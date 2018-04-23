RTDNA Canada Announces Network Award Finalists

Toronto, ON – (April 23, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the finalists for the Network RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “It has been another tumultuous year for journalism in this country but Canadian journalists have stood up to every challenge with passion, integrity and fortitude,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “These prestigious RTDNA awards not only recognize excellence in journalism, they also reflect a healthy, vibrant and increasingly curious profession determined to remain committed to seeking out facts, balance and objectivity.”

Network winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 25-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto! For more information, please visit

2018 RTDNA Awards – NETWORK Finalists:

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Montreal, Quebec City Mosque Attack

Global TV, Edmonton Terror Attack

Global TV, Las Vegas Shooting

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Manitoba, Seeking Asylum

CBC News, Crossing into Canada

HuffPost Canada, NDP Leadership Race

Data Storytelling Award

CBC News, Census 2016

Discourse Media, In Search of Canada’s Elusive Shadow Population

Global TV, What is Canada’s Middle Class

Digital Media Award

CBC News, Total Eclipse 2017

CTV News, Canada C3 Expedition

UBC School of Journalism International Reporting Program, Surviving the City

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC News, Dancing Towards the Light

HuffPost Canada, Born and Raised

VICE Media Canada, My Brother: Pro Hockey’s First Transgender Player

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC News, Visit Vimy with Peter Mansbridge

Global TV, Deadly Hurricane Season 2017

Global TV, Solar Eclipse

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC News, Omar Khadr might be Entitled to a Settlement, but it’s Wrong to Say He ‘Deserves’ It

Global TV, Cultural Appropriation

HuffPost Canada, Blogs and Opinion

Podcast Award

CBC Original Podcasts, Someone Knows Something – Dee & Moore

CBC Radio, On Drugs, Miltown: The Forgotten Pharma Game-Changer

Sportsnet, At the Letters: The Fall of ‘87

Social Media Award

CBC News Social Team, From Danger to Despair: Life for Refugees on the Streets of Serbia

Global TV, Toxic Secret

VICE Media Canada, VICE Talks Weed with Justin Trudeau

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC News, Throwing it All Away

CBC North, 2017 North American Indigenous Games

Sportsnet, Beyond the Beast: How the Oil Barons are Helping Fort McMurray Rebuild

Multiplatform

In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC Manitoba, Workplace Fatalities

Global News, Toronto Star, National Observer, University of Regina, Concordia University, Ryerson University, UBC, Price of Oil

Global TV, Who’s Watching? Ontario’s Probation System ‘a joke,’ say Offenders

Innovation Award

CBC News, A City Destroyed: The Halifax Explosion, 100 Years Later

CTV News, Canada C3 Expedition

CTV News, Former ISIS Sex Slave on her Journey to New Life in Canada

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC News, The World at Six, A Desperate Search

CBC News, World Report, London Tube Attack

CBC Radio One, As It Happens, Las Vegas Shooting

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC News, The World at Six, Crisis in South Sudan

CBC News, The World at Six, No Home for Rohingyas

CBC Radio One, ‘I Have No Right to Look Away’: Doctor Says World Needs to Know Plight of Rohingya Refugees

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Radio Network Talk, The Doc Project, Up Close: Personal Stories from Black Women

CBC Radio One, The Current, ‘I Want to Understand’: Ottawa Police Sergeant Openly Apologizes for Racist Comments

CBC Radio One, Ideas, Us and Them: Diversity, Division and a World of Difference

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Manitoba, Miles Apart

CBC News, The World at Six, Selling Elephants

CBC Radio Network Talk, The Doc Project, These Girls Will Stop at Nothing to Get their Own Hockey Team

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC News, CBC Radio News Special: Vimy @ 100

CBC News, World Report, Women’s March

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Radio One, Day 6, Ryan McMahon’s 12-Step-Guide to Decolonization

CKNW, Charles Adler Tonight, Finding Hope in Tragedy

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Radio, On Drugs, Opioids, Addiction and our Troubled History with Pain

NEWSTALK1010, Gord Downie Passes: John Moore

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award

CBC News, The World at Six, A Deadly Day

CBC News, The World This Weekend, Hurricane Irma

CBC News, World Report, Trump Inauguration

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award

CBC News, The World at Six, Toby’s Apology

The Canadian Press, Khadr’s Medic: Colin Perkel

The Canadian Press, La Loche Remembered: Chris Purdy

Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC News, The World at Six, Trump Inauguration

CBC News, The World This Weekend, Women’s March

The Canadian Press, Parkinson’s – Alternate Therapies

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC News, The World This Weekend, Indigenous Sprinter

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CTV News, Earthquake in Mexico

CTV News Channel, London Bridge Terror Attack

CTV News Channel, Quebec City Mosque Shooting

Global News, Global National, Battered by Irma

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC News, The National, Rohingya Muslim Crisis

CBC News, The National, South Sudan Famine

CTV News, Seeking Asylum in Canada

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC News, The National, A Desperate Journey

CBC News, The National, Dancing Towards the Light

CTV W5, Electric Pow Wow

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award

CBC News, The National, Canada’s Silent Shame

CBC News, The National, The Ruins of Raqqa

CPAC, Pillars of Democracy: Legally Married

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC News Special Presentation, Canada Day 2017

CBC North, Nunavut Votes 2017

CTV News, Prince Harry: Journey to Invictus

CTV News, Vimy Remembered: The 100th Anniversary

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CTV News, Climate of Hate

CTV News, Essay: Power of the People

Global News, Global National, A Reckoning for the Powerful

Your Morning, CTV, Your Morning: My Body is Not Your Concern

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award

CBC News, The National, Border of Desperation

CTV News, James Sydney Battis at Vimy Ridge

CTV News, Refugee Kids – Portraits of Pain

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC Sports, Andre De Grasse: Off & Running

CTV W5, Personal Foul

TSN, Sound of Thunder

Sports – Live Special Events Awards

CBC Sports, 2017 World Track & Field Championships

TSN, 2017 Grey Cup

TSN, 2017 MLS Cup

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CBC Television, The Fifth Estate, The Disappearance of Dylan Koshman

CTV W5, Episode: 51-30: 48 Hours

CTV W5, Episode: 52-02: Jet Lagged | Mesh Misery

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award

CBC News, The National, December 7, 2017

CBC News Network, CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing

CTV News, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CBC News, The National, Disappearing Giants

CBC News, The National, Operation Double Barrell… Reloaded

CTV W5, Unconquered, Invictus Games Special

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

