RTDNA Canada Announces East Region Award Winners

Halifax, NS – (March 30, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the East Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital. Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2019 RTDNA Awards – EAST Region Winners:
Digital
Best Podcast
- CBC New Brunswick – The Hook, An Original Podcast Series
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC North Iqaluit – Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Indigenous – Continuing Coverage of the Fight for a Papal Apology for Residential School Survivors
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Nova Scotia – Emma Smith & Dave Irish, A Family’s Strength When Muscles Fail
Excellence in Social Media
- CBC New Brunswick – Social Media Election Coverage
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- Global New Brunswick – New Brunswick Election, Online Coverage
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC North – 2018 AWG Topic Page
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CBC Indigenous – Live Q&A – No Pipe Land and Sea Rally in Pictou N.S., FB Live with Nic Meloney and Hereditary Chiefs
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Indigenous – Heredity or Hoax? How Dog DNA Helped Uncover a Suspected Indian Status Scam
Original / Enterprise
- Global Halifax – Swissair 111 Crash 20th Anniversary
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC North Iqaluit – Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC North Iqaluit – Nunavut’s TB Epidemic
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Nova Scotia – Information Morning Cape Breton, Explorations in Unama’ki
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- VOCM NEWS – Meech Kean Compilation
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Atlantic Voice – Storytime: Addict, Inmate, Author
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC North – AWG Live Inuktitut Hockey Coverage (with guest commentator David Ningeongan)
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC New Brunswick – Shift New Brunswick, Day of the Shooting
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- NEWS 957 – The NEWS 957 Morning News, High Times for Cannabis Countdown
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC North Iqaluit – Iqaluit’s Bowhead Whale Hunt
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV Atlantic – High Water, The River on Our Doorstep
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- Global Halifax – Long Term Care in Nova Scotia
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – Polar Bears vs. People
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CTV Atlantic – Decision Deadlock, Who’s your Premier?
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- Global New Brunswick – Cerebral Palsy Basketball Kid
Sports – Feature Reporting
- NTV (CJON) – A Stirling Legacy
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CTV Atlantic – Raising Questions, No Harm Intended
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic – Fire & Smoke, Refinery Explosion Shakes City
These East Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and Central regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!
For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join–us
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
Dan Appleby
Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada
Rhonda Brown
Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada
