RTDNA Canada Announces National Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (May 27, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the National RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”
2018 RTDNA Awards – NATIONAL Winners:
Digital
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Montreal, Evacuations Begin as Floods Strikes Montreal Area
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Vancouver, The Fentanyl Fix
Data Storytelling Award
- Global Halifax, Halifax Explosion
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Manitoba, Life on the Line
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal Website, Roots Of Montreal, Leonard Cohen, Mapping History, Bad Roads, Election Results
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Yellowknife, My Language, My Heart
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Vancouver, Remembering Const. John Davidson
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Calgary, Alberta’s $10-Billion Deficits: What’s Behind That Big, Scary Number
Podcast Award
- CBC Montreal, Montreapolis
Social Media Award
- CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CBC Edmonton, The Edmonton Oilers
Multiplatform
In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC New Brunswick, The Lost Children
Innovation Award
- CKNW, C.’s Family Justice System: In Our Children’s Best Interest?
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Montreal, Montreal Declares State Of Emergency, May 7, 2017
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Toronto, Finding Shannon
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Thom Collegiate Drummers
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Yellowknife, I Will Remember For You
Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Edmonton, Wapiti Flight 402: The Untold Story of the Noskiye Family
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- NEWS957, Nova Scotia Votes 2017
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- News Talk Radio, CJAD 800, Andrew’s Let’s Talk Story
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Sudbury, National Aboriginal Day – Up North
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award
- 980 CJME, Wind and Fire Storm
Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award
- CBC Vancouver, Oct 2, 2017: Las Vegas Shooter
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC London, Unity After Homophobic Slur, Torn By Cultural Differences: 2 Men Exchange Hugs and Roses After Homophobic Slur
Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Radio One, Bikers in the Louvre
Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Prince Edward Island, Riley’s Collection
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CBC Calgary, World Skateboarding Day 2017: Calgary’s 100% All-Girls Skate Club
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV Vancouver, BC Forest Fires
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Atlantic, Deep Trouble: The Perils of the Right Whale
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC NL, Access Denied
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Manitoba, A Syrian Girl’s Road To Recovery
Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- City TV, Two Kilometres to Terror: Life and Death Under ISIS
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CTV Vancouver, Election 2017
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- Global Toronto, 93 Killed a Day at the Barrel of a Gun
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CTV Regina, Harvesting Hope: The Brothers of the Bursary
Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Montreal, Out of the Shadows: Inside La Meute
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CTV Edmonton, Ryder Soccer
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CTV Regina, Indigenous Circle
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award
- CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News At 6
TV Newscast (Large Market) – Bert Cannings Award
- Global Calgary, Waterton Wildfire
Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CTV News Ottawa, Sweet Canadiana, The Untold Story of Oscar Peterson’s World Famous “Canadiana Suite”
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
