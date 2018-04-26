RTDNA Canada Announces National Award Finalists

Toronto, ON – (April 24, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the finalists for the National RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “It has been another tumultuous year for journalism in this country but Canadian journalists
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “It has been another tumultuous year for journalism in this country but Canadian journalists have stood up to every challenge with passion, integrity and fortitude,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “These prestigious RTDNA awards not only recognize excellence in journalism, they also reflect a healthy, vibrant and increasingly curious profession determined to remain committed to seeking out facts, balance and objectivity.”
National winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 25-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!
http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2018-national-conference/
2018 RTDNA Awards – NATIONAL Finalists:
Digital
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Montreal, Evacuations Begin as Floods Strikes Montreal Area
- CBC Vancouver, B.C. Wildfires: State of Emergency
- Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Nova Scotia, CBC Investigates: IWK Expense Scandal
- CBC Quebec, Quebec City Mosque Shooting
- CBC Vancouver, The Fentanyl Fix
- Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC Montreal, What 10,000 Kickstarter Projects Reveal About Canada’s Entrepreneurs
- CBC Saskatchewan, In Line for Life
- CBC Vancouver, Election 2017: Stories Behind the Numbers
- Global Halifax, Halifax Explosion
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Manitoba, Life on the Line
- CTV Vancouver Island, B.C. Election 2017
- CBC Windsor, I Am A Refugee
- NEWS957, Halifax Explosion at 100, The City Remembers
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton, Little Pills, Big Trouble
- CBC Montreal Website, Roots Of Montreal, Leonard Cohen, Mapping History, Bad Roads, Election Results
- CBC Vancouver, CBC.ca/BC, B.C. Wildfires
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Montreal, The Rise of Mado Lamotte, Queen of Montreal’s Gay Village
- CBC New Brunswick, “Don’t Be Racist”, Moncton Students Unite When Racism Erupts at High School Football Game
- CBC Vancouver, Gay Afghan Fears Death Before Freedom in B.C.
- CBC Yellowknife, My Language, My Heart
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Montreal, Montreal Marks 375 Years
- CBC Vancouver, Remembering Const. John Davidson
- CTV Calgary, Civic Election 2017
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Calgary, Alberta’s $10-Billion Deficits: What’s Behind That Big, Scary Number
- CBC Vancouver, Yvette Brend
- TVO, org: John Michael McGrath on Urban Planning, Islamophobia And Affordable Housing
Podcast Award
- CBC Montreal, Montreapolis
- CBC NL, Tedwalks: Holly Hogan
- CBC Vancouver, 2050: Degrees of Change
- Global News Radio – 770 CHQR Calgary, Off-Script Ep. 3: The Rosebud Project
Social Media Award
- CBC Nova Scotia Facebook, Christopher Garnier Trial
- CBC Saskatchewan, Sask Budget 2017
- CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address
- CBC Vancouver, B.C. Wildfires
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CBC Edmonton, The Edmonton Oilers
- Global BC, World’s Strongest Man
Multiplatform
In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC New Brunswick, The Lost Children
- CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address
- CBC Vancouver, The Big Bank Upsell
- Global News Winnipeg / CJOB / Globalnews.ca, Robin Milne Medical Bills
Innovation Award
- CBC New Brunswick, At Loggerheads: J.D. Irving and Other Forest Companies Take an Axe to the Longtime Marketing Board System
- CBC Ottawa, A Heartbeat Away
- CKNW, C.’s Family Justice System: In Our Children’s Best Interest?
