RTDNA Canada announces Atlantic region award winners

Halifax, NS – (April 8, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Atlantic Region RTDNA Canada Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and new gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional caliber illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!”

2017 RTDNA Awards – ATLANTIC Region Winners:

Digital

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CBC Nova Scotia: School Board Deals with Racially Charged Incidents

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CBC Prince Edward Island: School Evacuations

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia: CBC.CA/NS and CBC Nova Scotia Facebook

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CBC Nova Scotia: Norwegian-Canadian War Hero

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CBC Prince Edward Island: CBC Public Forum on Electoral Reform

Multiplatform

Dan McArthur Award – In-Depth or Investigative

CBC New Brunswick: Special Deals

Radio

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)

989XFM: 8 a.m. News – July 28, 2016

Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

VOCM News: 1PM News

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CBC Prince Edward Island: School Evacuations

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia: Atlantic Voice: A Journey to Jamaica

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

NEWS 957: Hometown Hockey

Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program

CBC New Brunswick: Information Morning Fredericton

Television

Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity

CTV Atlantic: Being Muslim: New Home, New Challenges

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)

CBC News: New Brunswick

Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)

Global Halifax: Global News at 6 – December 5, 2016

Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News

CBC Newfoundland & Labrador: Here & Now: Bay de Verde Fish Plant Fire

Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)

Global New Brunswick: Senior Dog Walker

Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)

NTV: No Place Like Home

Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events

CBC Newfoundland & Labdrador: Beaumont Hamel 100

Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video

Global Halifax: Halifax Cat Colonies

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CTV Atlantic: Red Tape: Family Fights for Lost Boy

Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary

CTV Atlantic: Freedom’s Not Just Another Word: Reflections on the Sacrifice of Those Who Served

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic: Maritime Referees: A Closer Look at the Men in Stripes

Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program

CTV Atlantic: We Remember: Of Service and Sacrifice

ABOUT RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Ian Koenigsfest, President

RTNDA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Joanna Rose, Awards Coordinator

RTDNA Canada

info@rtdnacanada.com