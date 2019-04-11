RTDNA Canada Announces National Award Finalists

Toronto, ON – (April 11, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the finalists for the National RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2019 RTDNA Award – NATIONAL Finalists:

Digital

Best Podcast

980 CKNW – This Is Why

CBC Montreal – Mic Drop

CBC New Brunswick – The Hook, An Original Podcast Series

CBC Saskatchewan – Boushie

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC North Iqaluit – Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire

CBC Saskatchewan – Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

CP24 – North York Van Attack

CTV Vancouver Island – Severe Windstorm Turns Deadly on Vancouver Island

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Indigenous, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and North – Continuing Coverage of the Fight for a Papal Apology for Residential School Survivors

CBC Toronto – Toronto Van Attack

Global News BC – Wine Wars

Global Saskatoon – Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

Data Storytelling

cbc.ca/bc – We’ve Tracked Every Promise the B.C. NDP Made in the Last Election: Here’s Where They Stand

CBC Manitoba – Deadly Force: Canadians Killed by Police

CBC Montreal – Montreal Crime Tracker

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – Found and Lost, After the Crossing, Ballot Brief, Crime Tracker, Conducting Lesson

Global Calgary – Calgary Olympic Vote – Decision 2026

UBC School of Journalism – Follow the Water, Hidden Cost of a B.C. Town’s Water

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – New Lens on Life

CBC Victoria – Mobile for Digital

CBC Windsor – Freedom Road

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

cbc.ca/bc – Pride and Progress

CBC Calgary – Drawing a Line in the Oilsands

CBC Hamilton – Indigenous Representation, In Canada’s Justice System

CBC Nova Scotia – Emma Smith & Dave Irish, A Family’s Strength When Muscles Fail

Excellence in Social Media

cbc.ca/bc – Walking a Mile in Their Combat Shoes

CBC Calgary – Why Does Alberta Still Have a Separate Catholic School System? Here’s a 2-Minute Explanation

CBC Montreal – Quebec Votes 2018

CBC New Brunswick – Social Media Election Coverage

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

cbc.ca/bc – Municipal Election, Oct 20, 2018

CBC Ottawa – Tornado Aftermath, CBC Ottawa Digital Coverage

CBC Saskatoon – CBC Asks – Should Saskatoon Build a Downtown Arena?

Global New Brunswick – New Brunswick Election, Online Coverage

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

cbc.ca/bc – Metro Matters: 2018 Election Newsletter

CBC London – Facing Poverty in London, A City Grapples with its Most Serious Social Issue

CBC Manitoba – Remember Arthur

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Montreal – How Montreal Shaped Expos Great Vladimir Guerrero’s Time in the Big Leagues

CBC North – 2018 AWG Topic Page

Global News BC – Sedins’ Farewell

Global Saskatoon – Humboldt Bronco Layne Matechuk Leaves Hospital after 6 Months



Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CBC Indigenous, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and North – Live Q&A – No Pipe Land and Sea Rally in Pictou N.S., FB Live with Nic Meloney and Hereditary Chiefs

CBC Victoria – On the Commute, On the Island

CP24 – PC Leadership Convention

Global Calgary – Humboldt Broncos Funerals

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Indigenous, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and North – Manitoba and North: Beyond 94

CTV London – A Budding Industry

Global News BC – Decision BC 2018

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC Indigenous, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and North – Heredity or Hoax? How Dog DNA Helped Uncover a Suspected Indian Status Scam

CBC Ottawa – No More Secrets

Global News BC – BC Money Laundering Investigation

Global News Winnipeg – Exploited Children

Original / Enterprise

CBC Manitoba – A Soldier’s Suicide

CBC Montreal – Found and Lost

Global Halifax – Swissair 111 Crash 20th Anniversary

Global News BC – Journey for Justice

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

650 CKOM – Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy

680 NEWS – Crane Rescue

980 CKNW – December Windstorm, CKNW Newsroom

CBC North Iqaluit – Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

980 CKNW – Whalley Strip Transformation

CBC Calgary – Faces of Fentanyl

CBC Montreal – Concordia University Professors Face Sexual Misconduct Allegations

CBC North Iqaluit – Nunavut’s TB Epidemic

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC London – Voices of Chief’s Point, Old Recordings Help a Researcher Understand her Indigenous Roots

CBC Nova Scotia – Information Morning Cape Breton, Explorations in Unama’ki

CBC Saskatchewan – Street Warriors

CBC Victoria – Beyond Beads and Bannock

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Calgary – Songbird Interrupted

CBC Victoria – The People of Resilience, On the Island

NEWSTALK1010 – Yonge St. Van Attack Vigil

VOCM NEWS – Meech Kean Compilation

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

680 CJOB – Surviving Canada’s Most Powerful Tornado

CBC Ottawa – Homeless for the Holidays

CBC Vancouver – Trudeau’s Talk of Nationalizing Pipeline Frustrates Some Cheam First Nation members, The Early Edition

