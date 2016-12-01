RTDNA ANNOUNCES REGISTRATION FOR ANNUAL NATIONAL CONFERENCE IS OPEN

The 2016 RTDNA National Conference June 2 – 4, 2016 will once again be held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, ON.

The current hot topic for news managers and their staff is how to transition from the successful business, technical and editorial practices of the past to new strategies of engaging our increasingly fragmented audiences. This year’s RTDNA Conference theme “Surviving and Thriving in the Changing Media Landscape” will do just that.

Our panels will focus on the new audience metrics we need to pay attention to, explore new tools assignment desks are using to verify and break news, and outline new revenue models by publishing video and articles directly to social platforms. We’ll envision a new reality for radio in a multi-platform world and hear how stations can take advantage of the rising popularity of podcasting. We’ll dig deep into new trends with medical and financial reporting and explore how networks are using pop-up bureaus to cover major breaking news around the world. Back by popular demand are our workshops on the fine art of storytelling and investigative reporting by leading industry journalists.

The 2016 RTDNA National Conference is designed to help all news organizations retool for continued success in the ‘Changing Media Landscape’.

The RTDNA will also be handing out the 2015 Awards of Excellence for the best electronic and digital journalism in Canada as well as three prestigious special awards. These include the RTDNA President’s Award to CTV’s Lisa LaFlamme and the Lifetime Achievement Awards for the Central region to the CBC’s Peter Mansbridge and Global’s Tom Clark.

Please refer to the website http://www.rtdnacanada.com for further details and to register. There are a limited number of hotel rooms available at a special negotiated price for conference delegates

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

For more information, contact Monica Sayers at (604) 566.8311 or RTDNA@icsevents.com or Ian Koenigsfest, President, RTDNA Canada at (604) 240.7326 or president@rtdnacanada.com