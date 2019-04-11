RTDNA Canada Announces Network Award Finalists

Toronto, ON – (April 11, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the finalists for the Network RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital. Network winners will be announced at the RTDNA
Toronto, ON – (April 11, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the finalists for the Network RTDNA Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
Network winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto! For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2019 RTDNA Award – NETWORK Finalists:
Digital
Best News App
- BNN Bloomberg – BNN Bloomberg App
- CBC News – CBC News App
- CBC Radio – Because News Alexa App
Best Podcast Award
- CBC News – Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo
- CBC Podcasts – Someone Knows Something: Kerrie Brown
- CBC Podcasts – Uncover: Escaping NXIVM
Best Sports App
- Sportsnet – Sportsnet Sports App
Charlie Edwards Award for Breaking News – Digital
- Global News – Humboldt Bus Tragedy
- Global News – Toronto Van Attack
Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage – Digital
- Global News – Legalization of Marijuana
- HuffPost Canada – No Strings Attached
- TSN – CTE Coverage on tsn.ca
Data Storytelling Award
- BNN Bloomberg – One in 100: Canada’s Embarrassing’ Lack of Female CEOs Among Top TSX Companies
- CBC News – Ontario Poll Tracker
- HuffPost Canada / The Discourse / APTN – #TrackingTransMountain
Digital Media Award
- CBC News – Cannabis and Legalization in Canada
- Global News – Globalnews.ca
- Sportsnet – Sportsnet.ca
Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity – Digital
- Global News – Gen Z: Canada’s Untapped Generation
- HuffPost Canada – Born & Raised
- The Conversation Canada – Cutting-edge Perspectives on Culture and Society in Canada
Social Media Award
- CBC Radio – As It Happens 50th Anniversary Animations
- Global News – First Time I Was Called
- Sportsnet – 2018 NHL Draft Lottery
Gord Sinclair Award for Outstanding Coverage of News – Live Special Events – Digital
- Global News – The Royal Wedding
Sam Ross Award for Opinion and Commentary – Digital
- Global News – You Can Lock Up Perpetrators of Hate Crimes – But the Online Vitriol That Motivates Them Only Grows
- HuffPost Canada – Hometown
Sports Feature Reporting Award – Digital
- Global News – Long-Simmering Dispute Could Keep Canada Out of World Lacrosse Championship For 1st Time Since 1967
- Sportsnet – A Better Mirror – Inside Hockey Night Punjabi’s Fight to Be Part of Canada’s Game
- Sportsnet – Doc’s Last Season
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CBC News – The National: Mission in Mali
- CTV NEWS – CTV’S Live Remotes: Harry and Meghan, The Royal Wedding
- CTV NEWS – National iPhone Broadcast
Excellence in Innovation Award
- CBC News – Forever Changed
- CBC News – Canadian David Saint-Jacques’s Journey to the ISS – Live & Interactive Coverage
- CTV News Channel and CTV News.ca – Cannabis Canada
Dan McArthur Award for Investigative Journalism
- CBC News – Marketplace: CRA: Scam Centres
- CTV W5 – No Witnesses
- Global News – Dispensing Harm
Best Original / Enterprise Journalism
- CBC News Interactives: Bomb On Board
- CBC News – Deadly Force
- CBC Vancouver – Telling on Telcos
Radio
Charlie Edwards Award for Breaking News – Radio
- CBC News -The World at Six: Toronto Van Attack
- CBC News – World Report: Fredericton Shooting
Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage – Radio
- CBC News – The World at Six: Inside Syria
- CBC News – The World at Six: Rohingya Repatriation
- CBC Radio – The Current: Humboldt Crash Coverage
Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity – Radio
- CBC Radio – Now or Never: “I Don’t Think There’s an Ojibway Word For Duvet” – Residential School Survivor Gets Her First New Bed
- CBC Radio – Ideas: Canada’s Slavery Secret: The whitewashing of 200 years of enslavement
- CBC Radio – Out in the Open: How Straight, White, Able-Bodied Men Can Have A Role in Workplace Diversity
