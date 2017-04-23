RTDNA Canada announces BC region winners

Vancouver, BC – (April 22, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the British Columbia Region RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional caliber illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!”

2017 RTDNA Awards – BC Region Winners:

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC Vancouver: Traditional First Nations Culture May Help Reduce Teen Suicides

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CTV Vancouver Island: On-Duty Mountie Killed in Langford Crash

Data Storytelling Award

CBC Vancouver: Every Parking Ticket Issued in Vancouver Last Year

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

NEWS 1130: NEWS1130.COM

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CFJC Kamloops: CFJC Today

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

Global News: Fentanyl Crisis in B.C., Global BC Online

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

CBC Vancouver: Big Oil vs. Big Whale: Will Pipeline Trump Orca?

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver: Royal Visit

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

Global News: B.C. Wrestler’s Legendary Career, Global BC Online

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award – In-Depth or Investigative

CBC Vancouver: The Frontline of Fentanyl

Radio

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC Vancouver: Finding Refuge

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)

CKBZ Kamloops: B-100 Noon News

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

C-FAX 1070 AM: Victoria @ Noon

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver: CBC Radio News: Kinder Morgan Pipeline Expansion, Nov. 29, 2016

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CBC Vancouver: CBC Radio News: Canadian Tire Stabbing, Nov. 10, 2016

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nelson: Daybreak South: Expedition to Earth

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

CBC Radio One: Facing Fentanyl: A Young Addict and His Mom

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nelson: Daybreak South: The Krazy Canadian

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)

CKNW: On The Front Lines at St. Paul’s Hospital

Dick Smyth Award – Creative Use of Sound

CBC Vancouver: Fault Lines: 24 Hours After

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver and CBC Calgary: Pipeline Persuasion

Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program

CBC Prince George and CBC Prince Rupert: Daybreak North: Avalanche Coverage

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CBC Vancouver: Fault Lines

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

NEWS 1130: A Minute with Bill Good

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops: Daybreak: Women’s World Hockey Comes to Kamloops

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver: Field of Dreams: Uganda’s Improbable Journey to the Softball World Championships

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

Global News: Haida People, Global BC

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)

CFJC TV: A Reunion 38 Years in the Making, November 17, 2016

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island: CTV News at Six

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Large Market)

Global News BC: Snow Mayhem, Monday, December 5, 2016

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CTV Vancouver: Snowstorm

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island: Bus Boy

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver News at 6: Forever Young

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CKPG: I Hear Vinyl’s Back

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Large Market)

CBC News: Vancouver at 6: A Night in the ER: Fentanyl Crisis Ground Zero

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CTV Vancouver: The Royal Visit

Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video

CTV Vancouver: Secret Bowling Alley

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CTV Vancouver: Fentanyl Epidemic

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CHEK: Liam Runs

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver: Life On The Line: The Nolan Bellerose Story

Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program