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Atlantic Voice – Storytime: Addict, Inmate, Author

CBC London – Last Delivery, Beloved Posties Say Goodbye to a London Neighbourhood

CBC Nelson – The Voice of Sarah Vee

CBC Saskatchewan – How to Support a Child Through Trauma, Beautiful Mess

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

1310 NEWS – Remembrance Day Tribute with Mark Day

C-FAX 1070 AM – Election Night 2018, The Capital Region Decides

CBC North – AWG Live Inuktitut Hockey Coverage (with guest commentator David Ningeongan)

CBC North Yellowknife – Indigenous Expo Remote, Trail’s End

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

C-FAX 1070 AM – Adam Stirling Editorial Commentary, The Troublesome Way Sir John A. Came Down

CBC Montreal Daybreak – Writer Heather O’Neill Speaks out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations at Concordia University

CBC Saskatchewan – Bridging the Gap, Blue Sky

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

650 CKOM – Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy, Gormley Show

CBC New Brunswick – Shift New Brunswick, Day of the Shooting

CBC Thunder Bay – Up North – Champions of Change, National Indigenous Peoples Day

CBC Vancouver – On the Coast

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

680 CJOB – Live at 5 on 680 CJOB

980 CKNW – Civic Election Day, CKNW Newsroom

CBC Montreal – September 18 8:30 AM Newscast

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

570News Kitchener – 570Morning News with Glenn Pelletier & Lisa Drew, 5:30am Cast – Ontario Turns Blue

650 CKOM – Humboldt Broncos Bus Tragedy

CBC Kamloops – Batchelor Heights Wildfire

NEWS 957 – The NEWS 957 Morning News, High Times for Cannabis Countdown

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Revisiting Loon Lake

CHQT – Global News Radio 880 – A Love Story Worth Listening To

NEWSTALK1010 – The Ontario Cannabis Store: Open for Business

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kelowna – Last Place, Radio West

CBC North Yellowknife – A Broken Lifeline, The Impact of Kugluktuk’s Cancelled Barge

CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Inside Chicken Camp, The Hardcore Boot Camp for Animal Trainers

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Edmonton – A Winning Sound

CBC Kamloops – After Ty

CBC Sudbury – The Football School

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC North Iqaluit – Iqaluit’s Bowhead Whale Hunt

CTV Calgary – Officer Down

CTV News Toronto – Yonge Street Van Attack

Global News BC – Lower Mainland Windstorm

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CTV Atlantic – High Water, The River on Our Doorstep

CTV Vancouver – The Worst Flooding in a Century

CTV Winnipeg – Winnipeg’s Meth Crisis

Global News Toronto – Bruce McArthur Investigation

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Montreal – Mosque Families Speak

CHEK Victoria – Connections

Global Calgary – Pride Without Prejudice

Global Halifax – Long Term Care in Nova Scotia

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CBC Vancouver – Tumbling Giants

Citytv – The Lego Train

Global Regina – Jesse James Tin

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Over the Volcano

CTV Edmonton – Highway to Alaska

Radio-Canada Toronto – The Planters

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – Polar Bears vs. People

CBC Saskatchewan – New Lens on Life

CBC Windsor – Hidden Cemeteries of Essex County Hold Underground Railroad History

CKPG-TV – Remembrance Day Special

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CTV Atlantic – Decision Deadlock, Who’s your Premier?

CTV Calgary – Grey Cup Victory Rally

CTV Vancouver – BC Municipal Election

Global News Toronto – Decision Ontario 2018

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CTV Vancouver – The Last Word with Mike McCardell

Global Edmonton – Condo Fires, Bob Layton Editorial

Global News Toronto – Election Breakdown: Ghosts

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Binning Philanthropist

Global Calgary – Breast Cancer Show & Tell

Global Montreal – Vermont Bagel King

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener – Garbage Man

CTV Vancouver Island – Arlene’s Song

Global New Brunswick – Cerebral Palsy Basketball Kid

Global Regina – Family Ties in the Sky

Sports – Feature Reporting

CTV Calgary – Tyson Defies the Odds

CTV London – Wrestling Librarian

CTV Vancouver Island – The Ultimate Stunt

NTV (CJON) – A Stirling Legacy

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CBC Vancouver – Our Vancouver, Back to School

CBC Toronto – HERstory in Black: The Next Generation

CTV Atlantic – Raising Questions, No Harm Intended

Global Regina – Focus Saskatchewan, Humboldt Broncos

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – Portage and Main, Live

CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six

Global News BC – News Hour December 20, 2018

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Humboldt Crash

CTV Atlantic – Fire & Smoke, Refinery Explosion Shakes City

CTV Kitchener – House Explosion

CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6

