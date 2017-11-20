Menu
RTDNA 2018 Award Submissions Coming Soon – December 4

Are you ready to submit your best work from 2017?  Now is the time to start thinking about what you want to submit for the upcoming RTDNA Canada award season. Submissions for Regional and Network programming open December 4th. We are pleased to announce an expansion of the awards to be presented in 2018. Visit

Now is the time to start thinking about what you want to submit for the upcoming RTDNA Canada award season. Submissions for Regional and Network programming open December 4th.

We are pleased to announce an expansion of the awards to be presented in 2018. Visit bitly.com/RTDNAawards for entry guidelines and awards categories.

For questions or assistance, please contact Jennifer Nguyen at info@rtdnacanada.com

Sincerely,

Mark Mietkiewicz
Awards Chair, RTDNA Canada

 

#300, 1201 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC
V6E 2V2

Membership, Conference & Events:
Leya Duigu
admin@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (647) 323.2152

Awards: Jennifer Nguyen
info@rtdnacanada.com
+1 (604) 681.2153 Ext. 110

