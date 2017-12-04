RTDNA 2018 Call for Entries – Award Submissions Now Open!

Do you or your colleagues have an award-worthy newscast that more people should know about?

RTDNA Canada is now accepting submissions for Regional and Network programming awards. Our awards honour the very best in Canadian television, radio, and digital news journalism.

View the image below for details and visit bitly.com/RTDNAawards to see the entry guidelines and awards categories. If you have not done so already please renew your membership so you can submit your best work.

For questions or assistance, please contact Jennifer Nguyen at info@rtdnacanada.com.

Sincerely,

Mark Mietkiewicz

Awards Chair, RTDNA Canada