- Global Calgary, Decision Calgary
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- 650 CKOM, Gunshots Fired in Downtown Saskatoon
- CBC Montreal, Montreal Declares State Of Emergency, May 7, 2017
- NEWS 1130, Dump Truck Crash
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- 680 CJOB, Growing Pains
- CBC B.C., On the Coast, Wasted Lives: BC’s Biggest Addiction Crisis
- CBC Toronto, Finding Shannon
- VOCM, Municipal Election 2017
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC B.C., Reconcile This
- CBC Quebec City, Reclaiming Traditions of Inuit Midwifery: Salluit’s Maternity Program
- CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Thom Collegiate Drummers
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Fredericton, Finding Max
- CBC Kelowna, Towns on the Clock
- CBC Sudbury, 18 Degrees
- CBC Yellowknife, I Will Remember For You
Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC B.C., The Early Edition, Bikes for Syrian Kids
- CBC Edmonton, Wapiti Flight 402: The Untold Story of the Noskiye Family
- CBC Montreal, How Men Experience Intimate Partner Abuse
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- 1310NEWS, Ottawa River Flood Watch: Neighbourhoods Evacuated
- CBC Calgary, A Homestretch Special: CBC Calgary Celebrates Canada’s 150th
- CKRW The RUSH, The 34th Yukon Quest on CKRW The RUSH
- NEWS957, Nova Scotia Votes 2017
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- 770 CHQR Calgary, Gord Gillies: Step Up and Get an Arena Deal Done in Calgary
- NEWS 1130, A Minute With Bill Good, 13-Sep-17
- News Talk Radio, CJAD 800, Andrew’s Let’s Talk Story
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Prince Edward Island, Island Morning
- CBC Saskatchewan Morning Edition, Fond-du-Lac Plane Crash
- CBC Sudbury, National Aboriginal Day – Up North
- CKNW, The Jon McComb Show, Fairytales of Royal Princesses and Senseless Politics
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award
- 980 CJME, Wind and Fire Storm
- AM800 CKLW, August 30, 2017 – 8:30am News, Major Flooding
- CKBZ Kamloops, B-100 Noon News: 28-Apr-17
- NEWS957, The NEWS957 Morning News
Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award
- 660NEWS, Nenshi Wins Again
- CBC Ottawa, Ottawa Radio News
- CBC Vancouver, Oct 2, 2017: Las Vegas Shooter
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- 980 CJME, The Amazing Grace of Electronic Sight
- CBC Kamloops, Road to Recovery
- CBC London, Unity After Homophobic Slur, Torn By Cultural Differences: 2 Men Exchange Hugs and Roses After Homophobic Slur
- NEWS957, Lenore Zann Speaks Out, #metooMLA
Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Calgary, Oilpatch Dad
- CBC Radio One, Bikers in the Louvre
- NEWSTALK1010, Debating Armed Cops in Schools
Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Calgary, Chaos Day
- CBC Prince Edward Island, Riley’s Collection
- CBC Sudbury, Soiled Undies
- CBC Vancouver, 2050: Degrees of Change
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CBC B.C., Major Misconduct: Why We Let Kids Fight On Ice
- CBC Calgary, World Skateboarding Day 2017: Calgary’s 100% All-Girls Skate Club
- CBC Sudbury, The 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, Erik White
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV Vancouver, BC Forest Fires
- CP24, BNR Fire
- Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack
- NTV News, Froude Avenue Fire
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Atlantic, Deep Trouble: The Perils of the Right Whale
- CTV Montreal, Over the Line: Life Through the Eyes Of Asylum Seekers
- CTV News Vancouver Island, Parkinson’s Drug
- Global Edmonton, U-Haul Attack
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Montreal, His Name was Anthony: The Life and Death of Anthony Griffin and How he Changed a City
- CBC NL, Access Denied
- Global BC, Inspirational Wrestler
- Global Regina, Colonialism Skateboards
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Manitoba, A Syrian Girl’s Road To Recovery
- CKPG News, Cougar Tracks: Sam Ruopp
- CTV Atlantic, Mystery & Murder: The Last Public Execution in Halifax
- CTV Northern Ontario, Life after The Military
Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- City TV, Two Kilometres to Terror: Life and Death Under ISIS
- Global Edmonton, Fort McMurray: The Road Back
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Ottawa News at 6, Canada Day 2017
- CTV Vancouver, Election 2017
- Global Calgary, #Our YYC on the Road – Calgary Stampede
- Global Halifax, Decision Nova Scotia: Election 2017
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CTV Vancouver, Officer Down, The Last Word With Mike McCardell
- Global Edmonton, Referendum Referee, Bob Layton Editorial
- Global Toronto, 93 Killed a Day at the Barrel of a Gun
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CTV News Vancouver Island, Biggest Little Fan
- CTV Regina, Harvesting Hope: The Brothers of the Bursary
- CTV Windsor, Taking No Steps For Granted: Hunter’s Story
- Global News, Dramatic Cat Rescue
Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Montreal, Out of the Shadows: Inside La Meute
- Global Edmonton, Profiles in Courage: Christian Zyp
- CTV Vancouver, Keeper of the Flag
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CTV Edmonton, Ryder Soccer
- CTV Kitchener, On the Roster, Field of Dreams
- CTV News Vancouver Island, The Long Shots
- NTV News, Little Hero, Big Champion
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Toronto, Our Toronto
- CBC Vancouver, Our Vancouver: Life by the Ocean
- CTV Atlantic, Grand Adventure in Grand Pre: Celebrating a 400-Year Friendship
- CTV Regina, Indigenous Circle
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award
- CBC Saskatchewan, CBC Saskatchewan News at 6:00
- CTV Atlantic, Battling the Blizzard: Weather Bomb Blankets the Maritimes
- CTV Barrie, Highway 400 Crash
- CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News At 6
TV Newscast (Large Market) – Bert Cannings Award
- CTV News Ottawa, Live in the Flood Zone: CTV Ottawa Special
- CTV Vancouver, CTV News at 6
- Global Calgary, Waterton Wildfire
Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CTV News Ottawa, Sweet Canadiana, The Untold Story of Oscar Peterson’s World Famous “Canadiana Suite”
- CTV Vancouver, One-Handed Shooter
- Global Regina, Junkaholic
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.









