RTDNA 2018 Call for Entries – Award Submissions Now Open!

Do you or your colleagues have an award-worthy newscast that more people should know about? RTDNA Canada is now accepting submissions for Regional and Network programming awards. Our awards honour the very best in Canadian television, radio, and digital news journalism.  View the image below for details and visit bitly.com/RTDNAawards to see the entry guidelines

For questions or assistance, please contact Jennifer Nguyen at info@rtdnacanada.com.

Sincerely,

Mark Mietkiewicz
Awards Chair, RTDNA Canada

 
