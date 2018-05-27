RTDNA Canada Announces National Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (May 27, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the National RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”

2018 RTDNA Awards – NATIONAL Winners:



Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Montreal, Evacuations Begin as Floods Strikes Montreal Area

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Vancouver, The Fentanyl Fix

Data Storytelling Award

Global Halifax, Halifax Explosion

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Manitoba, Life on the Line

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal Website, Roots Of Montreal, Leonard Cohen, Mapping History, Bad Roads, Election Results

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Yellowknife, My Language, My Heart

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Vancouver, Remembering Const. John Davidson

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Calgary, Alberta’s $10-Billion Deficits: What’s Behind That Big, Scary Number

Podcast Award

CBC Montreal, Montreapolis

Social Media Award

CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC Edmonton, The Edmonton Oilers

Multiplatform

In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC New Brunswick, The Lost Children

Innovation Award

CKNW, C.’s Family Justice System: In Our Children’s Best Interest?

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Montreal, Montreal Declares State Of Emergency, May 7, 2017

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Toronto, Finding Shannon

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Thom Collegiate Drummers

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Yellowknife, I Will Remember For You

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Edmonton, Wapiti Flight 402: The Untold Story of the Noskiye Family

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

NEWS957, Nova Scotia Votes 2017

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

News Talk Radio, CJAD 800, Andrew’s Let’s Talk Story

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Sudbury, National Aboriginal Day – Up North

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

980 CJME, Wind and Fire Storm

Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

CBC Vancouver, Oct 2, 2017: Las Vegas Shooter

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC London, Unity After Homophobic Slur, Torn By Cultural Differences: 2 Men Exchange Hugs and Roses After Homophobic Slur

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Radio One, Bikers in the Louvre

Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Prince Edward Island, Riley’s Collection

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC Calgary, World Skateboarding Day 2017: Calgary’s 100% All-Girls Skate Club

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CTV Vancouver, BC Forest Fires

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Atlantic, Deep Trouble: The Perils of the Right Whale

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC NL, Access Denied

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Manitoba, A Syrian Girl’s Road To Recovery

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

City TV, Two Kilometres to Terror: Life and Death Under ISIS

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CTV Vancouver, Election 2017

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

Global Toronto, 93 Killed a Day at the Barrel of a Gun

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CTV Regina, Harvesting Hope: The Brothers of the Bursary

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Montreal, Out of the Shadows: Inside La Meute

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CTV Edmonton, Ryder Soccer

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CTV Regina, Indigenous Circle

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award

CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News At 6

TV Newscast (Large Market) – Bert Cannings Award

Global Calgary, Waterton Wildfire

Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CTV News Ottawa, Sweet Canadiana, The Untold Story of Oscar Peterson’s World Famous “Canadiana Suite”

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

