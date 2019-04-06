RTDNA Canada Announces Central Region Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (April 7, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Central Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

2019 RTDNA Awards – CENTRAL Region Winners:

Digital

Best Podcast

CBC Montreal – Mic Drop

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CP24 – North York Van Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Toronto – Toronto Van Attack

Data Storytelling

CBC Montreal – Montreal Crime Tracker

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – Found and Lost, After the Crossing, Ballot Brief, Crime Tracker, Conducting Lesson

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor – Freedom Road

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Hamilton – Indigenous Representation, In Canada’s Justice System

Excellence in Social Media

CBC Montreal – Quebec Votes 2018

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Ottawa – Tornado Aftermath, CBC Ottawa Digital Coverage

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC London – Facing Poverty in London, A City Grapples with its Most Serious Social Issue

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Montreal – How Montreal Shaped Expos Great Vladimir Guerrero’s Time in the Big Leagues

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CP24 – PC Leadership Convention

Excellence in Innovation

CTV London – A Budding Industry

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC Ottawa – No More Secrets

Original / Enterprise

CBC Montreal – Found and Lost



Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

680 NEWS – Crane Rescue

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Montreal – Concordia University Professors Face Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC London – Voices of Chief’s Point, Old Recordings Help a Researcher Understand Her Indigenous Roots

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

NEWSTALK1010 – Yonge St. Van Attack Vigil

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – Homeless for the Holidays

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC London – Last Delivery, Beloved Posties Say Goodbye to a London Neighbourhood

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

1310 NEWS – Remembrance Day Tribute with Mark Day

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Montreal Daybreak – Writer Heather O’Neill Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations at Concordia University

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Thunder Bay – Up North – Champions of Change, National Indigenous Peoples Day

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – September 18 8:30 AM Newscast

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

570News Kitchener – 570Morning News with Glenn Pelletier & Lisa Drew, 5:30am Cast – Ontario Turns Blue

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

NEWSTALK1010 – The Ontario Cannabis Store: Open for Business

Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Inside Chicken Camp, The Hardcore Boot Camp for Animal Trainers

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Sudbury – The Football School



Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CTV News Toronto – Yonge Street Van Attack

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

Global News Toronto – Bruce McArthur Investigation

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Montreal – Mosque Families Speak

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

Citytv – The Lego Train

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

Radio-Canada Toronto – The Planters

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor [CBET] – Hidden Cemeteries of Essex County Hold Underground Railroad History

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

Global News Toronto – Decision Ontario 2018

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

Global News Toronto – Election Breakdown: Ghosts

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

Global Montreal – Vermont Bagel King

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener – Garbage Man

Sports – Feature Reporting

CTV London – Wrestling Librarian

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CBC Toronto – HERstory in Black: The Next Generation

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener – House Explosion

These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!

