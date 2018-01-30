RTDNA 2018 Regional & Network Awards entry period extended to Sunday, February 4

We are pleased to inform you that the entry period for the 2018 Regional and Network Awards has been extended to Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 11:59 pm ET. No further entry extensions will be possible, so please take advantage of this extra time to recognize your team’s excellence by submitting for a 2018 RTDNA Canada Award.
Visit bitly.com/RTDNAawards to see the entry guidelines and awards categories.
For questions or assistance, please contact Jennifer Nguyen at info@rtdnacanada.com by Friday, February 2, 2018.
Sincerely,
Mark Mietkiewicz
Awards Chair, RTDNA Canada
