RTDNA Canada announces Kym Geddes as recipient of the Distinguished Service Award

Toronto, ON – (May 1, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Kym Geddes as the recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Service Award. The award honours a member who has played a major role in the continuing success of RTDNA Canada. The award is presented in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution and exemplary distinguished service rendered for the benefit and advancement of electronic and digital journalism and RTDNA.

RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, “Kym has been a pivotal part of the association for nearly a decade serving in a variety of regional and national positions including International Representative and Vice-President – Membership.” Koenigsfest added, “…Kym always brings an unparalleled level of enthusiasm and commitment to her portfolios – she helped to strengthen our relationship with RTDNA in the United States and membership levels have grown under her direction, both vitally important to the success of RTDNA Canada.”

Kym is proudly, the first female News Director at Toronto’s iconic news radio station NEWSTALK 1010. In her 25 years of radio broadcasting Kym has reported and anchored the news at B101 FM Barrie (formerly CKBB AM 950,) CKOC in Hamilton, Q107, and CHUM-FM in Toronto. For 10 years as a professor she shared her broadcast journalism expertise with students in the Radio and Television Broadcasting Programs at Seneca and Humber Colleges. In her current role as News Director, Kym manages a team of broadcast journalists handling the news for 4 Toronto radio stations.

Kym will be presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the President’s Reception, on May 25, during the 2018 National Conference. For more information visit the conference website.

Past recipients of the Distinguished Service Award:

Mark Mietkiewicz 2017 Andy LeBlanc, Jack Nagler, Mark Sikstrom, and Ron Waksman (RTDNA Canada’s Code of Journalistic Ethics Review Committee) 2016 Lis Travers 2015 Dave Trafford 2014 Andy LeBlanc 2013 Peter Angione 2012 Michael Fulmes 2011 Robert McLaughlin 2010 Bernadette Lee 2009 Eldon Duchscher 2008 Renato Zane 2007 Gerry Phelan 2006 Lis Travers 2005 Melanie Kurzuk 2004 Tom Mark 2003 Mike Omelus 2002 Al Gibson 2001 Terry Scott 2000 Hudson Mack 1999 Del Archer 1998 Dale O’Hara 1997 Gord Sinclair 1996 George Clark 1995 Hugh Doherty 1994 JJ Richards 1993 Bob Beaton 1992 Barry Hamelin 1991 Bill Hutton 1990

ABOUT RTDNA CANADA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

