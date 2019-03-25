Register and Book Accommodation Today!

The Radio Television and Digital News Association of Canada’s annual conference will be held on May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto. This year we boldly look toward the future and what that holds for the journalism profession. The conference is a unique opportunity for news leaders, journalists, students and content creators from Canada, the U.S. and beyond to connect and explore new opportunities and challenges our industry faces.

Here’s a list of topics and conference sessions we are currently working on:

What the News Consumer of the Future Might Look Like

Canada’s News Leaders Talk about the Future of the News Business

Who Will Be Your Audience – the Future Demographics

Strategies to Preserve and Strengthen Local News Coverage

Protecting Our Journalists from Racism and Hate

The Value of Journalism and How Do You, as a Journalist, Measure Up

Election Year 2019 – the Bureau Chief’s Perspective

The New Language We Use

The New News Business Models

The View from Washington

Verification Workshop

The Future Journalists – The Professors’ Panel

Mobile Journalism

Using AI in your Newsroom

Registration

Don’t miss out on the early bird registration prices for the 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala! The early bird price ends April 19, 2019.

Accommodation

Don’t forget to book accommodation for the 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. The negotiated group rate is $239.00 per night (single rate, plus applicable taxes and fees) and is only available until April 19, 2019.

