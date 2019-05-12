RTDNA Canada Announces National Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (May 12, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners for the National RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital. There is only one way to become a National
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital. There is only one way to become a National award finalist and that is to win a Regional award. That makes them the best of the best.
“Congratulations to all the 2019 RTDNA award winners – we saw the best of the best in journalism and story telling from across Canada. Every nominee and winner should be proud of their accomplishments“ said RTDNA Canada President Fiona Conway.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2019 RTDNA Award – NATIONAL Winners:
Digital
Best Podcast
- CBC Saskatchewan – Boushie
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Saskatchewan – Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Toronto – Toronto Van Attack
Data Storytelling
- CBC Manitoba – Deadly Force: Canadians Killed by Police
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – Found and Lost, After the Crossing, Ballot Brief, Crime Tracker, Conducting Lesson
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Mobile for Digital
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- cbc.ca/bc – Pride and Progress
Social Media Award
- cbc.ca/bc – Walking a Mile in Their Combat Shoes
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Ottawa – Tornado Aftermath, CBC Ottawa Digital Coverage
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Manitoba – Remember Arthur
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC North – 2018 Artic Winter Games Topic Page
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CBC Indigenous – Live Q&A – No Pipe Land and Sea Rally in Pictou N.S., Facebook Live with Nic Meloney and Hereditary Chiefs
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC Saskatchewan, Manitoba, North and Indigenous – Beyond 94
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Indigenous – Heredity or Hoax? How Dog DNA Helped Uncover a Suspected Indian Status Scam
Original or Enterprise Journalism
- CBC Montreal – Found and Lost
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- 650 CKOM – Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC North Iqaluit – Nunavut’s TB Epidemic
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Saskatchewan – Street Warriors
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Calgary – Songbird Interrupted
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – Homeless for the Holidays
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nelson – The Voice of Sarah Vee
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- C-FAX 1070 AM – Election Night 2018, The Capital Region Decides
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- C-FAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary, The Troublesome Way Sir John A. Came Down
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Vancouver – On the Coast
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- 980 CKNW – Civic Election Day, CKNW Newsroom
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM – Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CHQT – Global News Radio 880 – A Love Story Worth Listening To
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Inside Chicken Camp, The Hardcore Boot Camp for Animal Trainers
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Edmonton – A Winning Sound
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- Global News BC – Lower Mainland Windstorm
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV Vancouver – The Worst Flooding in a Century
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Montreal – Mosque Families Speak
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- Citytv – The Lego Train
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CTV Edmonton – Highway to Alaska
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – New Lens on Life
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- Global News Toronto – Decision Ontario 2018
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- Global News Toronto – Election Breakdown: Ghosts
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- Global Calgary – Breast Cancer Show & Tell
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener – Garbage Man
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CTV Calgary – Tyson Defies the Odds
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- Global Regina – Focus Saskatchewan, Humboldt Broncos
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Humboldt Crash
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
