Mark Mietkiewicz announced as recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Service Award

Toronto, ONTARIO – (May 10, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Mark Mietkiewicz as the recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Service Award. The award honours a member who has played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada. The award is presented in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary distinguished service rendered for the benefit and advancement of electronic and digital journalism and RTDNA.

RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, “Mark’s exemplary effort in overhauling and modernising the awards process is simply stunning.” Koenigsfest added, “…the attention to detail and the understanding of what makes the entry and judging processes streamlined contributed to a record number of entries this year. Mark has laid the foundation for success in this vitally important part of RTDNA Canada.”

Mark, who works for CBC News and oversees its journalistic internship and scholarship programs, is completing his second term as Awards Chairperson. He will be presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the President’s Reception, on May 26, during the 2017 National Conference. For more information visit the conference website.