Dick Smyth Award for Excellence in Sound
- CBC News – The World at Six: Farewell to the Queen of Soul
- CBC News – World Report: Brexit and the Irish Border
- CBC Radio – The Current: A Fowl Feud
Dave Rogers Award for Best Long Feature – Radio
- CBC News – The World at Six: Race for Texas
- CBC Radio – White Coat Black Art: A Doctor’s Story: The Las Vegas Shooting
- CBC Radio – Now or Never: The 40-Year-Old Learner: A CBC Host Finally Gets Behind the Wheel
- CBC Radio One – The Sunday Edition – One Judge Down
Gord Sinclair Award for Outstanding Coverage of News – Live Special Events – Radio
- CBC News – America Votes: The U.S. Midterms
- CBC News – The World at Six: Attack on Syria
- CBC News – World Report: The Royal Wedding
Sam Ross Award for Opinion and Commentary – Radio
- CBC Radio – Unreserved: “A long moment of stunned silence”
Peter Gzowski Award for Best Radio News Information Program
- CBC Radio – On Drugs: Utah: Mormons and Addiction
- CBC Radio – Out in the Open: “It’s a wound I don’t think will ever get covered”
- TSN Radio: Junior Hockey Magazine
Byron MacGregor Award for Best Radio Newscast
- CBC News – World Report: Humboldt Vigil
- CBC News – The World at Six: A Deadly Day on Yonge Street
- CBC News – The World This Weekend: Humboldt Bus Crash
Dave Rogers Award for Best Short Feature – Radio
- The Canadian Press – A Time to Remember
- CBC News – The World at Six: Choosing to Donate
- CBC News – The World This Weekend: Irish Catholic Abuse
Television
Charlie Edwards Award for Breaking News – Television
- CBC News – The National: Toronto Van Attack
- CTV NEWS: Hurricane Michael
- CTV News Channel: Toronto Van Attack
Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage – Television
- CBC News – The National: Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash
- CBC News – The National: Bruce McArthur Investigation
- Global National: Humboldt Hockey Tragedy
Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity – Television
- CBC News – The National: Arviat Polar Bears
- CBC News – The National: Water Walker
- TSN – The Shift
Hugh Haugland Award for Excellence in Video
- CBC News – The National: Dying Glaciers – Canada
- CTV W5 – Lurid Paradise
- TSN – Out of Nowhere
Dave Rogers Award for Best Long Feature – Television
- CBC News – The Fifth Estate: Church of Secrets
- CBC News – The National: Ryan’s Story
- TSN – Reborn: Basketball & Reconciliation in Rwanda
Gord Sinclair Award for Outstanding Coverage of News – Live Special Events – Television
- CBC News – The Royal Wedding: Harry & Meghan
- CTV NEWS – Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding
- TSN – Humboldt Broncos Season Opener Pre-Game
Sam Ross Award for Opinion and Commentary – Television
- CBC News – The National: St. Louis Apology
- CTV NEWS – Hope and Heroes: Essay on Thai Cave Rescue
- CTV NEWS – Bus Life: Essay on the Humboldt Tragedy
Dave Rogers Award for Best Short Feature – Television
- CBC News – The National: Recovering Stalingrad’s Dead, 75 Years after the Worst Battle in History
- CBC News – The National: Lost Town, How a First World War Blast Destroyed a Newfoundland Town
- Global News – Fentanyl Moms
Sports Feature Reporting Award – Television
- CTV – W5-TSN: Hockey Mom
- TSN – Mystery of Paul Ranger
- TSN – 2 Roads to Humboldt
Sports – Live Special Events Award – Television
- CBC Sports – PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018
- TSN – Humboldt Broncos Season Opener
- TSN – IIHF World Junior Hockey Gold Medal Game
Trina McQueen Award for Best Television News Information Program – Television
- CBC News – Marketplace – Testing Truck Safety
- CBC News – Power & Politics: Legal Weed in Canada: What You Need to Know
- CTV W5 – Hot Wheels | Suspect Zero
- CTV W5 – Peril in Paradise | Spaceman
Bert Cannings Award for Best Television Newscast – Television
- CBC News – The National: April 17, 2018
- CTV NEWS – CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme – The Humboldt Tragedy – April 9, 2018
- Global National – Marijuana Legalization Day
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.