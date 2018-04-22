RTDNA Canada Announces Central Region Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (April 22, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Central Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”
2018 RTDNA Awards – CENTRAL Region Winners:
Digital
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Montreal, Evacuations Begin as Floods Strikes Montreal Area
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Quebec, Quebec City Mosque Shooting
Data Storytelling Award
- CBC Montreal, What 10,000 Kickstarter Projects Reveal About Canada’s Entrepreneurs
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Windsor, I Am A Refugee
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal Website, Roots Of Montreal, Leonard Cohen, Mapping History, Bad Roads, Election Results
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Montreal, The Rise of Mado Lamotte, Queen of Montreal’s Gay Village
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Montreal, Montreal Marks 375 Years
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- TVO, org: John Michael McGrath on Urban Planning, Islamophobia And Affordable Housing
Podcast Award
- CBC Montreal, Montreapolis
Social Media Award
- CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address
Multiplatform
In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address
- Honourable Mention: CBC Thunder Bay, Children of the Poisoned River
Innovation Award
- CBC Ottawa, A Heartbeat Away
- Honourable Mention: CBC Toronto, HERstory in Black
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Montreal, Montreal Declares State Of Emergency, May 7, 2017
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Toronto, Finding Shannon
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Quebec City, Reclaiming Traditions of Inuit Midwifery: Salluit’s Maternity Program
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Sudbury, 18 Degrees
Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Montreal, How Men Experience Intimate Partner Abuse
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- 1310NEWS, Ottawa River Flood Watch: Neighbourhoods Evacuated
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Sudbury, National Aboriginal Day – Up North
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award
- AM800 CKLW, August 30, 2017 – 8:30am News, Major Flooding
Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award
- CBC Ottawa, Ottawa Radio News
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- News Talk Radio, CJAD 800, Andrew’s Let’s Talk Story
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC London, Unity After Homophobic Slur, Torn By Cultural Differences: 2 Men Exchange Hugs and Roses After Homophobic Slur
Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- NEWSTALK1010, Debating Armed Cops in Schools
Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Sudbury, Soiled Undies
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CBC Sudbury, The 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, Erik White
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CP24, BNR Fire
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV Montreal, Over the Line: Life Through the Eyes Of Asylum Seekers
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Montreal, His Name was Anthony: The Life and Death of Anthony Griffin and How he Changed a City
Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CTV Northern Ontario, Life After The Military
Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- City TV, Two Kilometres to Terror: Life and Death Under ISIS
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Ottawa News at 6, Canada Day 2017
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- Global Toronto, 93 Killed a Day at the Barrel of a Gun
Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CTV Windsor, Taking No Steps For Granted: Hunter’s Story
Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award
- CBC Montreal, Out of the Shadows: Inside La Meute
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
- CTV Kitchener, On the Roster, Field of Dreams
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Toronto, Our Toronto
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award
- CTV Barrie, Highway 400 Crash
TV Newscast (Large Market) – Bert Cannings Award
- CTV News Ottawa, Live in the Flood Zone: CTV Ottawa Special
Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CTV News Ottawa, Sweet Canadiana, The Untold Story of Oscar Peterson’s World Famous “Canadiana Suite”
These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 25-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!
For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2018-national-conference/
About RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us
Contact Information
Ian Koenigsfest
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Manny Paiva
Co-chair, Central Region, RTDNA Canada
Manny.Paiva@bellmedia.ca
Diana Pereira
Co-chair, Central Region, RTDNA Canada
Diana.Pereira@rci.rogers.com
Jennifer Nguyen
RTDNA Canada Awards
info@rtdnacanada.com
http://www.rtdnacanada.com
