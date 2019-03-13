RTDNA and RTDNF Announce Creation of New Digital News Scholarship, Sponsored by Dataminr

Toronto – March 13, 2019 – The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) of Canada and the Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) are honoured to announce the creation of the Dataminr Digital News Scholarship, the first digital scholarship awarded through the RTDNF. Launching this month, the $2,000 yearly scholarship is available in time for students currently enrolled in a journalism or communications program, with a registered university or college, to submit recent work for consideration.

Dataminr, a global real-time information discovery company, is sponsoring the scholarship. The AI platform is used by news organizations around the world to discover breaking events, receive context on trending stories, and stay up to date with real-time information.

Garrett Santora, Director of News Sales at Dataminr, says, “We’re delighted to be a part of an important effort to support the future of digital journalism — especially in partnership with RTDNA. This organization shares our vision for the critical role technology plays in the future of the profession, and our team at Dataminr holds their work in the highest regard.”

“The digital journalism coming out of Canada’s universities and colleges is outstanding. We are thrilled that Dataminr can join us in supporting and shining a light on that great work,” says Lis Travers, President of the RTDNF.

RTDNF was established in 1978 to offer financial assistance to electronic journalism students in Canada. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $320,000 in scholarships.

Candidates for the Dataminr Digital News Award must submit a news story or feature published on website and/or social media of a recognized university or college for consideration. Judging criteria will include creativity, quality of interviews, accuracy, and quality of original content on digital platforms. The submission must be produced entirely by the entrant. URL and screen grabs of any other supporting content is required. In addition, a letter of support from a program supervisor must be included in the application. Submissions are limited to one per applicant and submitted content must have been produced after January 2018.

For entry details go to RTDNFCanada.com.

ABOUT RTDNA CANADA

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion and action in the broadcast news industry. The Association speaks for the leaders of Canada’s radio and television news operations on the issues that impact the newsroom. RTDNA fosters education, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

ABOUT DATAMNR

Dataminr is a global real-time information discovery company. Our clients are the first to know about high-impact events and critical breaking information so they can act faster and stay one step ahead. Dataminr’s solutions for News, Corporate Security, Finance, Public Sector, and PR/Communications professionals are relied on 24/7 by hundreds of clients in over 70 countries. The company discovers high-impact events and critical breaking information long before it’s in the news. Recognized as one of the world’s leading businesses in AI and Machine Learning innovation, Dataminr has pioneered groundbreaking technology for detecting, classifying, and determining the significance of public information in real time.