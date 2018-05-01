RTDNA Canada announces Kym Geddes as recipient of the Distinguished Service Award

Toronto, ON – (May 1, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Kym Geddes as the recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Service Award. The award honours a member who has played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada. The award is presented in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary
Toronto, ON – (May 1, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Kym Geddes as the recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Service Award. The award honours a member who has played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada. The award is presented in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary distinguished service rendered for the benefit and advancement of electronic and digital journalism and RTDNA.
RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, “Kym has been a pivotal part of the association for nearly a decade serving in a variety of regional and national positions including International Representative and Vice-President – Membership.” Koenigsfest added, “…Kym always brings an unparalleled level of enthusiasm and commitment to her portfolios – she helped to strengthen our relationship with RTDNA in the United States and membership levels have grown under her direction, both vitally important to the success of RTDNA Canada.”
Kym is proudly, the first female News Director at Toronto’s iconic news radio station NEWSTALK 1010. In her 25 years of radio broadcasting Kym has reported and anchored the news at B101 FM Barrie (formerly CKBB AM 950,) CKOC in Hamilton, Q107, and CHUM-FM in Toronto. For 10 years as a professor she shared her broadcast journalism expertise with students in the Radio and Television Broadcasting Programs at Seneca and Humber Colleges. In her current role as News Director, Kym manages a team of broadcast journalists handling the news for 4 Toronto radio stations.
Kym will be presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the President’s Reception, on May 25, during the 2018 National Conference. For more information visit the conference website.
Past recipients of the Distinguished Service Award:
|Mark Mietkiewicz
|2017
|Andy LeBlanc, Jack Nagler, Mark Sikstrom, and Ron Waksman
(RTDNA Canada’s Code of Journalistic Ethics Review Committee)
|2016
|Lis Travers
|2015
|Dave Trafford
|2014
|Andy LeBlanc
|2013
|Peter Angione
|2012
|Michael Fulmes
|2011
|Robert McLaughlin
|2010
|Bernadette Lee
|2009
|Eldon Duchscher
|2008
|Renato Zane
|2007
|Gerry Phelan
|2006
|Lis Travers
|2005
|Melanie Kurzuk
|2004
|Tom Mark
|2003
|Mike Omelus
|2002
|Al Gibson
|2001
|Terry Scott
|2000
|Hudson Mack
|1999
|Del Archer
|1998
|Dale O’Hara
|1997
|Gord Sinclair
|1996
|George Clark
|1995
|Hugh Doherty
|1994
|JJ Richards
|1993
|Bob Beaton
|1992
|Barry Hamelin
|1991
|Bill Hutton
|1990
ABOUT RTDNA CANADA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us
CONTACT INFORMATION
Ian Koenigsfest
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
