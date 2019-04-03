RTDNA Canada Announces Joanne MacDonald as Recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award – Central Region

Toronto, Ontario – (April 3, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce Joanne MacDonald as a 2019 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Central Region. Having distinguished herself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of her career in journalism and news management, MacDonald will be presented with her RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award during the President’s Reception in Toronto on May 10, 2019.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, “Joanne MacDonald and I worked together in the early days of our careers. I have seen her mentor and lead throughout her storied career. I am proud to see her peers and colleagues recognize her important work and dedication to our industry. Joanne is the epitome of leadership in broadcasting.”

About Joanne MacDonald

When colleagues describe Joanne MacDonald, the words they use often include integrity, ethical, hard-working, and committed.

MacDonald started in the news business 38 years ago, first in radio, then transitioning to television as a story producer with Canada AM in 1983, then on to field producing for CTV National News in 1989. From there, MacDonald headed to Ottawa, where she became the Bureau Manager then Deputy Ottawa Bureau Chief for CTV News. Later returning to Toronto, MacDonald continued to ascend the ranks, ultimately to the role of Senior Vice-President, CTV News where she oversaw day-to-day operations and strategic vision for CP24 and CTV News Toronto.

With an incredible eye for talent and superb editorial guidance, MacDonald has helped shape some of Canada’s best journalists. Her leadership, news sense, and commitment to the highest news standards have contributed greatly to cementing CTV News as the powerhouse it is today.

MacDonald actively contributes to the professional development of young journalists and is on the Advisory Council for her alma mater at the Ryerson School of Journalism. She has raised the bar of journalism in this country and is most deserving of the RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award in the Central Region.



About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

