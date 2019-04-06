Menu
RTDNA Canada Announces Central Region Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (April 7, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Central Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

 

2019 RTDNA Awards – CENTRAL Region Winners:

Digital

Best Podcast

  • CBC Montreal – Mic Drop

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

  • CP24 – North York Van Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CBC Toronto – Toronto Van Attack

Data Storytelling

  • CBC Montreal – Montreal Crime Tracker

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

  • CBC Montreal – Found and Lost, After the Crossing, Ballot Brief, Crime Tracker, Conducting Lesson

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Windsor – Freedom Road

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC Hamilton – Indigenous Representation, In Canada’s Justice System

Excellence in Social Media

  • CBC Montreal – Quebec Votes 2018

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

  • CBC Ottawa – Tornado Aftermath, CBC Ottawa Digital Coverage

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

  • CBC London – Facing Poverty in London, A City Grapples with its Most Serious Social Issue

Sports – Feature Reporting

  • CBC Montreal – How Montreal Shaped Expos Great Vladimir Guerrero’s Time in the Big Leagues

 

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

  • CP24 – PC Leadership Convention

Excellence in Innovation

  • CTV London – A Budding Industry

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

  • CBC Ottawa – No More Secrets

Original / Enterprise

  • CBC Montreal – Found and Lost


Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

  • 680 NEWS – Crane Rescue

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

  • CBC Montreal – Concordia University Professors Face Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC London – Voices of Chief’s Point, Old Recordings Help a Researcher Understand Her Indigenous Roots

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

  • NEWSTALK1010 – Yonge St. Van Attack Vigil

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

  • CBC Ottawa – Homeless for the Holidays

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC London – Last Delivery, Beloved Posties Say Goodbye to a London Neighbourhood

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

  • 1310 NEWS – Remembrance Day Tribute with Mark Day

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

  • CBC Montreal Daybreak – Writer Heather O’Neill Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations at Concordia University

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

  • CBC Thunder Bay – Up North – Champions of Change, National Indigenous Peoples Day

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

  • CBC Montreal – September 18 8:30 AM Newscast

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • 570News Kitchener – 570Morning News with Glenn Pelletier & Lisa Drew, 5:30am Cast – Ontario Turns Blue

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

  • NEWSTALK1010 – The Ontario Cannabis Store: Open for Business

Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Inside Chicken Camp, The Hardcore Boot Camp for Animal Trainers

Sports – Feature Reporting

  • CBC Sudbury – The Football School


Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

  • CTV News Toronto – Yonge Street Van Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

  • Global News Toronto – Bruce McArthur Investigation

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

  • CBC Montreal – Mosque Families Speak

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

  • Citytv – The Lego Train

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

  • Radio-Canada Toronto – The Planters

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Windsor [CBET] – Hidden Cemeteries of Essex County Hold Underground Railroad History

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

  • Global News Toronto – Decision Ontario 2018

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

  • Global News Toronto – Election Breakdown: Ghosts

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

  • Global Montreal – Vermont Bagel King

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV Kitchener – Garbage Man

Sports – Feature Reporting

  • CTV London – Wrestling Librarian

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

  • CBC Toronto – HERstory in Black: The Next Generation

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

  • CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV Kitchener – House Explosion

 

These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!
For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/

 

About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Become a Member:  https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us

 

Contact Information

 

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Manny Paiva

Co-Chair, Central Region, RTDNA Canada

Manny.Paiva@bellmedia.ca

Ron Kronstein

Co-Chair, Central Region, RTDNA Canada

Ron.Kronstein@corusent.com

Jennifer Nguyen

RTDNA Canada

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com

 

