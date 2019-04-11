RTDNA Canada Announces National Award Finalists

Toronto, ON – (April 11, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the finalists for the National RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital. National winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada
National winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto! For more information, please visit
http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2019 RTDNA Award – NATIONAL Finalists:
Digital
Best Podcast
- 980 CKNW – This Is Why
- CBC Montreal – Mic Drop
- CBC New Brunswick – The Hook, An Original Podcast Series
- CBC Saskatchewan – Boushie
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC North Iqaluit – Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire
- CBC Saskatchewan – Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash
- CP24 – North York Van Attack
- CTV Vancouver Island – Severe Windstorm Turns Deadly on Vancouver Island
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Indigenous, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and North – Continuing Coverage of the Fight for a Papal Apology for Residential School Survivors
- CBC Toronto – Toronto Van Attack
- Global News BC – Wine Wars
- Global Saskatoon – Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash
Data Storytelling
- cbc.ca/bc – We’ve Tracked Every Promise the B.C. NDP Made in the Last Election: Here’s Where They Stand
- CBC Manitoba – Deadly Force: Canadians Killed by Police
- CBC Montreal – Montreal Crime Tracker
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – Found and Lost, After the Crossing, Ballot Brief, Crime Tracker, Conducting Lesson
- Global Calgary – Calgary Olympic Vote – Decision 2026
- UBC School of Journalism – Follow the Water, Hidden Cost of a B.C. Town’s Water
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – New Lens on Life
- CBC Victoria – Mobile for Digital
- CBC Windsor – Freedom Road
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- cbc.ca/bc – Pride and Progress
- CBC Calgary – Drawing a Line in the Oilsands
- CBC Hamilton – Indigenous Representation, In Canada’s Justice System
- CBC Nova Scotia – Emma Smith & Dave Irish, A Family’s Strength When Muscles Fail
Excellence in Social Media
- cbc.ca/bc – Walking a Mile in Their Combat Shoes
- CBC Calgary – Why Does Alberta Still Have a Separate Catholic School System? Here’s a 2-Minute Explanation
- CBC Montreal – Quebec Votes 2018
- CBC New Brunswick – Social Media Election Coverage
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- cbc.ca/bc – Municipal Election, Oct 20, 2018
- CBC Ottawa – Tornado Aftermath, CBC Ottawa Digital Coverage
- CBC Saskatoon – CBC Asks – Should Saskatoon Build a Downtown Arena?
- Global New Brunswick – New Brunswick Election, Online Coverage
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- cbc.ca/bc – Metro Matters: 2018 Election Newsletter
- CBC London – Facing Poverty in London, A City Grapples with its Most Serious Social Issue
- CBC Manitoba – Remember Arthur
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Montreal – How Montreal Shaped Expos Great Vladimir Guerrero’s Time in the Big Leagues
- CBC North – 2018 AWG Topic Page
- Global News BC – Sedins’ Farewell
- Global Saskatoon – Humboldt Bronco Layne Matechuk Leaves Hospital after 6 Months
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CBC Indigenous, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and North – Live Q&A – No Pipe Land and Sea Rally in Pictou N.S., FB Live with Nic Meloney and Hereditary Chiefs
- CBC Victoria – On the Commute, On the Island
- CP24 – PC Leadership Convention
- Global Calgary – Humboldt Broncos Funerals
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC Indigenous, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and North – Manitoba and North: Beyond 94
- CTV London – A Budding Industry
- Global News BC – Decision BC 2018
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Indigenous, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and North – Heredity or Hoax? How Dog DNA Helped Uncover a Suspected Indian Status Scam
- CBC Ottawa – No More Secrets
- Global News BC – BC Money Laundering Investigation
- Global News Winnipeg – Exploited Children
Original / Enterprise
- CBC Manitoba – A Soldier’s Suicide
- CBC Montreal – Found and Lost
- Global Halifax – Swissair 111 Crash 20th Anniversary
- Global News BC – Journey for Justice
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- 650 CKOM – Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy
- 680 NEWS – Crane Rescue
- 980 CKNW – December Windstorm, CKNW Newsroom
- CBC North Iqaluit – Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- 980 CKNW – Whalley Strip Transformation
- CBC Calgary – Faces of Fentanyl
- CBC Montreal – Concordia University Professors Face Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- CBC North Iqaluit – Nunavut’s TB Epidemic
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC London – Voices of Chief’s Point, Old Recordings Help a Researcher Understand her Indigenous Roots
- CBC Nova Scotia – Information Morning Cape Breton, Explorations in Unama’ki
- CBC Saskatchewan – Street Warriors
- CBC Victoria – Beyond Beads and Bannock
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Calgary – Songbird Interrupted
- CBC Victoria – The People of Resilience, On the Island
- NEWSTALK1010 – Yonge St. Van Attack Vigil
- VOCM NEWS – Meech Kean Compilation
