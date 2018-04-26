RTDNA Canada Announces National Award Finalists

Toronto, ON – (April 24, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the finalists for the National RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “It has been another tumultuous year for journalism in this country but Canadian journalists have stood up to every challenge with passion, integrity and fortitude,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “These prestigious RTDNA awards not only recognize excellence in journalism, they also reflect a healthy, vibrant and increasingly curious profession determined to remain committed to seeking out facts, balance and objectivity.”

National winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 25-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!

http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2018-national-conference/



2018 RTDNA Awards – NATIONAL Finalists:

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Montreal, Evacuations Begin as Floods Strikes Montreal Area

CBC Vancouver, B.C. Wildfires: State of Emergency

Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Nova Scotia, CBC Investigates: IWK Expense Scandal

CBC Quebec, Quebec City Mosque Shooting

CBC Vancouver, The Fentanyl Fix

Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

Data Storytelling Award

CBC Montreal, What 10,000 Kickstarter Projects Reveal About Canada’s Entrepreneurs

CBC Saskatchewan, In Line for Life

CBC Vancouver, Election 2017: Stories Behind the Numbers

Global Halifax, Halifax Explosion

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Manitoba, Life on the Line

CTV Vancouver Island, B.C. Election 2017

CBC Windsor, I Am A Refugee

NEWS957, Halifax Explosion at 100, The City Remembers

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton, Little Pills, Big Trouble

CBC Montreal Website, Roots Of Montreal, Leonard Cohen, Mapping History, Bad Roads, Election Results

CBC Vancouver, CBC.ca/BC, B.C. Wildfires

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Montreal, The Rise of Mado Lamotte, Queen of Montreal’s Gay Village

CBC New Brunswick, “Don’t Be Racist”, Moncton Students Unite When Racism Erupts at High School Football Game

CBC Vancouver, Gay Afghan Fears Death Before Freedom in B.C.

CBC Yellowknife, My Language, My Heart

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Montreal, Montreal Marks 375 Years

CBC Vancouver, Remembering Const. John Davidson

CTV Calgary, Civic Election 2017

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Calgary, Alberta’s $10-Billion Deficits: What’s Behind That Big, Scary Number

CBC Vancouver, Yvette Brend

TVO, org: John Michael McGrath on Urban Planning, Islamophobia And Affordable Housing

Podcast Award

CBC Montreal, Montreapolis

CBC NL, Tedwalks: Holly Hogan

CBC Vancouver, 2050: Degrees of Change

Global News Radio – 770 CHQR Calgary, Off-Script Ep. 3: The Rosebud Project

Social Media Award

CBC Nova Scotia Facebook, Christopher Garnier Trial

CBC Saskatchewan, Sask Budget 2017

CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address

CBC Vancouver, B.C. Wildfires

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC Edmonton, The Edmonton Oilers

Global BC, World’s Strongest Man

Multiplatform

In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC New Brunswick, The Lost Children

CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address

CBC Vancouver, The Big Bank Upsell

Global News Winnipeg / CJOB / Globalnews.ca, Robin Milne Medical Bills

Innovation Award

CBC New Brunswick, At Loggerheads: J.D. Irving and Other Forest Companies Take an Axe to the Longtime Marketing Board System

CBC Ottawa, A Heartbeat Away

CKNW, C.’s Family Justice System: In Our Children’s Best Interest?

Global Calgary, Decision Calgary

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

650 CKOM, Gunshots Fired in Downtown Saskatoon

CBC Montreal, Montreal Declares State Of Emergency, May 7, 2017

NEWS 1130, Dump Truck Crash

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

680 CJOB, Growing Pains

CBC B.C., On the Coast, Wasted Lives: BC’s Biggest Addiction Crisis

CBC Toronto, Finding Shannon

VOCM, Municipal Election 2017

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC B.C., Reconcile This

CBC Quebec City, Reclaiming Traditions of Inuit Midwifery: Salluit’s Maternity Program

CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Thom Collegiate Drummers

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Fredericton, Finding Max

CBC Kelowna, Towns on the Clock

CBC Sudbury, 18 Degrees

CBC Yellowknife, I Will Remember For You

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC B.C., The Early Edition, Bikes for Syrian Kids

CBC Edmonton, Wapiti Flight 402: The Untold Story of the Noskiye Family

CBC Montreal, How Men Experience Intimate Partner Abuse

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

1310NEWS, Ottawa River Flood Watch: Neighbourhoods Evacuated

CBC Calgary, A Homestretch Special: CBC Calgary Celebrates Canada’s 150th

CKRW The RUSH, The 34th Yukon Quest on CKRW The RUSH

NEWS957, Nova Scotia Votes 2017

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

770 CHQR Calgary, Gord Gillies: Step Up and Get an Arena Deal Done in Calgary

NEWS 1130, A Minute With Bill Good, 13-Sep-17

News Talk Radio, CJAD 800, Andrew’s Let’s Talk Story

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Prince Edward Island, Island Morning

CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Fond-du-Lac Plane Crash

CBC Sudbury, National Aboriginal Day – Up North

CKNW, The Jon McComb Show, Fairytales of Royal Princesses and Senseless Politics

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

980 CJME, Wind and Fire Storm

AM800 CKLW, August 30, 2017 – 8:30am News, Major Flooding

CKBZ Kamloops, B-100 Noon News: 28-Apr-17

NEWS957, The NEWS957 Morning News

Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

660NEWS, Nenshi Wins Again

CBC Ottawa, Ottawa Radio News

CBC Vancouver, Oct 2, 2017: Las Vegas Shooter

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

980 CJME, The Amazing Grace of Electronic Sight

CBC Kamloops, Road to Recovery

CBC London, Unity After Homophobic Slur, Torn By Cultural Differences: 2 Men Exchange Hugs and Roses After Homophobic Slur

NEWS957, Lenore Zann Speaks Out, #metooMLA

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Calgary, Oilpatch Dad

CBC Radio One, Bikers in the Louvre

NEWSTALK1010, Debating Armed Cops in Schools

Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Calgary, Chaos Day

CBC Prince Edward Island, Riley’s Collection

CBC Sudbury, Soiled Undies

CBC Vancouver, 2050: Degrees of Change

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC B.C., Major Misconduct: Why We Let Kids Fight On Ice

CBC Calgary, World Skateboarding Day 2017: Calgary’s 100% All-Girls Skate Club

CBC Sudbury, The 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, Erik White

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CTV Vancouver, BC Forest Fires

CP24, BNR Fire

Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

NTV News, Froude Avenue Fire

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Atlantic, Deep Trouble: The Perils of the Right Whale

CTV Montreal, Over the Line: Life Through the Eyes Of Asylum Seekers

CTV News Vancouver Island, Parkinson’s Drug

Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Montreal, His Name was Anthony: The Life and Death of Anthony Griffin and How he Changed a City

CBC NL, Access Denied

Global BC, Inspirational Wrestler

Global Regina, Colonialism Skateboards

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Manitoba, A Syrian Girl’s Road To Recovery

CKPG News, Cougar Tracks: Sam Ruopp

CTV Atlantic, Mystery & Murder: The Last Public Execution in Halifax

CTV Northern Ontario, Life after The Military

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

City TV, Two Kilometres to Terror: Life and Death Under ISIS

Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray: The Road Back

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Ottawa News at 6, Canada Day 2017

CTV Vancouver, Election 2017

Global Calgary, #Our YYC on the Road – Calgary Stampede

Global Halifax, Decision Nova Scotia: Election 2017

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CTV Vancouver, Officer Down, The Last Word With Mike McCardell

Global Edmonton, Referendum Referee, Bob Layton Editorial

Global Toronto, 93 Killed a Day at the Barrel of a Gun

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CTV News Vancouver Island, Biggest Little Fan

CTV Regina, Harvesting Hope: The Brothers of the Bursary

CTV Windsor, Taking No Steps For Granted: Hunter’s Story

Global News, Dramatic Cat Rescue

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Montreal, Out of the Shadows: Inside La Meute

Global Edmonton, Profiles in Courage: Christian Zyp

CTV Vancouver, Keeper of the Flag

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CTV Edmonton, Ryder Soccer

CTV Kitchener, On the Roster, Field of Dreams

CTV News Vancouver Island, The Long Shots

NTV News, Little Hero, Big Champion

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CBC Toronto, Our Toronto

CBC Vancouver, Our Vancouver: Life by the Ocean

CTV Atlantic, Grand Adventure in Grand Pre: Celebrating a 400-Year Friendship

CTV Regina, Indigenous Circle

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award

CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Saskatchewan News at 6:00

CTV Atlantic, Battling the Blizzard: Weather Bomb Blankets the Maritimes

CTV Barrie, Highway 400 Crash

CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News At 6

TV Newscast (Large Market) – Bert Cannings Award

CTV News Ottawa, Live in the Flood Zone: CTV Ottawa Special

CTV Vancouver, CTV News at 6

Global Calgary, Waterton Wildfire

Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CTV News Ottawa, Sweet Canadiana, The Untold Story of Oscar Peterson’s World Famous “Canadiana Suite”

CTV Vancouver, One-Handed Shooter

Global Regina, Junkaholic

