RTDNA Canada Announces East Region Award Winners

Dartmouth, NS – (April 22, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the East Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”
2018 RTDNA Awards – EAST Region Winners:
Digital
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Nova Scotia, CBC Investigates: IWK Expense Scandal
Data Storytelling Award
- Global Halifax, Halifax Explosion
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- NEWS957, Halifax Explosion at 100, The City Remembers
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC New Brunswick, “Don’t Be Racist”, Moncton Students Unite When Racism Erupts at High School Football Game
Podcast Award
- CBC NL, Tedwalks: Holly Hogan
Social Media Award
- CBC Nova Scotia Facebook, Christopher Garnier Trial
Multiplatform
In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC New Brunswick, The Lost Children
Innovation Award
- CBC New Brunswick, At Loggerheads: J.D. Irving and Other Forest Companies Take an Axe to the Longtime Marketing Board System
Radio
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- VOCM, Municipal Election 2017
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Fredericton, Finding Max
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- NEWS957, Nova Scotia Votes 2017
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Prince Edward Island, Island Morning
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award
- NEWS957, The NEWS957 Morning News
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- NEWS957, Lenore Zann Speaks Out, #metooMLA
Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Prince Edward Island, Riley’s Collection
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- NTV News, Froude Avenue Fire
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Atlantic, Deep Trouble: The Perils of the Right Whale
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC NL, Access Denied
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CTV Atlantic, Mystery & Murder: The Last Public Execution in Halifax
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- Global Halifax, Decision Nova Scotia: Election 2017
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- Global News, Dramatic Cat Rescue
Sports Feature Reporting Award
- NTV News, Little Hero, Big Champion
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CTV Atlantic, Grand Adventure in Grand Pre: Celebrating a 400-Year Friendship
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award
- CTV Atlantic, Battling the Blizzard: Weather Bomb Blankets the Maritimes
These East Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and Central regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 25-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!
For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2018-national-conference
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join–us
Contact Information
Ian Koenigsfest
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Dan Appleby
Chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada
Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
