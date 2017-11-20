RTDNA 2018 Award Submissions Coming Soon – December 4

Are you ready to submit your best work from 2017?

Now is the time to start thinking about what you want to submit for the upcoming RTDNA Canada award season. Submissions for Regional and Network programming open December 4th.

We are pleased to announce an expansion of the awards to be presented in 2018. Visit bitly.com/RTDNAawards for entry guidelines and awards categories.

For questions or assistance, please contact Jennifer Nguyen at info@rtdnacanada.com.

Sincerely,

Mark Mietkiewicz

Awards Chair, RTDNA Canada

Sign-Up for RTDNA Canada News & Updates by clicking here.