RTDNA Canada announces Central region award winners

Toronto, ON – (April 22, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Central Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional caliber illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!”

2017 RTDNA Awards – CENTRAL Region Winners:

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

  • CBC Montreal: Real Talk on Race

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

  • CBC Toronto: Rob Ford’s Death Coverage

Data Storytelling Award

  • CTV News Ottawa: Fort McMurray Fire Spread Comparison Graphic

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

  • CBC Montreal: CBC Web: Engaging our Audience Digitally

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Thunder Bay: Deep Water

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

  • CBC Hamilton: Tim Bosma Murder Trial Coverage

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

  • CBC Montreal: Editorial Value: Politics, Sports and Indigenous Affairs

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

  • CBC Toronto Pride Facebook Live

 Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

  • CBC Montreal: Montrealer’s Collection is a Snapshot of Baseball History

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award – In-Depth or Investigative

  • CBC Thunder Bay: Deep Water

Radio

 Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

  • CBC Quebec City: Facing justice: Canada’s Treatment of Indigenous Offenders

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

  • CBC Windsor: Windsor Morning: Tornadoes Land

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

  • 1310NEWS: The 1310 Morning News

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

  • 680 NEWS: Stakeout, Shootout, and a Stabbing

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Thunder Bay: A Promise Kept

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

  • NEWSTALK1010: City Hall Lunacy: James Moore

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Quebec City: Unique Home Care Program for Mentally Ill Patients

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)

  • CBC Montreal: Two Veterans, Decades Apart

Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound

  • CBC Toronto: Metro Morning: “Letters to Mohammed”

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

  • 570News Kitchener: Live Remembrance Day Broadcast

Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program

  • CBC Quebec City: Six Quebecers Killed in Burkina Faso Terrorist Attack

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

  • CBC Sudbury: The Fight to Save Local Schools

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

  • NEWSTALK1010: Pulse Nightclub Aftermath: Jim Richards

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Thunder Bay: Drunkinental Cup

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

  • CBC Montreal: Andie’s All Stars: Fiona Robinson

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

  • City: Transgender Surgery

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

  • CTV Kitchener: Bosma Verdict

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

  • CTV News Toronto: CTV News at Six

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

  • CTV News Ottawa: Sinkhole Swallows Rideau Street

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV Kitchener: Calendar Girls

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

  • CTV News Ottawa: Making An Impression: 13-Year-Old Evan Sharma is Being Called “The Next Picasso”

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV Windsor: Windsor Essex EMS Ride Along

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)  

  • Global News: Cold Case

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

  • CP24: Olympic Parade

Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video

  • CTV News Toronto: In an Officer’s Shoes

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

  • CBC Montreal: Controversial Dog Regulations Hit Montreal After Woman’s Death

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

  • Global Toronto: God Has Left Twitter

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV Kitchener: On The Roster: Blind Curlers

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

  • CTV News Ottawa: Joe Sandulo in the Battle of his Life

Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program

  • Global Television: Focus Ontario: Budget Lock Up: Behind the Scenes
