radio – Unreserved: “A long moment of stunned silence”

Peter Gzowski Award for Best Radio News Information Program

CBC Radio – On Drugs: Utah: Mormons and Addiction

CBC Radio – Out in the Open: “It’s a wound I don’t think will ever get covered”

TSN Radio: Junior Hockey Magazine

Byron MacGregor Award for Best Radio Newscast

CBC News – World Report: Humboldt Vigil

CBC News – The World at Six: A Deadly Day on Yonge Street

CBC News – The World This Weekend: Humboldt Bus Crash

Dave Rogers Award for Best Short Feature – Radio

The Canadian Press – A Time to Remember

CBC News – The World at Six: Choosing to Donate

CBC News – The World This Weekend: Irish Catholic Abuse

Television

Charlie Edwards Award for Breaking News – Television

CBC News – The National: Toronto Van Attack

CTV NEWS: Hurricane Michael

CTV News Channel: Toronto Van Attack

Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage – Television

CBC News – The National: Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

CBC News – The National: Bruce McArthur Investigation

Global National: Humboldt Hockey Tragedy

Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity – Television

CBC News – The National: Arviat Polar Bears

CBC News – The National: Water Walker

TSN – The Shift

Hugh Haugland Award for Excellence in Video

CBC News – The National: Dying Glaciers – Canada

CTV W5 – Lurid Paradise

TSN – Out of Nowhere

Dave Rogers Award for Best Long Feature – Television

CBC News – The Fifth Estate: Church of Secrets

CBC News – The National: Ryan’s Story

TSN – Reborn: Basketball & Reconciliation in Rwanda

Gord Sinclair Award for Outstanding Coverage of News – Live Special Events – Television

CBC News – The Royal Wedding: Harry & Meghan

CTV NEWS – Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding

TSN – Humboldt Broncos Season Opener Pre-Game

Sam Ross Award for Opinion and Commentary – Television

CBC News – The National: St. Louis Apology

CTV NEWS – Hope and Heroes: Essay on Thai Cave Rescue

CTV NEWS – Bus Life: Essay on the Humboldt Tragedy

Dave Rogers Award for Best Short Feature – Television

CBC News – The National: Recovering Stalingrad’s Dead, 75 Years after the Worst Battle in History

CBC News – The National: Lost Town, How a First World War Blast Destroyed a Newfoundland Town

Global News – Fentanyl Moms

Sports Feature Reporting Award – Television

CTV – W5-TSN: Hockey Mom

TSN – Mystery of Paul Ranger

TSN – 2 Roads to Humboldt

Sports – Live Special Events Award – Television

CBC Sports – PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018

TSN – Humboldt Broncos Season Opener

TSN – IIHF World Junior Hockey Gold Medal Game

Trina McQueen Award for Best Television News Information Program – Television

CBC News – Marketplace – Testing Truck Safety

CBC News – Power & Politics: Legal Weed in Canada: What You Need to Know

CTV W5 – Hot Wheels | Suspect Zero

CTV W5 – Peril in Paradise | Spaceman

Bert Cannings Award for Best Television Newscast – Television

CBC News – The National: April 17, 2018

CTV NEWS – CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme – The Humboldt Tragedy – April 9, 2018

Global National – Marijuana Legalization Day

About RTDNA

