Register and Book Accommodation for the National Conference & Awards Gala Today!

Early Bird Registration Ends April 22, 2019   Conference Program We are delighted to share the latest version of the program for the 2019 National Conference! The annual conference will be held on May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto. This year we boldly look toward the future and what that

Early Bird Registration Ends April 22, 2019

 

Conference Program

We are delighted to share the latest version of the program for the 2019 National Conference! The annual conference will be held on May 10-11, 2019 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto. This year we boldly look toward the future and what that holds for the journalism profession. The conference is a unique opportunity for news leaders, journalists, students and content creators from Canada, the U.S. and beyond to connect and explore new opportunities and challenges our industry faces.

VIEW THE PROGRAM

 

Registration

Don’t miss out on the early bird registration prices for the 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala! The early bird price ends April 22, 2019.

REGISTER NOW


Accommodation

Don’t forget to book accommodation for the 2019 National Conference & Awards Gala. The negotiated group rate is $239.00 per night (single rate, plus applicable taxes and fees) and is only available until April 22, 2019. 

BOOK NOW

 

RTDNA
ADMINISTRATOR
PROFILE

RTDNA Canada

blog

Categories

