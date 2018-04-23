RTDNA Canada Announces Network Award Finalists

Toronto, ON – (April 23, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the finalists for the Network RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “It has been another tumultuous year for journalism in this country but Canadian journalists
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “It has been another tumultuous year for journalism in this country but Canadian journalists have stood up to every challenge with passion, integrity and fortitude,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “These prestigious RTDNA awards not only recognize excellence in journalism, they also reflect a healthy, vibrant and increasingly curious profession determined to remain committed to seeking out facts, balance and objectivity.”
Network winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala.
http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2018-national-conference/
2018 RTDNA Awards – NETWORK Finalists:
Digital
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Montreal, Quebec City Mosque Attack
- Global TV, Edmonton Terror Attack
- Global TV, Las Vegas Shooting
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Manitoba, Seeking Asylum
- CBC News, Crossing into Canada
- HuffPost Canada, NDP Leadership Race
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC News, Census 2016
- Discourse Media, In Search of Canada’s Elusive Shadow Population
- Global TV, What is Canada’s Middle Class
Digital Media Award
- CBC News, Total Eclipse 2017
- CTV News, Canada C3 Expedition
- UBC School of Journalism International Reporting Program, Surviving the City
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC News, Dancing Towards the Light
- HuffPost Canada, Born and Raised
- VICE Media Canada, My Brother: Pro Hockey’s First Transgender Player
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC News, Visit Vimy with Peter Mansbridge
- Global TV, Deadly Hurricane Season 2017
- Global TV, Solar Eclipse
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC News, Omar Khadr might be Entitled to a Settlement, but it’s Wrong to Say He ‘Deserves’ It
- Global TV, Cultural Appropriation
- HuffPost Canada, Blogs and Opinion
Podcast Award
- CBC Original Podcasts, Someone Knows Something – Dee & Moore
- CBC Radio, On Drugs, Miltown: The Forgotten Pharma Game-Changer
- Sportsnet, At the Letters: The Fall of ‘87
Social Media Award
- CBC News Social Team, From Danger to Despair: Life for Refugees on the Streets of Serbia
- Global TV, Toxic Secret
- VICE Media Canada, VICE Talks Weed with Justin Trudeau
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CBC News, Throwing it All Away
- CBC North, 2017 North American Indigenous Games
- Sportsnet, Beyond the Beast: How the Oil Barons are Helping Fort McMurray Rebuild
Multiplatform
In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Manitoba, Workplace Fatalities
- Global News, Toronto Star, National Observer, University of Regina, Concordia University, Ryerson University, UBC, Price of Oil
- Global TV, Who’s Watching? Ontario’s Probation System ‘a joke,’ say Offenders
Innovation Award
- CBC News, A City Destroyed: The Halifax Explosion, 100 Years Later
- CTV News, Canada C3 Expedition
- CTV News, Former ISIS Sex Slave on her Journey to New Life in Canada
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC News, The World at Six, A Desperate Search
- CBC News, World Report, London Tube Attack
- CBC Radio One, As It Happens, Las Vegas Shooting
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC News, The World at Six, Crisis in South Sudan
- CBC News, The World at Six, No Home for Rohingyas
- CBC Radio One, ‘I Have No Right to Look Away’: Doctor Says World Needs to Know Plight of Rohingya Refugees
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Radio Network Talk, The Doc Project, Up Close: Personal Stories from Black Women
- CBC Radio One, The Current, ‘I Want to Understand’: Ottawa Police Sergeant Openly Apologizes for Racist Comments
- CBC Radio One, Ideas, Us and Them: Diversity, Division and a World of Difference
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Manitoba, Miles Apart
- CBC News, The World at Six, Selling Elephants
- CBC Radio Network Talk, The Doc Project, These Girls Will Stop at Nothing to Get their Own Hockey Team
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC News, CBC Radio News Special: Vimy @ 100
- CBC News, World Report, Women’s March
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Radio One, Day 6, Ryan McMahon’s 12-Step-Guide to Decolonization
- CKNW, Charles Adler Tonight, Finding Hope in Tragedy
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Radio, On Drugs, Opioids, Addiction and our Troubled History with Pain
- NEWSTALK1010, Gord Downie Passes: John Moore
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award
- CBC News, The World at Six, A Deadly Day
- CBC News, The World This Weekend, Hurricane Irma
- CBC News, World Report, Trump Inauguration
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC News, The World at Six, Toby’s Apology
- The Canadian Press, Khadr’s Medic: Colin Perkel
- The Canadian Press, La Loche Remembered: Chris Purdy
Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC News, The World at Six, Trump Inauguration
- CBC News, The World This Weekend, Women’s March
- The Canadian Press, Parkinson’s – Alternate Therapies
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CBC News, The World This Weekend, Indigenous Sprinter
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV News, Earthquake in Mexico
- CTV News Channel, London Bridge Terror Attack
- CTV News Channel, Quebec City Mosque Shooting
- Global News, Global National, Battered by Irma
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC News, The National, Rohingya Muslim Crisis
- CBC News, The National, South Sudan Famine
- CTV News, Seeking Asylum in Canada
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC News, The National, A Desperate Journey
- CBC News, The National, Dancing Towards the Light
- CTV W5, Electric Pow Wow
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC News, The National, Canada’s Silent Shame
- CBC News, The National, The Ruins of Raqqa
- CPAC, Pillars of Democracy: Legally Married
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC News Special Presentation, Canada Day 2017
- CBC North, Nunavut Votes 2017
- CTV News, Prince Harry: Journey to Invictus
- CTV News, Vimy Remembered: The 100th Anniversary
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CTV News, Climate of Hate
- CTV News, Essay: Power of the People
- Global News, Global National, A Reckoning for the Powerful
- Your Morning, CTV, Your Morning: My Body is Not Your Concern
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC News, The National, Border of Desperation
- CTV News, James Sydney Battis at Vimy Ridge
- CTV News, Refugee Kids – Portraits of Pain
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CBC Sports, Andre De Grasse: Off & Running
- CTV W5, Personal Foul
- TSN, Sound of Thunder
Sports – Live Special Events Awards
- CBC Sports, 2017 World Track & Field Championships
- TSN, 2017 Grey Cup
- TSN, 2017 MLS Cup
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Television, The Fifth Estate, The Disappearance of Dylan Koshman
- CTV W5, Episode: 51-30: 48 Hours
- CTV W5, Episode: 52-02: Jet Lagged | Mesh Misery
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award
- CBC News, The National, December 7, 2017
- CBC News Network, CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing
- CTV News, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme
Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CBC News, The National, Disappearing Giants
- CBC News, The National, Operation Double Barrell… Reloaded
- CTV W5, Unconquered, Invictus Games Special
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us
Contact Information
Ian Koenigsfest
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
