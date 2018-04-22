RTDNA Canada Announces Central Region Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (April 22, 2018) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Central Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “With a record number of entries this year, the competition was as tough as ever and our valued judges presided over some truly remarkable submissions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “The exceptionally high standard of entries from all regions and all market sizes indicates that quality of journalism continues to thrive in Canada. Winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence once again indicates the pinnacle of our craft on all platforms. Congratulations to everyone involved in producing the winning entries, your work is proudly part of Canada’s journalistic legacy.”

2018 RTDNA Awards – CENTRAL Region Winners:

Digital

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Montreal, Evacuations Begin as Floods Strikes Montreal Area

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Quebec, Quebec City Mosque Shooting

Data Storytelling Award

CBC Montreal, What 10,000 Kickstarter Projects Reveal About Canada’s Entrepreneurs

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor, I Am A Refugee

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal Website, Roots Of Montreal, Leonard Cohen, Mapping History, Bad Roads, Election Results

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Montreal, The Rise of Mado Lamotte, Queen of Montreal’s Gay Village

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Montreal, Montreal Marks 375 Years

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

TVO, org: John Michael McGrath on Urban Planning, Islamophobia And Affordable Housing

Podcast Award

CBC Montreal, Montreapolis

Social Media Award

CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address

Multiplatform

In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC Toronto, No Fixed Address

Honourable Mention: CBC Thunder Bay, Children of the Poisoned River

Innovation Award

CBC Ottawa, A Heartbeat Away

Honourable Mention: CBC Toronto, HERstory in Black

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Montreal, Montreal Declares State Of Emergency, May 7, 2017

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Toronto, Finding Shannon

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Quebec City, Reclaiming Traditions of Inuit Midwifery: Salluit’s Maternity Program

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Sudbury, 18 Degrees

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Montreal, How Men Experience Intimate Partner Abuse

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

1310NEWS, Ottawa River Flood Watch: Neighbourhoods Evacuated

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Sudbury, National Aboriginal Day – Up North

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

AM800 CKLW, August 30, 2017 – 8:30am News, Major Flooding

Radio Newscast (Large Market) – Byron MacGregor Award

CBC Ottawa, Ottawa Radio News

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

News Talk Radio, CJAD 800, Andrew’s Let’s Talk Story

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC London, Unity After Homophobic Slur, Torn By Cultural Differences: 2 Men Exchange Hugs and Roses After Homophobic Slur

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

NEWSTALK1010, Debating Armed Cops in Schools

Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Sudbury, Soiled Undies

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CBC Sudbury, The 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, Erik White

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CP24, BNR Fire

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CTV Montreal, Over the Line: Life Through the Eyes Of Asylum Seekers

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Montreal, His Name was Anthony: The Life and Death of Anthony Griffin and How he Changed a City

Long Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CTV Northern Ontario, Life After The Military

Long Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

City TV, Two Kilometres to Terror: Life and Death Under ISIS

News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Ottawa News at 6, Canada Day 2017

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

Global Toronto, 93 Killed a Day at the Barrel of a Gun

Short Feature (Small/Medium Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CTV Windsor, Taking No Steps For Granted: Hunter’s Story

Short Feature (Large Market) – Dave Rogers Award

CBC Montreal, Out of the Shadows: Inside La Meute

Sports – Feature Reporting Award

CTV Kitchener, On the Roster, Field of Dreams

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CBC Toronto, Our Toronto

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market) – Bert Cannings Award

CTV Barrie, Highway 400 Crash

TV Newscast (Large Market) – Bert Cannings Award

CTV News Ottawa, Live in the Flood Zone: CTV Ottawa Special

Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CTV News Ottawa, Sweet Canadiana, The Untold Story of Oscar Peterson’s World Famous “Canadiana Suite”

These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Join us May 25-26, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto!

For more information, please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2018-national-conference/

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

