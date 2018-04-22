RTDNA Canada Announces East Region Award Winners

Dartmouth, NS – (April 22, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the East Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”

2018 RTDNA Awards – EAST Region Winners:

Digital

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Nova Scotia, CBC Investigates: IWK Expense Scandal

Data Storytelling Award

Global Halifax, Halifax Explosion

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

NEWS957, Halifax Explosion at 100, The City Remembers

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC New Brunswick, “Don’t Be Racist”, Moncton Students Unite When Racism Erupts at High School Football Game

Podcast Award

CBC NL, Tedwalks: Holly Hogan

Social Media Award

CBC Nova Scotia Facebook, Christopher Garnier Trial

Multiplatform



In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC New Brunswick, The Lost Children

Innovation Award

CBC New Brunswick, At Loggerheads: J.D. Irving and Other Forest Companies Take an Axe to the Longtime Marketing Board System

Radio

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

VOCM, Municipal Election 2017

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Fredericton, Finding Max

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

NEWS957, Nova Scotia Votes 2017

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Prince Edward Island, Island Morning

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

NEWS957, The NEWS957 Morning News

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

NEWS957, Lenore Zann Speaks Out, #metooMLA

Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Prince Edward Island, Riley’s Collection

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

NTV News, Froude Avenue Fire

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Atlantic, Deep Trouble: The Perils of the Right Whale

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC NL, Access Denied

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CTV Atlantic, Mystery & Murder: The Last Public Execution in Halifax

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

Global Halifax, Decision Nova Scotia: Election 2017

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

Global News, Dramatic Cat Rescue

Sports Feature Reporting Award

NTV News, Little Hero, Big Champion

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CTV Atlantic, Grand Adventure in Grand Pre: Celebrating a 400-Year Friendship

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award

CTV Atlantic, Battling the Blizzard: Weather Bomb Blankets the Maritimes

These East Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and Central regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 25-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!

For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2018-national-conference

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join–us

Contact Information

Ian Koenigsfest

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Dan Appleby

Chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada

Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca

Jennifer Nguyen

RTDNA Canada Awards

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com