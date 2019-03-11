RTDNA Canada Announces East Region Award Finalists Halifax, NS – (March 11, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the East Region with the finalists for the regional awards. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio,
RTDNA Canada Announces East Region Award Finalists
Halifax, NS – (March 11, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the East Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
East Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on March 30, 2019 in Dartmouth, NS. To read more about the meeting, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-east-regional-meeting/
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2019 RTDNA Awards – EAST Region Finalists:
Digital
Best Podcast
- CBC New Brunswick – The Hook, An Original Podcast Series
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC North Iqaluit – Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Indigenous – Continuing Coverage of the Fight for a Papal Apology for Residential School Survivors
- CBC North Iqaluit – Nunavut’s TB Epidemic
- Global Halifax – NS FOIPOP Data Breach, Alexander Quon
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Signs of Change
- CBC Nova Scotia – Emma Smith & Dave Irish, A Family’s Strength when Muscles Fail
- CBC Prince Edward Island – He, She, They on P.E.I.
Excellence in Social Media
- CBC New Brunswick – Social Media Election Coverage
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Prince Edward Island – No Fixed Address Public Forum
- Global New Brunswick – New Brunswick Election, Online Coverage
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC North – 2018 AWG Topic Page
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CBC Indigenous – Live Q&A – No Pipe Land and Sea Rally in Pictou N.S., FB Live with Nic Meloney and Hereditary Chiefs
- Global New Brunswick – New Brunswick Election, Online Election Special
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Atlantic – Fatal Fun, ATV Deaths in Atlantic Canada
- CBC Indigenous – Heredity or hoax?, How dog DNA Helped Uncover a Suspected Indian Status Scam
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Stealing Innocence
Original / Enterprise
- CBC Indigenous – Systemic Racism by the Thunder Bay Police, Christina Gliddy Case
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Last Seen
- CBC Nova Scotia – The Search
- Global Halifax – Swissair 111 Crash 20th Anniversary
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC North Iqaluit – Northmart in Iqaluit Destroyed by Fire
- VOCM NEWS – Kenmount Terrace Fire – July 9th, 2018
- VOCM NEWS – Bear Spray Attack – Sept 19, 2018
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Inmate Deaths
- CBC North Iqaluit – Nunavuts TB Epidemic
- VOCM NEWS – Ann Norris Trial – Renell LeGrow
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Nova Scotia – Information Morning Cape Breton, Explorations in Unama’ki
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- VOCM NEWS – Meech Kean Compilation
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Atlantic Voice – Storytime: Addict, Inmate, Author
- NEWS 957 – Visiting Sable Island, The Smile of the Atlantic
- NEWS 957 – Accomplished, Full Of Life, Defeated, Remembering MMA Fighter Cody Glode
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC North – AWG Live Inuktitut Hockey Coverage (with guest commentator David Ningeongan)
- Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC New Brunswick – Shift New Brunswick, Day of the Shooting
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Mainstreet Prince Edward Island
- NEWS 957 – The Rick Howe Show, At Death’s Door
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- 989XFM – 8 O’clock News – November 20th, 2018
- CBC New Brunswick – After the Shooting – Monday August 13 – 7:30 a.m., Newscast Presented by Sarah Trainor
- NEWS 957 – The NEWS 957 Morning News, High Times for Cannabis Countdown
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Kenmount Terrace Fire
- CBC North Iqaluit – Iqaluit’s Bowhead Whale Hunt
- CBC Prince Edward Island – Search for the Missing Fishermen of Tignish
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Prince Edward Island – No Fixed Address, PEI’s Housing Crisis
- CTV Atlantic – High Water, The River on Our Doorstep
- Global Halifax – Opioid Crisis in Nova Scotia, Alexa MacLean
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CTV Atlantic – Seeking Title, Families Fight On
- Global Halifax – Long Term Care in Nova Scotia
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – Polar Bears vs. People
- CBC North Quebec – First Contact, Waskaganish 350
- MAtv – 514 Undiscovered
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CTV Atlantic – Decision Deadlock, Who’s your Premier?
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic – Saving Callum, Family’s Plea for Help
- Global New Brunswick – Cerebral Palsy Basketball Kid, Shelley Steeves
- NTV (CJON) – Joey Smallwood – A Life in Boxes
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CTV Atlantic – Amazing Amy, To Be The Best She Can Be
- NTV (CJON) – A Stirling Legacy
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CTV Atlantic – Raising Questions, No Harm intended
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Here & Now: Kenmount Terrace Fire
- CTV Atlantic – Fire & Smoke, Refinery Explosion Shakes City
- NTV (CJON) – NTV Evening Newshour
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
Dan Appleby
Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada
Rhonda Brown
Co-chair, East Region, RTDNA Canada
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada
