Menu
  Become a Member

RTDNA Canada announces Kym Geddes as recipient of the Distinguished Service Award

Toronto, ON – (May 1, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Kym Geddes as the recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Service Award. The award honours a member who has played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada.  The award is presented in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary

Toronto, ON – (May 1, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Kym Geddes as the recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Service Award. The award honours a member who has played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada.  The award is presented in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary distinguished service rendered for the benefit and advancement of electronic and digital journalism and RTDNA.

RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, “Kym has been a pivotal part of the association for nearly a decade serving in a variety of regional and national positions including International Representative and Vice-President – Membership.” Koenigsfest added, “…Kym always brings an unparalleled level of enthusiasm and commitment to her portfolios – she helped to strengthen our relationship with RTDNA in the United States and membership levels have grown under her direction, both vitally important to the success of RTDNA Canada.”

Kym is proudly, the first female News Director at Toronto’s iconic news radio station NEWSTALK 1010. In her 25 years of radio broadcasting Kym has reported and anchored the news at B101 FM Barrie (formerly CKBB AM 950,) CKOC in Hamilton, Q107, and CHUM-FM in Toronto. For 10 years as a professor she shared her broadcast journalism expertise with students in the Radio and Television Broadcasting Programs at Seneca and Humber Colleges.  In her current role as News Director, Kym manages a team of broadcast journalists handling the news for 4 Toronto radio stations.

Kym will be presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the President’s Reception, on May 25, during the 2018 National Conference. For more information visit the conference website

Past recipients of the Distinguished Service Award:

Mark Mietkiewicz 2017
Andy LeBlanc, Jack Nagler, Mark Sikstrom, and Ron Waksman

(RTDNA Canada’s Code of Journalistic Ethics Review Committee)

 2016
Lis Travers 2015
Dave Trafford 2014
Andy LeBlanc 2013
Peter Angione 2012
Michael Fulmes 2011
Robert McLaughlin 2010
Bernadette Lee 2009
Eldon Duchscher 2008
Renato Zane 2007
Gerry Phelan 2006
Lis Travers 2005
Melanie Kurzuk 2004
Tom Mark 2003
Mike Omelus 2002
Al Gibson 2001
Terry Scott 2000
Hudson Mack 1999
Del Archer 1998
Dale O’Hara 1997
Gord Sinclair 1996
George Clark 1995
Hugh Doherty 1994
JJ Richards 1993
Bob Beaton 1992
Barry Hamelin 1991
Bill Hutton 1990

ABOUT RTDNA CANADA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member:  https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

CONTACT INFORMATION

Ian Koenigsfest
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com 

Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com

RTDNA
ADMINISTRATOR
PROFILE

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *

Cancel reply

News on Twitter

News on Facebook

RTDNA Canada

Top Authors

Latest Post

blog

tags

680 NEWS 2016 2017 accomplishments Atlantic Awards canada CBC Cecilia Walters Charles Adler Conference Corus CTV CTV Calgary CTV Montreal David Spence Digital Events excellence Global News Calgary Gord Gillies John Daly journalism Keith Leslie lifetime achievement Mark Mietkiewicz Mutsumi Takahashi National Network News news management Prairie President's Award radio Regional Rogers rtdna RTDNA Canada Sandie Rinaldo Scott Metcalfe service Stuart McLean Terry Milewski The Canadian Press TV

Categories

Tags

680 NEWS 2016 2017 accomplishments Atlantic Awards canada CBC Cecilia Walters Charles Adler Conference Corus CTV CTV Calgary CTV Montreal David Spence Digital Events excellence Global News Calgary Gord Gillies John Daly journalism Keith Leslie lifetime achievement Mark Mietkiewicz Mutsumi Takahashi National Network News news management Prairie President's Award radio Regional Rogers rtdna RTDNA Canada Sandie Rinaldo Scott Metcalfe service Stuart McLean Terry Milewski The Canadian Press TV

Quick Links

Social Icon

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Get Latest News Direct to Your Inbox

SUBSCRIBE

#300, 1201 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
V6E 2V2

Membership, Conference & Events:
Leya Duigu
admin@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (647) 323.2152

Awards: Jennifer Nguyen
info@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (604) 681.2153 Ext. 110

News On Twitter

Top
Copyright © RTDNA CanadaWeb Design Toronto by Kinex Media