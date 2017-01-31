RTDNA Awards of Excellence – Entry period extended to February 2

RTDNA Canada is currently accepting submissions to the 2017 Regional and Network Awards celebrating excellence in Canadian news and sports programming. Due to demand, the entry period has been extended to February 2.

Last year, the RTDNA Awards Program underwent a review and subsequent expansion to acknowledge the growing importance of digital, live network sports programming and additional network categories which had previously been limited to the regions.

The categories include Continuing Coverage, Creative Use of Sound, Creative Use of Video, Data Storytelling, Digital Media, Diversity, Editorial Commentary, In-depth/Investigative Excellence, Live Special Events, Long Feature, Radio News Information Program, Radio Newscast, Short Feature, Sports – Feature, Sports – Live Special Events, Spot News, TV News Information Program, and TV Newscast.

Submission Deadline: Thursday, February 2 at 11:59 pm ET.

Eligibility: The awards are open to RTDNA Canada members from stations, networks, syndication services, website and online news organizations.

Eligibility Period: Entries must have been first broadcast or published between January 1st and December 31st, 2016.

Code of Ethics: The RTDNA Canada Code of Ethics serves as the basis for judging standards.

Regional winners will be announced in April at RTDNA Regional Conferences in Dartmouth (NS), Toronto (ON), Medicine Hat (SK) and Vancouver (BC).

National and Network winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada National Awards Gala on May 27 in Toronto (ON).

For more information on the entry guidelines, dates and pricing please visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/call-for-entries/.