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- 680 CJOB – Surviving Canada’s Most Powerful Tornado
- CBC Ottawa – Homeless for the Holidays
- CBC Vancouver – Trudeau’s Talk of Nationalizing Pipeline Frustrates Some Cheam First Nation members, The Early Edition
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Atlantic Voice – Storytime: Addict, Inmate, Author
- CBC London – Last Delivery, Beloved Posties Say Goodbye to a London Neighbourhood
- CBC Nelson – The Voice of Sarah Vee
- CBC Saskatchewan – How to Support a Child Through Trauma, Beautiful Mess
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- 1310 NEWS – Remembrance Day Tribute with Mark Day
- C-FAX 1070 AM – Election Night 2018, The Capital Region Decides
- CBC North – AWG Live Inuktitut Hockey Coverage (with guest commentator David Ningeongan)
- CBC North Yellowknife – Indigenous Expo Remote, Trail’s End
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- C-FAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary, The Troublesome Way Sir John A. Came Down
- CBC Montreal Daybreak – Writer Heather O’Neill Speaks out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations at Concordia University
- CBC Saskatchewan – Bridging the Gap, Blue Sky
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- 650 CKOM – Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy, Gormley Show
- CBC New Brunswick – Shift New Brunswick, Day of the Shooting
- CBC Thunder Bay – Up North – Champions of Change, National Indigenous Peoples Day
- CBC Vancouver – On the Coast
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- 680 CJOB – Live at 5 on 680 CJOB
- 980 CKNW – Civic Election Day, CKNW Newsroom
- CBC Montreal – September 18 8:30 AM Newscast
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- 570News Kitchener – 570Morning News with Glenn Pelletier & Lisa Drew, 5:30am Cast – Ontario Turns Blue
- 650 CKOM – Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy
- CBC Kamloops – Batchelor Heights Wildfire
- NEWS 957 – The NEWS 957 Morning News, High Times for Cannabis Countdown
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Revisiting Loon Lake
- CHQT – Global News Radio 880 – A Love Story Worth Listening To
- NEWSTALK1010 – The Ontario Cannabis Store: Open for Business
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kelowna – Last Place, Radio West
- CBC North Yellowknife – A Broken Lifeline, The Impact of Kugluktuk’s Cancelled Barge
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Inside Chicken Camp, The Hardcore Boot Camp for Animal Trainers
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Edmonton – A Winning Sound
- CBC Kamloops – After Ty
- CBC Sudbury – The Football School
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC North Iqaluit – Iqaluit’s Bowhead Whale Hunt
- CTV Calgary – Officer Down
- CTV News Toronto – Yonge Street Van Attack
- Global News BC – Lower Mainland Windstorm
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV Atlantic – High Water, The River on Our Doorstep
- CTV Vancouver – The Worst Flooding in a Century
- CTV Winnipeg – Winnipeg’s Meth Crisis
- Global News Toronto – Bruce McArthur Investigation
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Montreal – Mosque Families Speak
- CHEK Victoria – Connections
- Global Calgary – Pride Without Prejudice
- Global Halifax – Long Term Care in Nova Scotia
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CBC Vancouver – Tumbling Giants
- Citytv – The Lego Train
- Global Regina – Jesse James Tin
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Over the Volcano
- CTV Edmonton – Highway to Alaska
- Radio-Canada Toronto – The Planters
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – Polar Bears vs. People
- CBC Saskatchewan – New Lens on Life
- CBC Windsor – Hidden Cemeteries of Essex County Hold Underground Railroad History
- CKPG-TV – Remembrance Day Special
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CTV Atlantic – Decision Deadlock, Who’s your Premier?
- CTV Calgary – Grey Cup Victory Rally
- CTV Vancouver – BC Municipal Election
- Global News Toronto – Decision Ontario 2018
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CTV Vancouver – The Last Word with Mike McCardell
- Global Edmonton – Condo Fires, Bob Layton Editorial
- Global News Toronto – Election Breakdown: Ghosts
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Binning Philanthropist
- Global Calgary – Breast Cancer Show & Tell
- Global Montreal – Vermont Bagel King
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener – Garbage Man
- CTV Vancouver Island – Arlene’s Song
- Global New Brunswick – Cerebral Palsy Basketball Kid
- Global Regina – Family Ties in the Sky
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CTV Calgary – Tyson Defies the Odds
- CTV London – Wrestling Librarian
- CTV Vancouver Island – The Ultimate Stunt
- NTV (CJON) – A Stirling Legacy
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Vancouver – Our Vancouver, Back to School
- CBC Toronto – HERstory in Black: The Next Generation
- CTV Atlantic – Raising Questions, No Harm Intended
- Global Regina – Focus Saskatchewan, Humboldt Broncos
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Portage and Main, Live
- CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six
- Global News BC – News Hour December 20, 2018
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Humboldt Crash
- CTV Atlantic – Fire & Smoke, Refinery Explosion Shakes City
- CTV Kitchener – House Explosion
- CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
