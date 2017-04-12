RTDNA Canada announces Mike Cavender as 2017 recipient of the Bill Hutton Award of Excellence

Toronto, ONTARIO—(April 12, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce that Mike Cavender will receive the 2017 RTDNA Bill Hutton Award of Excellence. Formerly known as the “Friend of RTDNA Canada Award” the award was renamed in 2009 to honour the late Bill Hutton, RTDNA Canada’s first president. The award is given to individuals or organizations who have shown a true commitment to RTDNA and the betterment of broadcast journalism in Canada.

Mike Cavender was named executive director of RTDNA (International) in 2011, after more than 20 years of service in virtually all board positions, including chairman. He has guided the organization through the difficult period our industry faced following the economic crisis in 2008. During his tenure, the international association regained its financial stability and has seen membership growth of more than 50 per cent.

In announcing the award, RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, “During the many years of his service, Mike has ensured that the cross-border ties between our two associations have remained strong and relevant.” Koenigsfest added, “ Not only has Mike been a terrific ambassador for RTDNA (International), he has become a true and trusted friend of RTDNA Canada and that is why this award is so fitting”

The Bill Hutton award will be presented to Mr. Cavender at the President’s Reception on May 26 during the 2017 RTDNA National Conference & Awards Gala.

Previous recipients of the award include: the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, The Canadian Press, CNN Newsource Sales, CNW Group, WIC, VOCM Radio, Golden West Radio, Broadcast Dialogue magazine, CTV, media lawyer Dan Burnett, RTDNA International and all former past presidents of RTDNA Canada.