RTDNA Canada announces Atlantic region award winners

Halifax, NS – (April 8, 2017) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize journalistic excellence with the winners of the Atlantic Region RTDNA Canada Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and new gathering organizations in radio, television and digital. “Congratulations to the winners for another year of breathtaking work which kept our judges busy in all our regions” said RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “On all platforms, the entries were of an exceptional caliber illustrating yet again that winning an RTDNA Award of Excellence is a true indicator of industry distinction. Everyone has risen to the challenge and produced memorable work, well done!”
2017 RTDNA Awards – ATLANTIC Region Winners:
Digital
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CBC Nova Scotia: School Board Deals with Racially Charged Incidents
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC Prince Edward Island: School Evacuations
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia: CBC.CA/NS and CBC Nova Scotia Facebook
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CBC Nova Scotia: Norwegian-Canadian War Hero
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC Prince Edward Island: CBC Public Forum on Electoral Reform
Multiplatform
Dan McArthur Award – In-Depth or Investigative
- CBC New Brunswick: Special Deals
Radio
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)
- 989XFM: 8 a.m. News – July 28, 2016
Byron MacGregor Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- VOCM News: 1PM News
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC Prince Edward Island: School Evacuations
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia: Atlantic Voice: A Journey to Jamaica
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- NEWS 957: Hometown Hockey
Peter Gzowski Award – Radio News Information Program
- CBC New Brunswick: Information Morning Fredericton
Television
Adrienne Clarkson Award – Diversity
- CTV Atlantic: Being Muslim: New Home, New Challenges
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Small Market)
- CBC News: New Brunswick
Bert Cannings Award – Best Newscast (Medium Market)
- Global Halifax: Global News at 6 – December 5, 2016
Charlie Edwards Award – Spot News
- CBC Newfoundland & Labrador: Here & Now: Bay de Verde Fish Plant Fire
Dave Rogers Award – Short Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- Global New Brunswick: Senior Dog Walker
Dave Rogers Award – Long Feature (Small/Medium Market)
- NTV: No Place Like Home
Gord Sinclair Award – Live Special Events
- CBC Newfoundland & Labdrador: Beaumont Hamel 100
Hugh Haugland Award – Creative Use of Video
- Global Halifax: Halifax Cat Colonies
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
- CTV Atlantic: Red Tape: Family Fights for Lost Boy
Sam Ross Award – Editorial / Commentary
- CTV Atlantic: Freedom’s Not Just Another Word: Reflections on the Sacrifice of Those Who Served
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Atlantic: Maritime Referees: A Closer Look at the Men in Stripes
Trina McQueen Award – Television News Information Program
- CTV Atlantic: We Remember: Of Service and Sacrifice
ABOUT RTDNA
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
