RTDNA Canada Announces East Region Award Winners

Halifax, NS – (March 30, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the East Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!



2019 RTDNA Awards – EAST Region Winners:

Digital

Best Podcast

CBC New Brunswick – The Hook, An Original Podcast Series

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC North Iqaluit – Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Indigenous – Continuing Coverage of the Fight for a Papal Apology for Residential School Survivors

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Nova Scotia – Emma Smith & Dave Irish, A Family’s Strength When Muscles Fail

Excellence in Social Media

CBC New Brunswick – Social Media Election Coverage

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

Global New Brunswick – New Brunswick Election, Online Coverage

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC North – 2018 AWG Topic Page



Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CBC Indigenous – Live Q&A – No Pipe Land and Sea Rally in Pictou N.S., FB Live with Nic Meloney and Hereditary Chiefs

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC Indigenous – Heredity or Hoax? How Dog DNA Helped Uncover a Suspected Indian Status Scam

Original / Enterprise

Global Halifax – Swissair 111 Crash 20th Anniversary



Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC North Iqaluit – Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC North Iqaluit – Nunavut’s TB Epidemic

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Nova Scotia – Information Morning Cape Breton, Explorations in Unama’ki

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

VOCM NEWS – Meech Kean Compilation

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Atlantic Voice – Storytime: Addict, Inmate, Author

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC North – AWG Live Inuktitut Hockey Coverage (with guest commentator David Ningeongan)

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC New Brunswick – Shift New Brunswick, Day of the Shooting

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

NEWS 957 – The NEWS 957 Morning News, High Times for Cannabis Countdown



Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC North Iqaluit – Iqaluit’s Bowhead Whale Hunt

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CTV Atlantic – High Water, The River on Our Doorstep

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

Global Halifax – Long Term Care in Nova Scotia

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – Polar Bears vs. People

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CTV Atlantic – Decision Deadlock, Who’s your Premier?

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

Global New Brunswick – Cerebral Palsy Basketball Kid

Sports – Feature Reporting

NTV (CJON) – A Stirling Legacy

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CTV Atlantic – Raising Questions, No Harm Intended

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic – Fire & Smoke, Refinery Explosion Shakes City

These East Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and Central regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!

For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join–us



Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Dan Appleby

Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada

Dan.Appleby@bellmedia.ca

Rhonda Brown

Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada

Rhonda.Brown@globalnews.ca

Jennifer Nguyen

RTDNA Canada

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com