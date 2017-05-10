Menu
  Become a Member

Mark Mietkiewicz announced as recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Service Award

Toronto, ONTARIO – (May 10, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Mark Mietkiewicz as the recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Service Award. The award honours a member who has played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada.  The award is presented in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary

Toronto, ONTARIO – (May 10, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Mark Mietkiewicz as the recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Service Award. The award honours a member who has played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada.  The award is presented in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary distinguished service rendered for the benefit and advancement of electronic and digital journalism and RTDNA.

RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, “Mark’s exemplary effort in overhauling and modernising the awards process is simply stunning.” Koenigsfest added, “…the attention to detail and the understanding of what makes the entry and judging processes streamlined contributed to a record number of entries this year. Mark has laid the foundation for success in this vitally important part of RTDNA Canada.”

Mark, who works for CBC News and oversees its journalistic internship and scholarship programs, is completing his second term as Awards Chairperson. He will be presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the President’s Reception, on May 26, during the 2017 National Conference. For more information visit the conference website.

 
 

Past Recipients of Distinguished Service Award

RecipientYear
Andy LeBlanc, Jack Nagler, Mark Sikstrom, and Ron Waksman (RTDNA Canadas Code of Journalistic Ethics Review Committee)2016
Lis Travers2015
Dave Trafford2014
Andy LeBlanc2013
Peter Angione2012
Michael Fulmes2011
Robert McLaughlin2010
Bernadette Lee2009
Eldon Duchscher2008
Renato Zane2007
Gerry Phelan2006
Lis Travers2005
Melanie Kurzuk2004
Tom Mark2003
Mike Omelus2002
Al Gibson2001
Terry Scott2000
Hudson Mack1999
Del Archer1998
Dale OHara1997
Gord Sinclair1996
George Clark1995
Hugh Doherty1994
JJ Richards1993
Bob Beaton1992
Barry Hamelin1991
Bill Hutton1990

RTDNA
ADMINISTRATOR
PROFILE

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *

Cancel reply

News on Twitter

News on Facebook

RTDNA Canada

Top Authors

Latest Post

blog

tags

680 NEWS 2016 2017 accomplishments Atlantic Awards canada CBC Cecilia Walters Charles Adler Conference Corus CTV Calgary CTV Montreal David Spence Digital Events Global News Calgary Gord Gillies John Daly journalism Keith Leslie lifetime achievement Mark Mietkiewicz Mutsumi Takahashi National Network News Prairie President's Award radio Regional Rogers rtdna RTDNA Canada Scott Metcalfe service Stuart McLean Terry Milewski The Canadian Press TV

Navigation

Quick Links

Social Icon

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Get Latest News Direct to Your Inbox








#300, 1201 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
V6E 2V2

Membership, Conference & Events:
Leya Duigu
admin@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (647) 323.2152

Awards: Joanna Rose
info@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (604) 681.2153 Ext. 133

News On Twitter

Copyright © RTDNA CanadaWeb Design Toronto by Kinex Media