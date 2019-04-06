RTDNA Canada Announces Central Region Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (April 7, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Central Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. 2019 RTDNA Awards – CENTRAL Region Winners: Digital
Toronto, ON – (April 7, 2019) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Central Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
2019 RTDNA Awards – CENTRAL Region Winners:
Digital
Best Podcast
- CBC Montreal – Mic Drop
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CP24 – North York Van Attack
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Toronto – Toronto Van Attack
Data Storytelling
- CBC Montreal – Montreal Crime Tracker
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – Found and Lost, After the Crossing, Ballot Brief, Crime Tracker, Conducting Lesson
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Windsor – Freedom Road
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Hamilton – Indigenous Representation, In Canada’s Justice System
Excellence in Social Media
- CBC Montreal – Quebec Votes 2018
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Ottawa – Tornado Aftermath, CBC Ottawa Digital Coverage
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC London – Facing Poverty in London, A City Grapples with its Most Serious Social Issue
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Montreal – How Montreal Shaped Expos Great Vladimir Guerrero’s Time in the Big Leagues
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CP24 – PC Leadership Convention
Excellence in Innovation
- CTV London – A Budding Industry
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Ottawa – No More Secrets
Original / Enterprise
- CBC Montreal – Found and Lost
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- 680 NEWS – Crane Rescue
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Montreal – Concordia University Professors Face Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC London – Voices of Chief’s Point, Old Recordings Help a Researcher Understand Her Indigenous Roots
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- NEWSTALK1010 – Yonge St. Van Attack Vigil
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – Homeless for the Holidays
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC London – Last Delivery, Beloved Posties Say Goodbye to a London Neighbourhood
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- 1310 NEWS – Remembrance Day Tribute with Mark Day
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Montreal Daybreak – Writer Heather O’Neill Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations at Concordia University
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Thunder Bay – Up North – Champions of Change, National Indigenous Peoples Day
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – September 18 8:30 AM Newscast
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- 570News Kitchener – 570Morning News with Glenn Pelletier & Lisa Drew, 5:30am Cast – Ontario Turns Blue
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- NEWSTALK1010 – The Ontario Cannabis Store: Open for Business
Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Inside Chicken Camp, The Hardcore Boot Camp for Animal Trainers
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Sudbury – The Football School
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV News Toronto – Yonge Street Van Attack
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- Global News Toronto – Bruce McArthur Investigation
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Montreal – Mosque Families Speak
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- Citytv – The Lego Train
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- Radio-Canada Toronto – The Planters
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Windsor [CBET] – Hidden Cemeteries of Essex County Hold Underground Railroad History
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- Global News Toronto – Decision Ontario 2018
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- Global News Toronto – Election Breakdown: Ghosts
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- Global Montreal – Vermont Bagel King
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener – Garbage Man
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CTV London – Wrestling Librarian
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Toronto – HERstory in Black: The Next Generation
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener – House Explosion
These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!
For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/rtdna2019/
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
Manny Paiva
Co-Chair, Central Region, RTDNA Canada
Ron Kronstein
Co-Chair, Central Region, RTDNA Canada
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.